The table standings remained unaltered for a couple of weeks but have now been modified to show a 28-0 win for Grammar and four competition points transferred to them, while the results webpage now has a note saying “Dilworth forfeited the game due to inadvertently fielding ineligible players”.

As per College Sport regulations, the players had been stood down for six games since their move – but one of those was a promotion-relegation match rather than a 1A competition match, which proved problematic when the fine print in the 1A Code of Practice was also considered.

While this column drew attention to Viliami Katoa’s point-scoring debut and move from St John’s, it was news website The Spinoff which scooped everyone on July 2 and revealed a loss of points was pending.

It was a good yarn, though The Spinoff did rather sully the reputation of Auckland Grammar when it wrote: “Sadly, pride is a bitch and it seems pride got the best of Auckland Grammar, who couldn’t stand the fact they underestimated and lost to their poor little brothers from down the way. It appears to have resulted in them sifting through rules and regulations to find a technicality to have the result overturned. Either that, or College Sport Auckland was exceptionally diligent in their work that day.”

College Sport Auckland chief executive Mark Barlow revealed to the Herald no complaint or an appeal regarding the fixture had been received. A breach notice was nonetheless issued.

Given the heat this incident generated, arguably more interesting was The Spinoff’s underlying proposition that “the bigger picture is that these large, well-resourced, rugby-crazy schools take it all a little too seriously”.

It’s not always a good idea to critique fellow media, but the immediate problem here is there was no attempt to identify any sort of baseline for what was an acceptable level of seriousness for schoolboy rugby.

There can be no debate we take schoolboy rugby far too seriously, compared to say, the general obliviousness to the daily killing of Palestinian children.

But compared to general recreational passions within the realm of Kiwi life, is a broad chunk of the community – and thus also the media – having an interest in highly watchable First XV rugby somehow out of whack?

In this instance, the evidence was less than compelling. The school had got the rules wrong on a technicality, and when competition administrators noticed this, they applied the prescribed forfeiture. Dilworth subsequently acknowledged their error. There were no court cases, no protests in the streets. Not even, ahem, a media release.

The lost points of Dilworth were certainly not being treated as seriously as The Lost Boys of Dilworth (April’s sexual abuse docu-drama).

Ironically, the best evidence that we may occasionally take rugby far too seriously lay not in any specific revelation by The Spinoff, but simply by its own treatment of the matter.

Here hipster media had feverishly devoted 1200 words to a schoolboy match, the original article being peppered with a host of feisty quotes by Dilworth coach Ant Strachan (by chance, an Auckland Grammar old boy), who had obviously missed the schools’ media ban memo.

It was a nice, lively read. But 24 hours later, all quotes and even mention of Strachan were suddenly expurgated, and replaced with the following editorial note: “All quotes from a Dilworth rugby representative previously in the article have been removed at their request”.

Schoolboy rugby was being treated so seriously that it suddenly needed retrospective sanitising. God forbid that a coach might have a point of view, and it might be heard, like it is at every other level of the game.

Lucky it is 2024 and compliant websites can just instantly magic away heartfelt quotes that would have remained in hard copy forever in previous eras.

Are player stand-down rules fair?

Applicable College Sport rules for a half-season stand-down requirement for new-to-school students at premier level have been in effect since 2019, intended to prevent excessive player poaching by the big schools.

The Auckland 1A Rugby Code of Practice also states: “Any new to School player who has transferred from an NZRU First XV sanctioned competition will be stood down for the first six 1A competition games, and any potential semi-final or final matches in their first year of First XV rugby at their new school.”

But Alwyn Poole, a former co-coach of Tauranga Boys’ College First XV back in the 1990s, reckons parents’ educational and developmental choices for their children should far exceed the perceived prestige of a school based on the performance of its rugby team.

For Poole, these rules are not only draconian but appear to breach edicts from the Human Rights Commission, which makes it clear that barriers should not be put in place for children to participate freely in school activities, while the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of a Child also gives young people up to the age of 18 the right to expect the government to make sure the best interests of the child are taken into account when making decisions about the child.

“Schools do not own the children that attend there,” Poole forwarded in a written contribution.

“Nor can any positive work or development with a child or family create a future obligation to continue to attend the school.”

He said the rules had two highly dubious features.

“Firstly, they deny the child the right to receive perfectly legal scholarship money to help with their education and to receive that education in circumstances that they and their parents obviously consider to be more suited to their development.

“For young people who do choose to change schools, the rules are denying the young people the right to fully participate in activities – specifically first teams.

“It is tough on schools when their perceived stars go elsewhere but most of the schools in the 1A have very large rolls and should be able to factor in some transience without in any way being punitive and denying opportunity.

“If those schools are fed up when students transfer - then they need to use their considerable resources to beat those schools on the playing field. Does a huge boys’ school like Auckland Grammar really need protections like this in order to produce a good rugby side?

“There is also rank hypocrisy involved, and one example of the hypocrisy is that Auckland Grammar has an ‘in-zone’ hostel that attracts students – mainly from wider Auckland and Northland with free accommodation near the school.”

Poole said he had been advised by sources that about 20 of these students had played First XV rugby.

“As an important aside it is not just the players and their new schools that benefit. There is evidence that the new and different experiences benefit the sport as a whole.

“A brief check through the All Black[s] sides (let alone at all other levels and other nations) that have participated in World Cups and attended more than one school is quite instructive; John Afoa, Joe Rokocoko, Jerome Keino, Sitiveni Sivivatu, Daniel Braid, Sione Lauaki, Mils Muliaina (three schools), Same Cane, Wyatt Crockett, Nepo Laulala, Sevu Reece.

“For the great Daniel Carter, it is noted that he attended Ellesmere College and then in his final year he transferred to Christchurch Boys’ High School ‘to further his chances of making it big in rugby’.

“Parents need to keep pushing for the best for their child. The young people cannot be kept from opportunity to protect the prestige of their school. Schools need to think of a new approach.

“If the young people and their families were completely happy with the development pathways then they would not seek to go elsewhere. Where schools feel like they have made a contribution that could be recognised – maybe a transfer/resourcing fee is a better way.”

The South Island’s Trustbank Cup

The Trustbank Cup.

When the Crusaders’ regional Miles Toyota Championship resumes on July 27, Nelson College will defend the Trustbank Cup in Timaru for the fifth time in their current reign.

The Trustbank Cup is the Ranfurly Shield of South Island secondary school rugby and Nelson claimed it with a 50-0 whitewash of Marlborough Boys’ College back on May 3 and have now won 34 of their 50 cup matches.

But this trophy has a much deeper history, having been introduced for competition in 1994 after the Moascar Cup (a nationwide equivalent) hadn’t been seen in the South Island since Southland Boys’ High School held it in 1922.

In 1922, Southland defeated original Moascar Cup holders Christchurch Boys’ High School 8-3 to set up a “Moascar final” against Auckland Grammar School on September 6 at Lancaster Park, Christchurch.

Southland had won 14 of 15 matches and scored 486 points throughout the season, but came unstuck (16-9) as Auckland Grammar effectively became national champions.

Earlier in the year, Auckland Grammar scored notable successes against Hamilton Boys’ High School (14-0), Te Aute College (11-6) and Wanganui Technical (14-6).

How the Moascar Cup came to be trapped in the North Island is an exhausting story in itself but the long and the short of it is that by 1993, South Island officials desired a competition with “the major objective for the trophy to be competed for as often as possible”.

The Trustbank Cup is thus competed for in every match played by the holder. Southland Boys’ High were anointed the first holders in 1994 after being the South Island representatives at the National Top Four in 1993.

Southland Boys’ hosted Otago Boys’ in the first Trustbank Cup fixture in Invercargill on June 8, 1994. Southland had no answers for the rampant visitors, losing 10-34.

Otago were in the midst of a golden era that yielded 102 wins in 115 games between 1991 and 1995.

In their inaugural tenure, Otago defended the trophy six times, including a staggering 83-3 hiding of Christ’s College at Littlebourne. Future All Blacks halfback Byron Kelleher scored three tries in that game.

There have been 352 matches played for the Trustbank Cup with the 13 different holders in alphabetical order, being: Christ’s College, Christchurch Boys’ High School, John McGlashan College, King’s High, Marlborough Boys’ College, Nelson College, Otago Boys’ High School, Southland Boys’ High School, St Andrew’s College, St Bede’s College, St Thomas of Canterbury College, Timaru Boys’ High School and Waitaki Boys’ High School.

Otago Boys’ High School have won the most matches with 86 wins, but Christchurch Boys’ High School hold the record for the most successful challenges with 15.

Current National Top Four title-holder Southland Boys’ High School have 27 wins from 50 games.

The longest single tenure belongs to St Bede’s College, who repelled 26 challenges between 2008 and 2010, outscoring opponents 1042 to 138.

St Bede’s also hold the record for the biggest win in a single match. On May 7, 2011, St Bede’s beat Nayland College 114-0 as part of an 18-match tenure.

There have been six draws. The first was a 13-13 tie at Tahuna Park on May 27, 1994. The last shared match was the 2018 Press Cup final between holders Christchurch Boys’ High and Christ’s College on August 25 at Rugby Park.

The most memorable match depends on where your allegiances lie but it would be hard to top Marlborough Boys’ 16-12 win over Christchurch Boys’ High School at Lansdowne Park, Blenheim on July 29, 2006.

Christchurch, captained by future Māori All Blacks legend Ash Dixon, were twice-reigning National Top Four champions and unbeaten in 60 consecutive matches – including 25 Trustbank Cup defences. Yet Marlborough won a stunning upset under the astute coaching of former All Blacks first five Kieran Keane.

Head boy and now leading international rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe scored a try for Marlborough, who were captained by Māori All Blacks hooker and Tasman games-tally record holder (118) Quentin MacDonald.

Christchurch Boys’ coach Richard Taylor was incensed by the outcome, he complained in 2012.

“We made a long bus journey to Marlborough, arrived late and were then woken up repeatedly during the night by a group of rowdy Marlborough supporters. We played the game at 10am after no sleep and lost by four.

“There was a kick during the game which went straight down the middle of the posts but was disallowed. We appealed to Canterbury Rugby Union, but they ignored us. Thankfully we played much better in the final and beat them.”

Timaru Boys’ most famous result was an 11-10 upset of Southland Boys’ on July 19, 1999.

* Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd was a registered bank that operated in New Zealand between 1986 and 1996. It was made up of (most of) the former regional savings banks that had their origins as far back as 1847. It was acquired by Westpac Bank in 1996, which phased out the Trust Bank brand at the end of 2002, when the bank was rebranded from WestpacTrust to simply Westpac. Given the bank’s original name has long disappeared, is it time this South Island rugby taonga was similarly renamed, perhaps after a couple of All Blacks who actually competed for the thing? That might add even greater status to a unique trophy.

Rathkeale College resurgent

Rathkaele College First XV perform a haka. Photo / Daniell McCoy

With two rounds remaining in the Taine Randall Cup (Central North Island) competition, perennial battlers Rathkeale College have a genuine shot of qualifying for the semifinals for the first time.

The Masterton-based state integrated school, with a roll of 338, have won four out of seven games – already matching their best effort in the competition, which started in 2012.

Rathkeale are in fifth place, two points outside the top four with two rounds to play.

Unfathomably, Rathkeale almost toppled powerhouse Wesley College in their most recent tussle.

In the first 10 minutes, fiery Rathkeale scored two unconverted tries, sparking Jonah Lomu’s alma mater – wearied from the Bombay bus trip – into sudden action.

It was a ding-dong battle, with Wesley eventually prevailing 29-24 after tries by Filimone Sadavo, Junior Collins, Apenisa Naevo, Tuku Levi and Houma Fotu.

Wesley coach Lawrence “Loz” Lawrence was pleased with his team’s efforts, particularly at crucial periods defending multiple phases.

“It was a tough goal to travel there and beat a team that has been building for three years,” Lawrence said.

Rathkeale is the smallest of the 10 Central North Island schools, but they have a hearty tradition.

Opened in 1963, their most famous team attended the first National Top Four in 1982. Winners of 19 out of 21 games, Paul Renton (late father of Highlanders loose forward Hugh Renton) captained a no-nonsense bunch of “good buggers” who almost toppled overall winners Mt Albert Grammar. Results were up and down thereafter, and then really bad.

South African-born coach Deon van Deventer is as solid as brick and mortar. With charismatic Greytown stalwart and Māori Under-18 mentor Stacey Grant also contributing, perseverance and patience have paid off.

Rathkeale have assembled a competitive squad built around fundamental basics and set-piece dominance.

On June 19 they beat fierce rivals Whanganui Collegiate for the first time in 34 years, 38-31. Other notable results include blanking St John’s College (Hastings) 38-0, toppling New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College 38-22, and St Peter’s (Cambridge) 27-15.

Towering lock and co-captain Johnny Fallon has joined prop Hamish Huggins, second five Xavier Cook, centre Spencer Telford, No 8 Archie Schrader and Brandon Matthews at the Hurricanes Under-18 camp.

Rathkeale host third-placed St John’s Hamilton when Central North Island competition resumes on July 27.

Tribute to Willie Leota

A moving and lengthy funeral service was held for popular St Patrick’s College, Wellington First XV coach Willie Leota in the school hall on Saturday.

There was a considerable shock in the Wellington rugby community when the Western Suburbs stalwart, Poneke social player and leading First XV coach passed away last Sunday, aged 46.

Willie anchored the scrum for the historic 1995 and 1996 St Patrick’s College First XVs at St Patrick’s College, Wellington.

“Town” won the 1995 Wellington Premiership and swept their annual traditional fixtures in 1996 to achieve a rare “grand slam”. In that meteoric ‘96 season, Town won 20 of 26 games and set an oversized Year 11 Jerry Collins on the pathway to stardom.

Leota became a Western Suburbs captain, coach and stalwart, with the 1998 Jubilee Cup final against Tawa a peak occasion. With prop Leota to the fore, the “Roosters” overpowered Tawa 53-21. Tawa’s coach was Chris Boyd, the Hurricanes’ only Super Rugby winner.

Leota played first-class rugby for Marlborough and Wairarapa Bush, and trialled for the New Zealand Colts and Samoa. His twin brother Malaga Leota played for Wellington. In 2000, Malaga appeared in test victories for Samoa against Fiji (31-17) and Canada (41-22) in Apia.

For 15 years Leota played open-weight, social rugby for the Poneke “Ruffnuts”. The eclectic personality of this team was also an illustration of how far Leota’s connections stretched.

Prominent rugby writer Toby Robson, Wellington Saints basketball players George Leafa and Damien Ekenasio, musicians Tym Matagi, Liam Va’ai, Tana Tupa’i, and Avina Kelekolio, comedian Tofiga Fepuela’i of the Laughing Samoans and Essendon Tuitupou, younger brother of All Black Sam Tuitupou, passed through. Occasionally Sam was seen wearing a Ruffnuts T-shirt on TV.

With close mate Sam Rasch, Willie presided over the Scots College First XV from 2016 to 2021. The Presbyterians won 51 out of 62 games in Wellington, securing outright Premiership honours in 2019 and 2020.

Memorably in the 2020 final, Sione Halalilo played on the wing for Scots, and scored a try, in their tense 24-21 win over St Patrick’s College, Silverstream. A bona fide loose forward, Halalilo helped the Wellington Lions win the 2022 NPC Premiership and Oriental Rongotai capture the 2023 Jubilee Cup.

Leota returned to Town in 2023. A 43-10 hiding to Wellington College in May hinted at a long season. Instead, Town have won six successive Premiership games, including a 44-7 drubbing of Scots.

Town’s First XV captain Emilio Bell spoke with poise and dignity when reflecting on coach Leota, thanking Willie for the pride, passion, discipline and unity he instilled in the team.

Meanwhile, Town’s season resumes after the school holidays on July 24 with what is sure to be a highly charged fixture against fierce rivals and “brother” school St Patrick’s College, Silverstream. Both teams are in the top four of the premiership.

A rock-solid employee of ANZ, Leota is survived by his wife Francis and four children, Moana, Molly, Billie and Solomon.

Blues U18 squad named

The Blues have named a 54-strong Under-18 development squad, with players attending a training camp at Mount Albert Grammar this week, and an internal game set for Wednesday.

Tamaki College winger Siaosi Kava and Kerikeri High first five Kai Aihara are the only players selected not featuring in top-tier schoolboy competition or club rugby.

Forwards: Charlie Wallis (Auckland Grammar), Alex Va’aia (Westlake), Solo Balenaikasakasa (Kelston), Riley Grant-Faiva (Saint Kentigern), Sione Manuopangai (King’s), Bradley Knight (Kaitaia RFC), Brodie Savage (Rosmini), Tamiano Ahloo (Rifles RFC), Xavier Leota (Kelston), Iggy Iversen (East Coast Bays RFC), Jayden Clarke (Rosmini), Flynn Hamilton-Muller (King’s), Junior Aukuso-Slade (Saint Kentigern), Tevita Tatafu (St Peter’s), Jacob Carter (King’s), Zac Taulapapa (Mount Albert Grammar), Frazer Brown (Ponsonby RFC), Fin Mather (Auckland Grammar), Tai Clyde (Whangārei), Anton Seuseu (Rosmini), Aio Keith (Kelston), Jay Dunne (East Coast Bays RFC), Zeph Lewis (Dilworth), Daniel Lawrence (Liston), Noah Gregory (Mount Albert Grammar), Izaiah Dunmore (Kaitaia RFC), Reef Sofala (Whangārei), Caleb Woodley (Grammar TEC).

Backs: Matt Harris (St Peter’s), Jack Saunders (Whangārei), Louie Kishimoto (St Peter’s), Boston Krone (Auckland Grammar), Ben Love (Whangārei), Blake Lidgard (Westlake), Rios Tasmania (Auckland Grammar), Angus Revell (Saint Kentigern), Kai Aihara (Kerikeri High), Jarrel Tuaimalo-Vaega (Kelston), Te Aowera Para (Wellington College), Nico Stanley (Auckland Grammar), Gary Basson (Botany), Siale Pahulu (Saint Kentigern), Paula Lu’au (Kelston), Reimana Saunderson Rurawhe (Northcote RFC), Sosaia Manu (King’s), Max Morgan (Sacred Heart), J.D. van der Westhuizen (Westlake), Siaosi Kava (Tamaki), Connor Bowden (Botany), Inoke Vaingalo (Rosmini), Jacob Paea (St Peter’s), Cohen Norrie (Sacred Heart), Callum Jones (Kaitaia RFC), Malakai Hafoka (St Peter’s), Ryder Heath (Rosmini), Tyson Parsons (Kelston).

Players unavailable due to injury: Luka Patumaka Makata (Saint Kentigern), Sam Jancys (Saint Kentigern), Jarlon Lesatele (Westlake), Cruiz Simpson (Sacred Heart), Josh Leo (Liston), Logan Platt (Auckland Grammar), J.P. Schmidt (De La Salle).

Westlake to defend title in Abu Dhabi

Westlake Boys’ High will be defending their 2023 World Schools Festival Champions Cup rugby title in Abu Dhabi from December 14-21.

Also competing will be five-time New Zealand secondary school champions Kelston Boys’ High, while Papakura High School will play for the second-tier “Rugby XV Trophy”. Papakura, whose rugby alumni include former All Blacks Jerome Kaino and John Afoa, are currently second in the Counties-Manuaku First XV competition.

Counties-Manukau First XV points: Pukekohe High 30, Papakura High 23, Tuakau College 16, Rosehill College 15, Waiuku College 12, Manurewa 2nd XV 1.



