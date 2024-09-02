But it turned out Kelston were too good. Too big, too strong and too well-coached.

Kelston captain Jarrel Tuaimalo-Vaega goes over for a try. Photo / Photosport

In particular, Westlake had little answer to the power and mercurial talent of the Kelston backline, with the final 23-point margin a fair reflection of the gap between the teams.

Kelston’s offloading and support play was outstanding, and they always had a man on the shoulder when running the ball up in wave after wave of attack. They also effectively disrupted Westlake’s usually reliable lineouts and won the loose-forward battle to enjoy a wealth of possession.

If that made for a much more sober late Saturday afternoon than the hardcore Westlake faithful had initially anticipated, more importantly, it means Kelston now go in quest of their sixth national title.

However in Palmerston North, they have a difficult assignment in facing the equally impressive South Island champions Nelson College in the national semifinals (Friday 2.45pm) while at 1.15pm, Hamilton Boys’ High School – comfortable winners over Rotorua Boys’ High School – will clash with Feilding, who will be making their debut at National Top Four, after a tense 16-15 win over Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Westlake grabbed the early lead through a Brody Good penalty but Kelston soon took command with classy first five-eighths Jarrell Tuaimalo Veaga, fullback Tyson Parsons and halfback Sam Clark the most influential figures.

Flanker Aio Keith and Tuaimalo Veaga scored back-to-back tries, with Keith bursting through like a winger for the first of these.

Though Good popped over another penalty, Kelston then worked a backline overlap on the stroke of halftime for right wing Jeremiah Lemana to dot down and secure a 17-6 halftime lead.

In the second spell, Kelston further showed their class with three more tries, with tackle-busting, dummy-throwing Tuaimalo Veaga bagging two of them and Parsons executing a perfect grubber kick for left wing Ulutoa Aii to score in the corner.

There was a consolation try at the end for Westlake, with centre Ashton Falloon beating two defenders to score a converted try on a day when they otherwise struggled to break through the Kelston defence.

Kelston will face a stiff task against Nelson College on Friday, but should give a good account of themselves, with a backline who nearly all top the scales at 105kg and stand taller than 180cm.

Kelston have previously won the national title in 1989, 1995, 1996, 1999 and 2011.

The Blues final was played in front of a crowd of about 2500 at Westlake, which would have been bigger but for the weather, with fans arriving as early as 9am for a decent perch.

And both schools livestreamed the match. That’s a bold move for Kelston, who are party to the curious Auckland 1A media ban, which is predicated on a belief that coverage can be harmful to student wellbeing.

Feilding’s stunning upset

Feilding High School have upended their more accomplished Manawatū neighbours Palmerston North Boys’ High School 15-14 in a tense and emotional blockbuster, which was laced in colourful schoolboy rugby history.

To recap, before Sam Whitelock became our most-capped All Black (153 tests, 125 wins), he’d helped Feilding High reach a rugby summit they’d never traversed.

In August 2004, with Whitelock locking the scrum, Feilding stunned Palmerston North Boys’ High School 31-25 in a National Top Four qualifying fixture in front of 5000 fans at Arena Manawatū.

It was the first clash between the schools since 1942 and the first time Feilding had conquered their imperious neighbours in a tussle of such status.

A similar fixture should have happened in 2003 but a conflict so acrimonious erupted that it was even noted in the “Happenings” section of the strictly impartial 2005 New Zealand Rugby Almanack.

“Feilding High School superceded Palmerston North Boys’ High School as Manawatū's premier First XV. Controversially, the scheduled match between the two schools did not take place as Palmerston North chose not to appear in the much-anticipated deciding match at Arena Manawatū.”

Unfortunately, the feud endured. A mere four games, all forced, happened in the next two decades. The schools are only 20km apart, yet a generation of honest, talented teens, mates in rep sides, all keen, have missed out on a backyard “ding-dong” because of bickering grown-ups and authorities.

Is there anything worse in secondary school sports?

In promoting his new autobiography, A View From the Second Row, Whitelock told Feilding ahead of the Hurricanes Secondary Schools final on Friday: “You deserve to be competing here because you have earned that right.

“Pressure is a privilege,” he added.

Sam and George Whitelock with the Feilding High School First XV side. Photo / Feilding High School

With the endorsement of a double Rugby World Cup winner ringing in their ears, Feilding rallied from 14-3 behind to upset their apathetic Super 8 neighbours.

“It’s like an evangelical experience” quipped a Feilding supporter among the horde that invaded the pitch at Massey University at fulltime. “This is the best day of my life,” he continued in tears.

Feilding’s victory was built on composure and sheer guts. A kicking strategy that turned Palmerston North around and baited their backs contributed to a mounting error count.

Blindside flanker Joseph Nikora, tighthead prop Dane Johnston and lock Flinn Henricksen spearheaded a herculean defensive display.

Palmerston North made a fast start, scoring early through openside flanker Viliamo Rongokea-Tupou. Fielding warmed to their work and Nixon Foreman kicked a penalty to make it 7-3.

Jamie Viljoen has been a talisman for Palmerston North and after 25 minutes the first five scored a try, following a lineout and fruitful surges by fullback Hunter Kennedy and left wing Joseph Ratcliffe.

Feilding’s second-half resurgence started with a try to openside flanker Marshall Buckman. A cross-kick by first five Tyrese Tane and collective persistence created the breakthrough.

The winning try was scored with 15 minutes remaining through tighthead prop Johnston. More sustained pressure and a quick tap penalty close to the line saw Johnson score his 15th try of the season and Feilding’s 107th.

A riveting tussle that brought out the best in both schools didn’t produce another clear-cut scoring chance.

Feilding collide with Chiefs champions Hamilton Boys’ High School on Friday, having won 17 of their 20 matches this season and outscored opponents 762 to 305.

Sam Whitelock couldn’t make the game but fellow All Black and brother George was elated.

Regrettably, an annual three-week Tranzit Coachlines First XV festival involving the top four Wellington Premiership schools and Super 8 sides Palmerston North, Gisborne, Hastings and Napier Boys’ has been quietly scrapped in 2025, due to rising costs.

That leaves an obvious gap in Palmerston North’s schedule, potentially easily occupied by Feilding. It costs less than $10 on the Horizons Regional Council’s 311 bus to commute between Feilding and Palmerston North. And there is even a discount for Bee Card holders.

Feilding v Palmerston North Boys’ High School (PNBHS) games since 2004: 2004: Fielding, 31-25, 2008: PNBHS, 20-15, 2011: PNBHS, 15-10, 2015: Feilding, 25-15, 2024: PNBHS: 36-22 & Feilding, 15-14

Redemption for Hamilton Boys’ High

There could hardly be a greater contrast between Hamilton Boys’ High School, making a record 14th appearance at National Top Four and Feilding, a co-educational school making their debut at that level.

While Feilding got there by the narrowest possible margin, Hamilton Boys’ eased to a 41-15 home win over Rotorua Boys’ High School in the Chiefs regional final.

But both schools have something in common insofar as they both failed in the finals of their respective league competitions this year but progressed regardless.

For Hamilton, Top Four qualification was viewed as “redemption” after a loss to Tauranga Boys’ College in their Super 8 final.

Victory over Rotorua was also special for the team’s numerous Year 13s in their final home match of their school careers, as well as for coach Greg Kirkham, who is hanging up his coaching manual at the end of the season after years of working alongside Nigel Hotham.

While Hamilton are not quite the gifted unit of previous years, they do know how to play the hand they have been dealt and managed to beat Rotorua, despite having only about 35% of possession.

Hamilton Boys’ High winger Ross Anderson on his way to the tryline against Rotorua Boys’ High. Photo / Bruce Holloway

“We knew it would be a tough fight,” Kirkham said. ”They are one of the most physical teams we have come up against. Our emphasis was on defence and the pack stood up.”

Rotorua opened the scoring after fine play from demanding centre Tavita Pomale put winger Wiremu Brailey in and they looked a threat at that stage, with loosies Jake Hutchings and Te Ariki Rogers in the heart of the action.

But Rotorua’s back three were skittish and brittle. You couldn’t fault their daring, but Hamilton’s cunning and calculated kicking had the trio sprawling, hesitating and fumbling a little too regularly.

By contrast, Hamilton are building a reputation as the sort of outfit that would stub their toe on a $100 note and were far more effective with the ball.

They proceeded to run in tries to centre Ollie Guerin, two to lock Stefan Newman (who had a terrific game), wing Ross Anderson and sub Nikau Dromgool.

Fullback Jackson Botherway, a grandson of former Hamilton Boys’ coach Glen Ross, also caught the eye. The rangy Year 11 player has continued to impress since being promoted from the school’s Second XV mid-season and had a solid all-round game, landing some really tricky conversions. Guerin was also quality in the backline as Hamilton found gaps at will.

No Hamilton Boys’ coaching appointment has been made yet for next year, but a recent interesting addition to the platoon of coaches in the city is redoubtable Tongan prop and Chiefs Super Rugby champion Sona Taumalolo, whose wife Di teaches English at the school while he establishes a nearby pig farm.

More pork for after-matches would likely be appreciated by hungry Hamilton powerhouse prop Liam Van Der Heyden, who could have been mistaken for a Hire Pool tractor as he ploughed the hard yards up the middle against Rotorua.

Meanwhile, Feilding and Hamilton have no head-to-head playing record, though Kirkham did light-heartedly note that Hamilton had previously “met” Feilding at the national finals, many years ago in Rotorua.

“We never actually played them, but they were contesting the [short-lived] National Co-ed Top Four Nationals at the same time and we met them in the hot pools and talked,” he said.

At Palmerston North this year, Hamilton will have two players with previous National Top Four experience in captain and halfback Mitch Swann and second five Hiraka Waitai-Haenga.

Meanwhile Rotorua have 18 players returning in 2025, when they could prove quite formidable.

Manukura defend girls’ Hine Pounamu National Top Four trophy

For a fourth consecutive year, Manukura (Feilding) have topped St Mary’s College (Wellington) in the Rex Kerr Cup Hurricanes regional schoolgirls’ final to advance to National Top Four.

Manukura conceded a significant size advantage at a gusty Petone Recreation Ground but their mana and guile prevailed over determination.

The tackling of Elley-May Taylor and Te Maia Sweetman was precise and ferocious. Both flankers were rewarded with tries. Taylor propelled Manukura 12-5 ahead just before halftime, feasting off a turnover.

In the 55th minute, Manukura won a turnover and first five Gabriella Wright put in a raking kick downfield. St Mary’s scrambled and saved the day momentarily, only for Manakura fullback Keighley-Rein Araia to field an exit kick near halfway on the grandstand touch and link up with breakout Manawatū Cyclone Maia Davis, who found Sweetman, who carved through in broken play to score to make it 17-5.

St Mary’s responded with a long-range effort of their own through left wing Abi Isaia, but clumsy hands let any chance of a late revival slip. Winger Tayleh Seng scored the first and last try in a deserving triumph.

St Mary’s No 8 Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka produced a barnstorming display but Wellington Pride fullback Billie Va’a was sorely missed.

Both teams were presented with their jerseys beforehand by Black Ferns and former students, Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Manukura) and Monica Tagoai (St Mary’s). Manukura were wearing black armbands owing to the tragic passing of one of the whānau of their centre Patricia Heihei, who was a late withdrawal.

Manukura, coached by former Black Ferns Kristina Sue and Rhiarna Ferris (Black Ferns Sevens), are perhaps the favourites to defend national their title. In July, they beat fellow Top Four participants Christchurch Girls’ High School 21-0 and Hamilton Girls’ High School 24-13.

Manukura face Chiefs champions Hamilton Girls’, who they whitewashed 31-0 in the 2023 final, at 11.30 am.

# The Rex Kerr Cup is named after the former principal of Ōtaki College for 21 years (1976-1997). Kerr was the first chairman of the Hurricanes Youth Rugby Council on its formation in 2006, until retiring from this role in 2012.

He is also the former president (and current patron) of the Rahui Rugby & Sports Club, life member of the Hurricanes Youth Rugby Council and New Zealand Schools Rugby Union.

Kerr was a strong advocate for the development of girls rugby within both organisations. Earlier this year, he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) “for services to the community and rugby”.

Previous Rex Kerr Cup Winners: 2006, 2008: New Plymouth Girl’ High School, 2007, 2009-15: Feilding High School, 2016-17, 2020: St. Mary’s College, 2018-24: Manukura. *2020 title was shared.

Howick heroes Top Four-bound

Howick College have long been a pacesetter in sevens rugby with two victories and two runners-up places at the National Condor Sevens since 2018, while their Under-15s have won three Condor titles.

And this season, the Cockle Bay outfit, with 1656 students, have stepped up to XVs, and in their first Auckland premier season qualified for the National Top Four.

Following two pre-season victories over Wesley College and Southern Cross Campus, Howick swept through the Auckland championship undefeated.

Victories over Rosehill College (89-0), Epsom Girls Grammar School (79-5), Mount Albert Grammar School (32-5) and Auckland Girls’ Grammar School (34-0) were impressive enough, but more pleasing was the perseverance of the girls to remain motivated after seven weeks without a match.

Five default victories, including a semifinal where Howick were kitted out and ready to go only for a last-minute withdrawal from Southern Cross, meant they were seriously undercooked for the final.

While the entire season was played during the afternoon, Auckland Rugby scheduled the final at Grammar Tech on an atrocious Monday night. In howling wind and driving rain, Howick edged Auckland Grammar in a brutal slog, winning 10-7.

Howick then beat Westlake Girls’ High 42-14 in the Blues playoff.

Former Fijian international and legendary Auckland winger Waisake Sotutu (85 games, 36 tries, 70 wins) coaches Howick – with his wife Adelita the school’s director of sport – and despite the lack of games, he praised his team for remaining disciplined with their fitness and training.

Previously a shortage of numbers has prevented Howick from competing in XV-a-side competition, but the squad stayed together despite other sports commitments and disorganised opposition.

Flanker Marica Tukana, who scored a noteworthy hat-trick in the Mt Albert Grammar match, was rewarded with selection in the Auckland Storm wider squad.

First five Ffion Penney and outside back Uaina Lefau share captaincy duties. Asha Taumoepeau-Williams is a hard-running centre and Celestina Filimoehala, Chrissy Leaoasavii and Joy Fui comprise a robust and mobile front row.

Howick meet South Island champions Christchurch Girls’ High School in their National Top Four semifinal on Friday at 11.30am.

Christchurch Girls’ top of the south again

After three consecutive defeats in the South Island final, Christchurch Girls’ High School broke the glass ceiling in 2019 and have been present at every National Top Four since, with the best result a shared title with Manukura in 2022.

And they return again this year.

Recent Blacks Ferns alumni Jorja Miller (Black Ferns Sevens), Rosie Kelly, Grace Brooker and Martha Mataele are a tribute to the strength of their programme. Another former Black Fern, rigorous flanker Angie Sisifa, is Christchurch Girls’ Year 11 dean and head coach.

Despite a “disjointed” season, Sisifa emphasised Christchurch’s strength was “we play for each other and with each other. So, when I’m asked about specific players to watch, it would be our travelling crew of 23 and the four supporting players who will be travelling with us, because the team means so much to them”.

In Term 2, Christchurch played in a 10s competition as a vehicle to build fitness. They lost to Top Four rivals Manukura and Hamilton Girls’ on a North Island tour in July.

This term, Christchurch comfortably won the Crusaders Regional competition with resounding victories over Rangiora High School, St Andrew’s, Avonside Girls’ High School and Craighead Diocesan, 50-0 in a “polar blast” in the final.

Colomba College (Dunedin) were dispatched even more resoundingly (78-8) in the South Island final.

“The scoreline wasn’t a reflection of how competitive the game was,” Sifa stressed.

With 13 representatives in that game Canterbury U18 selections, the rest of the Top Four field will be on notice.

Areas of real strength are the loose forward trio of Amelia Handcok, Melody Ehau and captain Maelle Rossignoal, while the midfield pairing of Michalei Tiom and Riko Yoshida are an ever-present threat.

Hamilton Girls’ easy path to Top Four

Hamilton Girls’ High School conceded just a dozen points and were defaulted to in a semifinal by their own Second XV en route to winning the Chiefs Manawa Cup, which confirmed their National Top Four place.

However coach Reuben Samuel insisted the eight-school competition was worthwhile, with Wesley College and Rotorua Girls’ High School “huge improvers” from 2023 and every team fronting.

Samuel has plenty of experience to qualify that statement. Born in Tokoroa, he was an unbeaten assistant coach of the Black Ferns in 2015-16 and then coached Brazil in sevens, helping the South Americans to become regulars on the World Series circuit.

Overcoming language, cultural and skill-discrepancy challenges has made Samuel a well-travelled mentor. He believes Hamilton are better than the side that lost to Manakura in the National Top Four final last year.

“We beat Rotorua by 60 in the Chiefs final, which was really pleasing after conceding all our season points in that first game,” Samuel said.

“We have a strong relationship with Wesley. They went out of their way to set up a second game between us, and have a couple of girls in the Counties FPC [Farah Palmer Cup] team.

“I’m pleased with how our overall programme has fared this year but I’m mindful that we might have to make some changes in how we schedule things to get harder games before Top Four.”

The Chiefs Manawa Cup was done and dusted by Term 2, so Hamilton invited Manukura and Christchurch Girls’ for a day of games. Similar arrangements are likely in the future, though time and financial restraints are always an issue.

Samuel knows this all too well. From 2013 to 2015, he coached Waikato and made the Farah Palmer Cup final, despite no senior competition at the time in Hamilton. Additionally, Samuel coached Crystal Kaua, who with husband Brent and fitness trainer Zarah Henderson set up Hamilton Girls’ standard-setting programme.

Hamilton Girls’ have won a record four National Top Four titles and Kaua later became one of the first professionally appointed female coaches in New Zealand with the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki.

Between 2013 and 2014, Hamilton Girls’ played 94 games in both sevens and XVs, winning 92 times and scoring 4292 points against only 208. Their most famous playing graduate is Black Ferns co-captain and Rugby World Cup winner Kennedy Simon, who acclaimed the programme, which “taught me everything I know”.

In 2024, co-captains Rubi Hart (first five) and blindside Mihikorama Kerr are striking. Hamilton Girls’ had nine players selected in the Waikato Under 16 squad.

2024 National Top Four schedule, Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North:

Hine Pounamu Trophy (girls) semifinals, Friday, 10.30am: Manukura (Hurricanes) v Hamilton Girls’ High (Chiefs). 11.30am: Howick College (Blues) v Christchurch Girls’ High (South Island).

B and M Centre Barbarians’ First XV Trophy semifinals, Friday 1.115pm: Feilding High (Hurricanes) v Hamilton Boys’ High (Chiefs). 2.45pm: Kelston Boys’ High (Blues) v Nelson College (South Island).

# Is there another side to anything reported here? Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets, and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.