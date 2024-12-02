Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

School rugby: Nation's best sevens schools decided

NZ Herald
18 mins to read

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

Driven by the palpable regret of having missed out on a National Top Four berth in First XV rugby earlier this year, Tauranga Boys’ College have steamrolled their way to a maiden Condor Sevens title.

Tauranga proved a class above the 27 other schoolboy sevens teams in action at Blake Park, Mount Maunganui, over the weekend, while in schoolgirl competition, unflappable Howick College nabbed their third title since

