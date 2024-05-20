First XV rugby wrap: Auckland powerhouses notch wins, national champs stunned

St Kents' Sam Jancys against Mt Albert Grammar. Photo / Photosport

Auckland Grammar, St Peter’s and King’s College have scrambled to thrilling narrow wins in the latest round of 1A First XV rugby.

And in the case of Grammar, they secured their first victory since 2015 over fellow Auckland schoolboy heavyweights Sacred Heart with an entertaining 27-20 triumph.

The result not only illustrated the challenges defending 1A champions Sacred Heart are enduring this season in finding a winning recipe with a host of new faces, but more significantly, the potential Grammar might have to press for their first title in a decade.

Grammar – or “Newmarket High” as some Sacred fans prefer to call them in trying to de-mythologise their rich history – have won 65 First XV titles since 1896, but none since 2014.

However, they are one of four unbeaten teams after two rounds this year, and – who knows – perhaps finally back in the running for silverware once again.

There is a steel to Grammar’s play this season while they also have a happy knack of persistently extracting penalties after pressuring opponents into errors, which was one of the building blocks of this victory.

Grammar took an early lead with a converted try that resulted from a successful 50-22 kick and lineout drive. But Sacred Heart struck back with a brilliant reply from their own 22m line, slicing through the Grammar defence, with halfback Liston Vakautu running the final 30m and fullback Max Morgan converting.

A further penalty to Morgan even briefly put Sacred Heart ahead, but two Grammar penalties soon changed that and they led 13-10 at the break.

Auckland Grammar secured their first win over Sacred Heart since 2015. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Grammar got the better of Sacred Heart at scrum time and then from a maul, which led to a try and a 20-10 lead.

Sacred replied with another penalty but the pivotal moment in the contest came in the second half when Grammar first five Rio Tasmania busted through three weak tackles for a converted try.

Sacred Heart kept it interesting with a converted try to well-performed left wing Opeti Sitani following a lineout steal, which meant they at least earned a bonus point.

They’re potentially a much better unit than their ninth position on the table suggests.

On Saturday, Grammar face St Paul’s, who continued their fine start to the season with a bonus-point 31-6 away win over Botany Downs Secondary College, who are finding life tough at the top level, having now conceded 71 points in two matches.

St Paul’s are in the heady position of being top of the table after two rounds, but Grammar will test them more than Botany or Dilworth have this season.

St Peter’s picked up their first win of the season, 22-19 over Kelston Boys’ High, the team to whom they lost the title in 2022.

It was a stirring contest with the outcome always in doubt. St Peter’s managed just one try, to substitute Abbas Fagataeli, but fullback Malakai Hafoka proved the difference between the teams with a conversion, four penalties and a drop goal for good measure.

Others to shine for St Peter’s were prop Mohokoi Funaki and nippy halfback Matt Harris.

Best for Kelston was skipper and second five Jarrel Tuaimalo-Vaega.

For the second successive week King’s College eked out a slim win in a high-scoring contest with a 31-28 victory against neighbours De La Salle College.

The schools are less than 1km apart geographically and this season seemingly just as close in rugby ability.

But the ability to squeeze wins from games they probably would have lost last year will delight new King’s coach Ian Robinson, an Irishman who was previously with St Andrews in Christchurch.

And it also sealed a big sporting week for King’s, in which their young First XI football team upset Auckland Grammar 2-0.

King’s had awarded 1A debuts to eight players a week earlier, but it has been old hands Johan Schaumkell, a flanker, and halfback Marco Miln who have impressed so far this season, while mercurial fullback Calvin Harris-Tevita has also had his moments.

Though beaten, De La Salle still managed to secure two bonus points for the three-point loss and for scoring four tries.

King’s share top spot on the table with St Paul’s but will face their sternest test to date on Saturday, away to St Kentigern, who beat Mt Albert Grammar 35-16 to also remain unbeaten.

Liston College, who have a dangerous backline this season, registered 31 points for the second successive week, but this time it was enough to register their first win, 31-11 at the expense of Dilworth.

Auckland 1A points: St Paul’s 10, King’s 10, Auckland Grammar 9, St Kentigern 9, De La Salle 7; Liston 7, Kelston 6, St Peter’s 4, Sacred Heart 1.

Auckland 1A draw, Saturday: (home team first, all 2:30pm): Mt Albert Grammar v De La Salle; Saint Kentigern v King’s College; Sacred Heart v Botany Downs; Auckland Grammar v St Paul’s; Liston v St Peter’s; Kelston v Dilworth.

Westlake run rampant

Blues region champions Westlake Boys High are again playing like a well-oiled machine in North Harbour First XV rugby, but spare a thought for diminutive and injury-plagued Takapuna Grammar, who were pummelled 71-0 by them on Saturday.

Takapuna were spirited enough, but just not in the same league. Westlake were relentless and the first of countless tries came after just 45 seconds as they produced precise, structured and expansive rugby.

Westlake’s towering locks, Alec Oelofse and Harry Cornelius, feasted at the lineout buffet all afternoon, while openside flanker Jacob Ludlow nullified any Takapuna dabs from the scum with a barrage of first-up tackles.

Westlake v Takapuna. Photo / Bruce Holloway

It was 43-0 by halftime and Westlake emptied the bench and eased up slightly in the second spell, as the game unfolded like an opposed-practice session, complete with unopposed scrums by the end.

Westlake may have it slightly harder this Saturday, hosting co-leaders Whangārei Boys’ High, though they only just got past Mahurangi College 22-21.

Third-placed Rangitoto stayed in touch with a 22-14 win over Massey, while Rosmini trounced Manurewa 59-0.

North Harbour First XV points: Westlake 15, Whangārei 15, Rangitoto 13, Rosmini 7, Mahurangi 5, Manurewa 0, Takapuna 0

North Harbour First XV draw, Saturday (all games 12 noon, home team first): Rosmini v Rangitoto; Massey v Mahurangi; Manurewa v Takapuna; Massey v Manurewa, Westlake v Whangārei.

Shirley to Spartans: A 1st XV Chronicle

If anyone – particularly in Auckland – needs further evidence of how schoolboy rugby can unite a community, Christchurch’s Shirley Boys’ High last week premiered an enterprising 24-minute documentary, Shirley to Spartans, A First XV Chronicle: 1959-2024, to celebrate their history in the code.

Shirley head of social science Mike Skinner acutely observed that this was the first year the school would be without a single student who had had any relationship or connection with the school’s old site at “North Parade”.

Due to the 2011 earthquakes, the school was moved to its new location in New Brighton in 2019 and Skinner was concerned that with the shift, an understanding of rugby history at the school was in danger of being lost.

So he set about interviewing a number of Shirley old boys about their time in the school’s First XV, including Ryan Crotty (their most recent All Black) and his dad, Steve Crotty (also a former player-coach), current Crusaders players Tom Christie and Brodie McAlister, and James Daniels, a Newstalk ZB host.

Skinner also went though all the old school magazines and documented players, games, opponents, results, and any other interesting bits of information since 1957. As a result, all Shirley old boys now have a First XV number.

This also led to the discovery that Shirley actually had their 1000th First XV player in 2023 (Year 11 lock, Carlos Colville), while a new school database also shows Taylor Cahill (#954) is Shirley’s newest former First XV player to become a Super Rugby player.

Shirley’s head of media studies, John Thurston, then created a visual version of this history that could be easily digested by pupils and updated regularly.

Shirley’s director of sport, Jamyn Keats (elder brother of Super Rugby Pacific player Tyson) presents the documentary, having done the full circle of being player, coach and current manager of the First XV.

Shirley Boys are the subject of another schoolboy rugby documentary. Photo / Bruce Holloway

The school also plan to repackage it to use in the classroom as part of their Aotearoa New Zealand Histories content in junior social studies.

The documentary has been well received from former greats, while captain of the 2024 squad, Will Edmonds, called it “inspiring”.

But perhaps Tim Grocott, Shirley player No 441 and headmaster No 5, best summed it up.

“It is a great history of the Shirley Boys’ High School First XV,” he said. “It will bring back many memories for all of those who were lucky enough to wear the blue and gold jersey, and remind them of what good times it is to be involved in school rugby.

“First XV rugby is a special brand because you are playing with the guys you are friends with and spend a lot of your day with at school. That builds up a special bond, and it is important that those who have done this remind the current First XV players of what a privileged time it is to play for the school.

“The stories in the documentary do this perfectly. I feel very proud to have played for the Shirley Boys’ First XV and even prouder to be the headmaster of the same school.

“But what I also like is that I am great friends with many of the guys that I played with and that the special bond continues well beyond school.”

Shirley couldn’t quite manage to do justice to the documentary on Saturday, beaten 41-26 at home by Marlborough Boys’ College.

Wellington champs taken down by 14-man Hastings

Respect is due to Hastings Boys’ High School for defeating Wellington Premiership champions Scots College 33-17, despite playing an hour of the game with 14 players after a red card.

With 15 minutes remaining, and only ahead 19-10, Hastings won a scrum close to their line and winger John Lameko galloped 40m. With Scots backpedalling, first five Tana Lameko saw Reed Paewai unmarked on the opposite sideline.

A majestic crosskick hit the blindside flanker on the chest for an easy run in. Lameko then had the cheek to nail a sideline conversion.

Hastings midfielders Yuri Rowlands and Triumph Voice were bigger than their opposites, running with purpose and punch and each scoring a try.

Scots’ strength appears to be their loose forwards. Reweti Ngarimu, Brandon Lo and Joseph Sailo, whose brothers Issac and Epa were also in the First XV, were dynamic in the carry and linked effectively with others.

Hastings are coached by former Hawke’s Bay representatives Jason Shoemark and Karl Lowe (100 games, 21 tries, 62 wins) while manager Jason Bird was also a halfback for the Magpies.

On Saturday, Scots travel to Napier Boys’ High School while Hastings open their Super 8 campaign against New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

Hamilton teams top in Central North Island

Hamilton colleges St Paul’s and St John’s notched their second sucessive wins in the Central North Island championship by comfortable margins.

St Paul’s Collegiate (Hamilton) were in fine form in their first home game of the season with a 30-3 win over Masterton’s Rathkeale College, having led 26-3 at the break, with first five Liam Inman, wing Toby Shale and centre Salesi Tauaika earning their 20-game caps.

St Paul’s are away to Wesley College on Saturday, which will be tougher.

St John’s eased to a 41-10 away win over New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas College, while St Peter’s (Cambridge) beat Whanganui Collegiate 41-24 to collect their first win, as did Lindisfarne College in edging Wesley College 29-25.

Nelson College wins grand final replay

The start of Canterbury-Tasman’s Myles Toyota Championship was headlined by a replay of the 2023 decider between Nelson College and Christchurch Boys’ High in Nelson.

Nelson had their colours lowered by Christchurch in 2023 but this time won 30-19, after a determined and polished start that had them ahead 19-0.

Christchurch mounted a brave comeback in the second half but left themselves too much work to do. Nelson’s points-scorers were Saumaki Saumaki (two tries), Connor Hulme and Michael DeBeer.

Harrison Inch kicked two conversions and two penalties. Finn McLeod, Cam Jones and Hanroux Wessels crossed the chalk for Christchurch.

Other results: Shirley 26 Marlborough 41; Selwyn 7 St Thomas 24; Timaru 12 Christ’s 59; St Andrews 18 St Bede’s 21.

New Plymouth Boys maintain bragging rights in Taranaki

New Plymouth Boys’ High School retained the Max Carroll-John George Trophy with a 27-7 victory over Francis Douglas Memorial College in the annual Taranaki grudge match that doubles as a Chiefs regional qualifier.

New Plymouth have won the annual contest 10 years in a row and 23 times since its inception in 1996. New Plymouth’s tries were scored by winger Viliame Rova (2), Soane Aholelei (prop) and substitute Jason McGregor.

Harry Fevre, son of former Taranaki halfback Craig, kicked two conversions and a penalty. Francis Douglas scored their only points in the second half through hooker Hawaiki Manutai, converted by Jerram Sinclair. New Plymouth Boys’ are the Taranaki champions.

Palmerston North overpower St Patrick’s College Silverstream

Palmerston North Boys’ High School beat St Patrick’s College Silverstream 22-8 in the 94th annual Wallace Cup fixture, which coincided with a reunion of the 1964 First XV that won 12 out of 16 games and yielded All Black Bob Burgess.

Silverstream were immediately into their work, using their big forward carriers to good effect and making ground.

After several phases, Silverstream earned a penalty to take a 3-0 lead with Liam Slight knocking over the goal before Palmerston North were sparked into life. Blindside Bradley Tocker busted a tackle and broke down the sideline before offloading to Ryder Crosswell to cross and give the hosts the lead.

Silverstream took the lead with an Ashton Stere try but T.J. Wallace propelled Palmerston North back in front with a try before the interval.

Palmerston North played with greater accuracy and aggression in the second spell. Joe Ratcliffe crossed for Palmerston North’s third try before Crosswell cut through from a scum move for his second try.

Undeterred, Silverstream attacked with venom, using their big forwards to gain momentum. Palmerston North’s discipline was fractured, losing two players to the sin bin, but superb tackling from Sione Taeiloa and Manase Toumohuni held Silverstream at bay and secured the win.

Stunning comeback sinks national champions

It’s doubtful that in over a century of intense rivalry there has ever been a comeback quite like the one Otago Boys’ High School produced against national champions Southland Boys’ High School.

Down 24-0 early in the second half at Littlebourne, it appeared Otago were set to receive a hiding, with No 8 Thomas Spain and captain Taine Withy productive for the visitors and each scoring tries.

Instead, speedy winger Manaia Lesa audaciously chipped ahead and scooped the ball back up to race his way upfield. The cover defence hauled him in, but Otago Boys’ swung the ball to the right and Christopher Ure went over in the corner. Impressive second five Tevita Latu nailed the conversion and that was the catalyst for a stunning shift in momentum.

Latu became imperious, landing four of his five conversion attempts. But he was even more dangerous with possession, engineering much of Otago’s attack.

Southland Boys’ botched a lineout throw and Otago charged down the touchline. Halfback Jackson Hughan stayed in support and scored.

Jet lag was a likely factor in Southland Boys’ demise. They only returned from the Sanix World Rugby Youth Invitational tournament in Japan last Sunday.

Lesa finished off a move with a barging run to the corner and Kane Dynes crossed to make it 24-24. Latu banged over the conversion to give Otago Boys’ their first lead, and loose forward Sione Takataka scored late to complete a stirring comeback.

Gisborne Boys’ lose a champion

Gisborne Boys’ High School mourned the loss of former teacher and legendary First XV coach Brian Cairns, aged 81, on May 4.

Cairns was an old boy of Gisborne Boys’ and taught at the college from 1973 to 2005 with two years at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

He was head of physical education, senior master, assistant principal and deputy principal in his tenure and coached the First XV from 1977 to 1981. During that span, Gisborne won 79 out of 91 games, including the Moascar Cup for the first time in 1980 when they defeated St Stephen’s School 32-6 at the Rectory.

Three All Blacks, Robert Kururangi, Victor Simpson and Gordon Macpherson, passed through at this time.

Brian’s son Tom Cairns is the rector of Gisborne Boys’. Tom Cairns coached the First XV for over a decade. In 2007, Gisborne won the National Top Four title, defeating Mount Albert Grammar School 35-24 in the final.

Readers are invited to send their First XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.