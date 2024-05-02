Voyager 2023 media awards
From teams to tactics: Your First XV 2024 season handbook

12 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian

Key points

  • Wesley College are considering participating in an enlarged Auckland 1B rugby competition but face concerns over early elimination and loyalty to their current competition.
  • Sacred Heart College’s First XV rugby team are fuelled by the premiere of a documentary celebrating their historic 2023 championship win after a 58-year drought.
  • The documentary’s creation sparks debate over media scrutiny in Auckland First XV rugby, showcasing the ongoing tension between school principals and the rugby community.
  • Feilding High School and Palmerston North Boys’ High are preparing for their first clash since 2015, highlighting a historical rivalry and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming match.

No team should be more energised for the start of 2024 Auckland 1A First XV Rugby on May 11 than reigning champions Sacred Heart College.

Because they couldn’t help but be inspired

