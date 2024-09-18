There was something almost hypnotic about watching the temperature-immune, blue-painted, bare-chested St Kentigern pupils and their unconditional support, week after week, even if it was a shade homo-erotic. And Kelston’s staunch Kelli Block also had their moments. But for sheer joy and exuberance, you couldn’t beat the sideline exhortations of the Sacred Heart faithful, even when losing.

An unconditional Sacred Heart fan, complete with his well-worn home-made megaphone. Photo / Supplied

Best sideline support (elsewhere)

St Bede’s College (Christchurch) can be so hostile it sounds like the chopping down of a rainforest. Indeed, a chainsaw accompanies home supporters for some First XV matches. Possession of the chainsaw is the responsibility of the head of the First XV Supporters Club, which changes annually. The head of the club signs a contract with the school rector each season, outlining the terms of the chainsaw’s use.

Best Auckland ref

Commenting on refs is always highly subjective, but Rob Harman was superb all season in 1A, with decision-making hard to fault and body language that spoke volumes. Even if you thought one of his calls was wrong, you still had to respect the air of authority he exuded with everything he said and did.

Another ref of the year

Scott MacLean is committed and thick-skinned, an ever-present stayer with Cardigan Bay stamina and he referees multiple games a day across several grades. He’s a memorable character with an eerie resemblance to Verne Troyer (Mini-Me in Austin Powers), and has more opinions than Mike Hosking. It was a great shock when he was hampered by cancer, but MacLean is in remission and back to his busy best, officiating fixtures in Wairarapa, Wellington and the Central North Island series.

Best team strip

St Kentigern’s Queen’s Park Rangers tribute strip was so vivid and striking it was almost un-Presbyterian.

Saint Kentigern College's blue hoops take the gong for best strip this year. Photo / Photosport

Best matchday advertising

The Westie Pies logo on the chests of Auckland’s assistant referees could not be missed, while occasionally there were tell-tale signs of genuine product endorsement as well.

Best coach

Some teams had so much raw talent that Homer Simpson probably could have coached them. But the bloke who got the most out of the least in Auckland 1A was probably King’s College gaffer Ian Robinson, taking them from ninth in 2023 to a point off the playoffs in 2024.

Best historic First XV anecdote

A fortnight ago, this column incorrectly implied Hamilton Boys’ High School and Feilding High School had no head-to-head playing record. In fact, the teams met in a pre-season fixture in April 2018, with Feilding taking down one of the biggest rugby schools in New Zealand 26-18.

Feilding media manager Blair Rogers can recall Cortez Ratima, the Hamilton halfback of the day, instructing his forwards to “get up” at one point in the game when they were on attack against a team that featured Te Kamaka Howden and Josiah Maraku but were otherwise just hard-working country boys. “We are not going to lose to a f****** co-ed school,” Ratima could be heard to shout – but his words were to prove far more motivational for opposing players.

Unique feat for Hamilton Boys’ assistants

Hamilton Boys’ teachers and assistant coaches Te Raina Richards-Coxhead and Jonnie Te Ruki-Chambers have achieved the unique feat of playing in and coaching a National Top Four-winning team, after their school tamed Nelson College 27-17 in Palmerston North on September 8.

Ruki-Chambers was part of the 2008 Hamilton First XV that won the first of their six national titles, though he had left school before the final against De La Salle College.

Richards-Coxhead started at fullback in the epic 12-10 National Top Four final victory over St Kentigern College in 2013. St Kent’s had their 51-game unbeaten streak snapped, following three penalties and a late drop goal by Bryn Gatland.

Meanwhile, Kelston Boys’ High School’s Siaosi Vaili won the National Top Four twice as a player in 1995 and 1996, scoring a try in the 19-10 victory over Wellington College in 1995. He went on to play 10 tests for Samoa and then coached Kelston when they won national honours in 2011.