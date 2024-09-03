Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

South Island Sports Wrap: Winning streaks and turning tables, plus the heroes and hairdos of winter tournament

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Dunstan High School U15 rugby team sporting their new DIY haircuts for winter tournament week. Photo / Dunstan High School

Dunstan High School U15 rugby team sporting their new DIY haircuts for winter tournament week. Photo / Dunstan High School

This week’s South Island Sports Wrap covers a great NZ rugby streak that’s under threat, club netball finals, Nelson College’s trip to the Top 4, plus the heroes and haircuts of winter tournament.

South Canterbury

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From fourth to first ... Lincoln Uni do it the hard way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Winter tournament week

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nelson College’s title tilt

U15 rugby nationals

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport