Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

Future stars of First XV rugby: Top 10 players to follow

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Mount Albert Grammar hails cellphone ban, Waiheke Island vineyard’s $600,000 fine and the new gang patch law causing an uproar.

As the dust settles after another year of First XV rugby, attention turns to the standout players of 2024 who have left an indelible mark and are poised to shine in the future. From

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby