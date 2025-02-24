Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Back to the future as new life breathed into competition – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Highlanders triumphed over the Blues at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium winning 29-21.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

Super Rugby is forever trying to brand each week with a gimmicky name, but after two rounds of action, a retro theme has organically developed in 2025, and it’s one that is carrying considerably more punch than any of those dreamed up in the marketing lab.

It’s almost

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby