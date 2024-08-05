Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby: Sacred’s Heart-stopping win over St Peter’s

NZ Herald
18 mins to read
There were massive celebrations at the final whistle as Sacred Heart beat St Peter's. Photo / Bruce Holloway

There were massive celebrations at the final whistle as Sacred Heart beat St Peter's. Photo / Bruce Holloway

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

– Sacred’s heart-stopping win over St Peter’s

– Super 8 set for blockbuster climax

– Feilding continue their Central North Island winning run

– Spicy semifinals set for Canterbury

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby