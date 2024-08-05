First XV rugby: Sacred’s Heart-stopping win over St Peter’s

– Poison Banner classic

– Southland Boys’ High top qualifiers down south

Sacred’s Heart-stopping win over St Peter’s

Could defending Auckland 1A First XV rugby champions Sacred Heart do it again?

Having taken an almost faith-shattering 58 years to reacquaint themselves with a championship title last year, a largely rebuilt but suddenly hot-running version of Sacred Heart’s First XV saw prospects of once again qualifying for the top four playoffs further crystalise with a breathtaking and entertainingly unpredictable 37-32 away win over a St Peter’s team that had started the match third on the table.

On a day when second-placed Auckland Grammar also made their mark by downing leaders Saint Kentigern in another thriller, Sacred Heart rattled St Peter’s’ cage with a stirring, roller-coaster win in a contest they could just as easily have lost, as the lead changed hands a remarkable nine times.

Trailing 32-30 with time up, it looked like a lost cause – particularly after an astonishingly madcap spontaneous decision by one of the subs to take a tap rather than a penalty kick from right in front at the death.

But if there is one thing the Sacred First XV have, it is of course, heart. They kept beavering away and finally, six minutes into stoppage time, it was ripe for Sacred co-captain Cruiz Simpson to star in The Late Late Show.

Sacred inched their way upfield with a series of faultless phases. And then, from inside the five-metre mark, the ruck ball came free once more.

They could have gone right, but for their final Houdini move, went left. First five-eighths Cohen Norrie shovelled the ball on for Simpson to attack the line out wide, and he dived over for the winning try, not unlike Leon Marchand leaving the starting blocks at the Paris Olympic pool.

In the heaving, joyous sideline celebrations that ensued you could have been excused for thinking Sacred had indeed already gone back-to-back. Nathan Gollan converted, the whistle blew for fulltime and the Hibernian Shield stayed with Sacred Heart.

Bruising prop Ravai Faktaufon was one of the stars as his Sacred Heart team dramatically beat St Peter's. Photo / Bruce Holloway

“This is the greatest rugby match I have ever seen,” Sacred Heart rugby committee head Matt Grace could be heard shouting into his phone post-match, in the mayhem on the perimeter of this tightly packed enclosure, where spectators are almost part of the lineouts.

Sacred were without winger Max Morgan, out with a broken thumb from last week’s win, but had heroes everywhere. Simpson charged around the field like a Greek god, while fired-up prop Ravai Faktaufon was immense in more ways than one.

Gollan kicked 17 points, all of them vital. Blindside flanker Etikeni Helu scored two essential first-half tries, while openside Jack Ricketts was often inspirational in the loose, particularly when Sacred were so desperately chasing.

Halfback Liston Vakauta grabbed a critical try, played in by a stepping Norrie, when Sacred were trailing 15-3 early on, while locks Toby Grace and Kisione Fifita got through a power of work.

St Peter’s were just as lively and would have been worthy winners themselves. Indeed, for large chunks of the match they looked the more likely team, with powerful runners everywhere and a particularly nimble and elusive speedster in first five Louie Kishimoto.

Lock Longani Fakateli was very productive and halfback Matt Harris was alert to the tiniest opening.

St Peter’s No 8 Joe Jarvis Tuuga made one brilliant swerving run up the guts to regain a first-half lead with a converted try. Bruising prop Bailey Tupu Tuia snared a try in each half, while centre Tua Tapua’i-Soti opened the scoring for St Peter’s and fullback Malakai Hafoko contributed nine points from the boot. And the two bonus points that beaten St Peter’s collected could also yet be pivotal.

Saint Kentigern and Auckland Grammar are assured of playoff berths. But both St Peter’s and Sacred now sit on 34 points, as do third-placed Kelston Boys’ High School (while King’s College are just a point behind in the battle for the final two playoff places, if others slip up).

In the final round-robin matches on Saturday, Sacred Heart are away to St Paul’s and St Peter’s are at home to Dilworth. Kelston host Liston College, while King’s have Mt Albert Grammar.

If all secure bonus-point wins on Saturday, it could come down to points differential.

The first tiebreaker consideration when points are level is for the team that won head-to-head to get the nod. But in a three-way battle, we’ve had Kelston beating Sacred, St Peter’s beating Kelston and Sacred beating St Peter’s, which could yet nullify that as a consideration.

So Kelston will have the edge on points, starting with a differential of 222 to St Peter’s 97 and Sacred’s 83. Watch out for some try-scoring jamborees.

Auckland Grammar registered their finest win of the season in beating leaders St Kentigern 24-22, thanks to a 74th-minute try to left winger Bastion Armstrong. Grammar had been trailing 22-19 at the time, after having led 19-5 early in the first half of a see-sawing contest.

For Saint Kentigern it was their first loss in round-robin competition for 21 games.

Hooker Santino Naufahu, winger Jonathan Thomson, and flanker Lagi Sharma scored for Grammar, while Rios Tasmani added two conversions. Hooker Luka Makata scored twice for Saint Kentigern.

King’s College beat Dilworth 52-15, with halfback Marco Miln accounting for 17 of those points and hooker Charlie Burn scoring twice.

Meanwhile Kelston beat Mt Albert Grammar 41-12, Liston College beat Botany Downs 41-19 and De La Salle secured their fourth win of the season, 24-10 over St Paul’s.

Auckland 1A draw Saturday (home team first, all 2.30pm): St Paul’s v Sacred Heart; King’s v Mt Albert Grammar; Botany Downs v Auckland Grammar; St Peter’s v Dilworth; Kelston v Liston; De La Salle v St Kentigern.

Auckland 1A points: St Kentigern 44, Auckland Grammar 43, Kelston 34, St Peter’s 34, Sacred Heart 34, King’s 33, Liston 27; Mt Albert Grammar 22, De La Salle 22, St Paul’s 10, Dilworth 6, Botany Downs 0.

Kyocera Document Solutions North Harbour First XV results: Westlake 62 Mahurangi 0; Rosmini 59 Massey 10; Takapuna 10 Rangitoto 12.

Draw (home team first all games 12 noon Saturday): Rosmini v Mahurangi; Westlake v Manurewa; Massey v Takapuna; Whangārei v Rangitoto.

Points: Westlake 55 Rosmini 49, Whangārei 41, Rangitoto 40, Mahurangi 24, Massey 18, Manurewa 5, Takapuna 5.

Super 8 set for blockbuster climax

The Super 8 final will be hosted by Tauranga Boys’ College at Nicholson Field against Hamilton Boys’ High on Saturday.

Both sides warmed up for this mouth-watering decider with away victories over Gisborne Boys’ High and Hastings Boys’ High respectively.

Hamilton were down 14-0 in a flash against Hastings, but then held the hosts scoreless with an efficient and stingy second half, and won 22-14.

Hastings initially monopolised possession and with fierce and urgent carries had the reigning Super 8 champions in retreat. Tries to winger John Lameko and lock Nehemiah Lauvao were worthy rewards for honest industry.

In the 27th minute, Hastings got too cute. A daring chip kick flunked, the ball migrating like a balloon losing air towards Ollie Guerin. The classy Hamilton centre gleefully snaffled and sprinted 40m.

Scrum and maul stymied Hastings. Hamilton’s second-half tries were scored by winger Henry Lumley and industrious No 8 Jake Rabarts. Fullback Jackson Botherway kicked two conversions and a penalty. Wobbles from the tee have been a headache for Hamilton in 2024.

Tauranga beat Gisborne 29-17, but The Rectory was raucous when Gisborne fullback Kahurangi Leach-Waihi scored a cracking try a dozen minutes into the second half to take the cellar dwellers within two points of the Super 8 chart toppers at 10-12.

Gisborne were playing combative, expansive rugby, with No 8 Mano Tavake especially wholehearted.

Hamilton Boys' High.

But Tauranga have been able to summon another level in most matches this season and a length-of-the-field try in the 52nd minute was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Tauranga transferred swiftly between low and high numbers, from left to right reaching halfway before first-five Mason Verster jabbed an inviting kick into vacant real estate and Dylan Henderson outpaced all chasers.

Henderson joined fellow winger Kele Lasaqa with a double seven minutes later, as Tauranga’s reserves added punch and Gisborne’s belief waivered.

Tauranga will believe they can win their first Super 8 title since 1999, having beaten Hamilton 20-18 in the round robin. But will the weight of history count against Tauranga?

Between 1958 and 2003, Tauranga and Hamilton were tied at 21 wins apiece. Since 2004, Tauranga have only beaten Hamilton in Super 8 in 2009, 2021 and 2024. Tauranga won the Chiefs regional final and Moascar Cup clash in 2023.

Hamilton have been in every Super 8 final. With 15 titles and 146 wins in 193 games overall, Hamilton are easily the most successful side in Super 8, which started in 1998. By contrast, Tauranga have only won 74 of 185 games.

Meanwhile New Plymouth Boys’ High School beat Rotorua Boys’ High School 22-14.

Super 8 Points: Tauranga 34, Hamilton 30, Napier 23, Hastings 18, Palmerston North 16, Rotorua 10, New Plymouth 9, Gisborne 1.

Past Super 8 Finals:

2014: Hamilton 21 Palmerston North 3.

2015: Hamilton 33 Rotorua 14.

2016: Hastings 30 Hamilton 8.

2017: Hamilton12 Hastings 12.

2018: Hamilton 23 Napier 22.

2019: Hamilton 13 Hastings 5,

2020: Hamilton 26 Rotorua 13.

2021: Hamilton 12 Hastings 10.

2022: Rotorua 20 Hamilton 19.

2023: Hamilton 56 Napier 22.

Another Polson Banner classic

Napier Boys’ High and Palmerston North Boys’ High couldn’t be split for a second consecutive year in the Polson Banner – sharing a monumental 38-38 draw in Napier.

It’s the first time in 119 games that consecutive draws have occurred, and the tie means Napier retain the prized banner that they’ve held since a slender 22-18 triumph in 2022.

On that occasion, the Napier school celebrated its 150th anniversary and the outcome was settled with a last-play try to Angus Prouting. On Wednesday Joe Jury-Senitu kicked a penalty so charitable, he could have knocked it over blindfolded.

Palmerston North went from masterful to miserable in a blink. With four minutes remaining, the visitors trailed 35-26. A maul with more members than a cricket team sliced the deficit to four. It was the fifth try in the game that originated from a lineout.

Napier’s restart squirmed less than five metres, gifting Palmerston North a halfway scrum. A spellbinding 22 passes followed with Nehermiah Su’a outpacing all chasers to the left corner.

Palmerston North secured the kickoff, but Napier fullback Jacob Cotter charged down an attempted clearance with the desperation of a Kamikaze pilot. Napier pocketed possession through their miserly forwards and the referee did the rest. Palmerston North’s scant regard for the offside line was akin to inviting a bear into a butchery.

Discipline was an achilles heel throughout for “Palmy”. After 38 minutes they led 26-7. In the 46th minute, 26-14 was comfortable enough until centre Ryder Croswell and lively fullback Jamie Viljoen were rapidly dispatched to the sinbin.

That allowed Napier’s forwards to stifle Palmerston’s more expansive ambitions. Spurred on by lock and captain George Prouting, Napier piled on 21 unanswered points with hooker Troy Thomas colossal and second five Jaziah Symons incisive.

The unlikely is always possible in the Polson Banner. It’s one of those games where prior form is irrelevant, and things can and do turn on a dime. Urban legend suggests one year future All Black Richard Turner jumped off a stretcher to start a brawl.

Fifty-two games have been decided by less than seven points with this edition the highest-scoring. Palmerston North have 64 wins, but Napier, with 48, boast bragging rights in 2024.

# A.S. Polson was headmaster of Napier from 1902-12. The Polson Banner, named after him, is a silk banner with two sides depicting the colours and logo of each school. The white side is Palmerston North, and the blue side is Napier. The winner of the match has the year they won inscribed on their colours.

The banner was embroidered by the respective headmasters’ wives in 1907 and results reflect all matches going back to the original fixture between the schools in 1904.

In 1942 the Polson Banner was played in Waipukurau due to petrol rationing in World War II. Since the original banner was produced, several versions have been made to rescue the original silk banner. In 1998 the original sides of the banner were retired to the archives of each school and a new banner was sewn by Dot Costley.

Polson Banner draws: 1928 (3-3), 1950 (3-3), 1958: 5-5, 1994 (10-10), 2016 (17-17), 2023 (12-12), 2024 (38-38).

Feilding continue their Central North Island winning run

In Central North Island competition, leaders Feilding High School beat Wanganui Collegiate 34-15 to not only complete the round robin unbeaten, but also extend their winning record to 15 consecutive matches in this championship. Their last defeat was on June 10 last year when they lost 39-26 to St John’s (Hamilton).

First five Aston Scott starred for Feilding, with a strong all-round performance on attack and defence and it was his incisive break that created his team’s opening try for fullback Peni Havea, after trailing 8-0 early.

However a try to Noah Ioasa allowed Whanganui to extend their lead to 15-10 at halftime before a powerful second-half comeback from Feilding, in which they scored tries through No 8 Rupeni Raviyawa, two to winger Dan Maisiri and one to centre James Tuitaba.

In the semifinals Feilding will host Lindisfarne College, who were the inaugural winners of the Taine Randall Cup back in 2012, but last made this stage of competition in 2015 – where they were beaten 11-10 by Feilding.

Former All Blacks captain Randall is an old boy of Lindisfarne (1987-1991), while All Black George Bridge was in the 2012 Lindisfarne team.

Second-placed St Paul’s Collegiate scored a 21-8 away win over third-placed St John’s (Hamilton) to secure a home playoff semifinal on Saturday against the same opposition.

Meanwhile Francis Douglas Memorial College upset Wesley College 19-17, aided by two red cards for Wesley and St Peter’s beat St John’s Hastings 47-17.

CNI final round robin points: Feilding 45, St Paul’s 37, St John’s Hamilton 30, Lindisfarne 29, St Peter’s 27, Wesley College 25, Rathkaele 23, Francis Douglas 14, Whanganui Collegiate 12, St John’s Hastings 3.

Wellington semifinals set

All four semifinalists won their last round-robin matches but it appears the first versus fourth semi between Wellington College and Scots College could be more compelling than the clash between the two St Patrick’s Colleges.

Wellington completed a 10-0 regular season record with a routine 40-10 victory over Tawa College. With his Jimi Hendrix afro, Z’kdeus Schwalger was in tune, scoring three tries.

Defending champions Scots College had an entertaining 56-24 shootout with St Bernard’s College. Tau James-Fonti crossed for a Bernard’s brace, but Scots had more ammunition. Halfback Jake Lawson was his effervescent self, scoring two tries and key forwards Charlie Barton, Brandon Lo and Reweti Ngarimu each scored tries; fit and confident.

Scots lost to Wellington 21-17 in round two and went within a whisker of toppling St Patrick’s College Silverstream on July 6.

Silverstream have otherwise been rampant since losing to Wellington College 27-24 on June 12. Silverstream have scored 223 points and only conceded 19 in their last four games. Silverstream had their biggest win of the season on Saturday, smashing Paraparaumu College 85-0. Thompson Tukapua scored 24 points and captain Drew-Breg McLean two tries.

Silverstream host St Patrick’s College, Wellington, who they trounced 50-5 on July 24. In their first game since that towelling, Town scrambled to a 20-18 win over winless Hutt International Boys School, requiring a last-play Max Reynolds penalty to prevail.

Rongotai College beat Wairarapa 20-12.

Tranzit Coachlines Premiership points: Wellington 43, Silverstream 40, St Pats Town 34, Scots 32, Rongotai 24, Wairarapa 19, St Bernard’s 12, Paraparaumu 10, Tawa 7, HIBS 7.

Spicy semifinals set for Canterbury

Enduring local rivalries headline the Miles Toyota Championship semifinals with top qualifiers Nelson College hosting Marlborough Boys’ College and Christchurch Boys’ High School headed to Straven Rd to tackle Christ’s College.

The only time Marlborough Boys’ have won the championship was in 2013, defeating Nelson College 15-11 in the final and they haven’t had a chance to emulate that result since 2014, the last time they were in the playoffs.

Marlborough won’t be expected to conquer unbeaten Nelson but if they start like they did in their 20-14 win against St Bede’s College, they will have a fighting chance.

Disregarding the burden of history, Marlborough catapulted to a 15-0 lead in as many minutes. A calculated chip and chase by halfback Ata Obetaia set up the first try, after just two minutes, for winger Anru Erasmus.

Fullback Leo Marfell’s conversion was accurate, and he added a penalty soon after as the Marlborough onslaught continued.

Inspired by forwards Ben Gibbons, Jordyn Gardiner, Finn McKenzie and the Nicklin brothers, Rico and Mason, Marlborough were rampant, and Marfell sailed in following nifty footwork.

St Bede’s struggled to unlock the Marlborough defence until the final moment of the first half when lock Tom Robinson gathered a tactical grubber.

Five minutes into the second half Marlborough fortuitously increased their lead. A speculative kick dribbled close to the dead ball line and when a St Bede’s defender was too casual, Marfell flashed through to touch down.

Ahead 20-7, Marlborough lost a player to the sin bin and Robinson nabbed a second to set up a tense finish. Marlborough kept their line intact to prevail 20-14.

Christ’s College toppled St Thomas of Canterbury College 32-24 to secure their playoff berth, after trailing 14-12 at halftime.

In a free-flowing game, No 8 Jesse Archibald was in fine form with the ball in hand and made some surging line breaks, Alf Markham at six was also excellent, while second five Rico Lemalie set up two tries.

Halfback Benji Nation scored a try while winger Franklin Barry went in untouched. Fullback Henry Thin benefited from a Lemalie line break to go 40m to score, while winger Harry Hanson scored off a skip pass.

Nelson College won their 20th consecutive round-robin match with an entertaining 43-29 victory over a St Andrew’s side that only won three games. Nelson had seven try scorers Michael de Beer (2), Tom Perkins (2), Oliver Kirk, Linton Laisani and Mikey Morrison. Harrison Inch kicked four conversions.

Nelson coach Jono Phillips praised the performance of St Andrew’s first five Macklan Robertson (son of Razor) who along with Inch made the Crusaders Under-18s in 2023.

Christchurch Boys’ have won eight in a row since losing to Nelson in the opening round and scored 40 or more points in six matches, including their most recent success 64-14 over Selwyn Combined.

Miles Toyota Premiership points: Nelson 45, Christchurch 40, Christ’s 31, Marlborough 28, St Thomas 27, St Bede’s 22, Shirley 20, St Andrew’s 19, Selwyn 5, Timaru 2.

Southland Boys’ High top qualifiers

National champions Southland Boys’ High are the team to beat in the Southern Schools Championship after resoundingly securing top position and home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Southland recovered from a sluggish start to comfortably dispose of John McGlashan College 31-20 in Dunedin.

McGlashan started with fervour and two Liam Barron penalties had the hosts 6-0 ahead. Southland eventually found rhythm through persistent phase attacks and a sturdy lineout drive. Tries to No 8 Thomas Spain and tighthead prop Thomas Jennings had Southland 12-6 ahead at the interval.

Southland immediately splintered McGlashan from a lineout drive after halftime, which was a licence for more expression. First-five Jimmy Taylor dashed 40 metres for a first try and then pushed off two for a second. McGlashan salvaged some pride with consolation tries for Jonty Riely and Alex Piebenga.

Southland will host Otago Boys’ High School, the only side to topple them in the championship. Otago had a scratchy 27-6 win over South Otago High School.

Two penalties by Kairus Booth had South Otago ahead early but Otago warmed to their work, though there was no scoring by either side for the last 28 minutes. Hulking winger Manaia Lesa dotted down twice for Otago.

King’s will travel to John McGlashan after scoring eight tries, converting only two, in a 44-18 win over Wakatipu High School. Jeremiah Tuhega-Vaitupu was in storming form for King’s dotting down twice. Hooker Charlie Heller (son of highly regarded administrator Greg Heller) scored a rare try.

Freeman Roofing Southern Schools Rugby Championship points: Southland 25, John McGlashan 18, King’s 17, Otago 14, South Otago 6, Wakatipu 0.

# Is there another side to anything reported here? Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.