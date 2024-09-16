The Nelson first-five may look like a roadie from Spinal Tap with his mop-top mullet, but the big stage he is more working towards is professional rugby. Inch sells more dummies than an entrepreneurial age regressor and is destined to be a great watch for rugby fans well beyond Tasman.

Aio Keith

Aio might mean “peace” in Maori, but this Kelston blindside flanker is anything but tranquil in the manner he affects matches. Keith loves nothing more than running with the ball, fending off defenders and scoring tries. He could have been mistaken for a winger with his tries in the Auckland Grand Final, the Blues final, and then against Nelson at the National Top Four. Last month he was named Most Valuable Player for the Blues U18 camp (voted by Blues coaches).

At 205cm lock Tatafu is the tallest rugby player to have ever attended St Peter’s College. Photo / Supplied

Tevita Tatafu

At 205cm lock Tatafu is the tallest rugby player to have ever attended St Peter’s College, but it is no stretch to say on top of his height he also has a very strong all-round game. His pace in open play is exceptional and his athleticism is complemented by a high work rate.

Kelston BHS hooker Xavier Leota during the First XV Blues Final. Photo / Photosport

Xavier Leota

The most high-profile hooker called Xavier since Ms Hollander released her best-selling memoir in 1971, Leota has been a real diamond for Kelston Boys’ High this year. His season-long nimble try-scoring exploits included dotting down in both Kelston matches at National Top Four, and he should shine in the Auckland U18 squad, even if missing the New Zealand squad through injury.

Dane Johnson

The closest thing to The Rock in Feilding, the 130kg Johnson was the anchor of the Feilding scrum which charged to third in New Zealand. Johnson was hell-bent on destruction with the ball, scoring 16 tries. His impact wasn’t dissimilar to that of “Mount” Zyon Holo who scored 21 tries for St Peter’s College, Auckland when they won the National Top Four in 2018, or Alex Fidow (49 tries in 60 games) at Scots College, Wellington.

Wellington College First XV loose forward Z'kdeus Schwalger. Photo / Andy McArthur

Z’kdeus Schwalger

When rocker Bruce Springsteen introduced charismatic E Street Band sidekick Clarence “Big Man” Clemons, he often roared, “You want to be him, but you can’t.” And that’s how you feel when you watch Z’kdeus Schwalger, the coolest, stare-inducing Afroman in the capital; young, determined and supremely gifted. The big Year 11 loose forward was an integral part of the Wellington College First XV that made their first premiership final since 2017 and is poised for a resurgence after several seasons in the doldrums. Ironically his dad, former All Black and Wellington College coach John Schwalger, is bald.

Ollie Guerin

It was obvious after Guerin scored three tries for Hamilton Boys’ in their 56-22 slaying of Napier Boys’ in the 2023 Super 8 final that the winger was one to earmark. In 2024 Guerin shifted inwards to centre and became the lynchpin of the 2024 national champions’ backline. His best performance was in the Top Four final against Nelson College where he scored a try, assisted two others, and denied Samaki Samaki a certain try with a divinely placed boot. An obvious choice for New Zealand Schools.

Luke Goodman

The tearaway flanker in pink headgear made a huge impression as a Year 11 at New Plymouth Boys’ High School. A guaranteed starter, Goodman scored tries in the Super 8 matches against Hastings and Napier Boys’ and almost single-handedly won New Plymouth their annual St Patrick’s College, Silverstream fixture. Conspicuously athletic and accomplished above his age in the lineouts, Luke is the younger brother of mammoth 2.03m New Zealand U17 basketballer Oscar Goodman, who wrote headlines in July when he was named in the tournament team at the World U17 championships in Türkiye.

Jimmy Taylor

Following a season where he slotted a 45m drop goal to win a National Top Four final, Taylor’s sequel could have been as bad as The Bad News Bears Go to Japan. Taylor actually went to Japan, where a crook referee cheated Southland Boys’ High out of a potential World Cup final. Upon return to New Zealand, Southland successfully defended the Southern Schools Championship with Taylor their most sparkling back. He covered multiple positions, scored tries, created chances and will be a strong contender for national selection in 2025.