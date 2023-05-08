Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

‘It’s woke-ness gone mad’: Inside day one of Auckland’s first XV rugby media ban

By Bruce Holloway
12 mins to read
Sacred Heart fullback Cohen Norrie celebrates his try with teammates. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Sacred Heart fullback Cohen Norrie celebrates his try with teammates. Photo / Bruce Holloway

OPINION:

Sacred Heart will take a lot of stopping in the Auckland 1A first XV competition this year.

And just as hard to halt — even in the face of a new school principal-invoked media

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport