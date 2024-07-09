First XV rugby wrap: St Peter’s benchmark win over Auckland Grammar

– Napier’s penalty-try drama

– Muliaina is the hero down south

St Peter’s benchmark win over Auckland Grammar

It’s a wonder third-placed St Peter’s aren’t even closer to the top of the table in Auckland 1A First XV rugby, given the focus, commitment and sense of purpose they displayed in grinding out a tense 13-11 win over second-placed Auckland Grammar.

St Peter’s – 11 points adrift of leaders Saint Kentigern – twice came from behind on Saturday and defended heroically with a well-considered game plan and some stirring individual performances to secure their finest win of the campaign.

Preparation was possibly the key after the disappointment of a six-point loss to Mt Albert Grammar a week earlier against opponents who were at one stage down to 13 players.

And nothing illustrated the St Peter’s eye for detail against Grammar more than including a couple of portable benches for their substitutes in their travelling luggage for the 300m trip up Mountain Rd.

“Been here before,” explained one St Peter’s associate, acutely aware that Grammar are one the few schools in New Zealand that can’t quite manage to provide dugouts, or even seats, for visiting teams.

But it at least meant those socially networking high above in the security guard-defended Grammar pavilion were treated to the curious spectacle of St Peter’s players transporting their benches from one end of the pitch to the other at halftime.

Still, the St Peter’s motto is “to love and to serve” rather than complain and (as most victorious teams tend to reflect afterwards in rugby) the bench did its job.

The match was an intense defensive scrap for both teams, though St Peter’s and Grammar also mirrored each other with their best attacking moments.

Grammar took an early lead through a Rios Tasmania penalty, and then lively halfback Preston Brydon finished off a super move started 60 metres earlier by a 40m line-break by strapping fullback Preston Broadhurst.

But St Peter’s replied with some eye-catching backs action of their own. A bust by fullback Tua Tapua’i-Soti allowed rangy athletic left wing V.J. Roache to get around the outside and reduce the deficit to 8-7 at the break.

Whereas Tasmania missed a couple of kicks for Grammar, St Peter’s first five-eighths Malakai Hafoka continued his fine season by adding a conversion and two second-half penalties. The second of these came late and proved the difference with Grammar leading 11-10 at the time through a Tasmania penalty.

St Peter's players celebrate at the final whistle. Photo / Bruce Holloway

For St Peter’s, the physically imposing No 8 and vice-captain Joe Jarvis Tuuga was immense, with his pace, footwork and handling matching his raw strength.

Tongan lock Tevita Tatafu also played an important role. Standing at 205.74cm, he is reputedly the tallest rugby player to have ever attended St Peter’s and he was incredibly disruptive, snaring some key lineout wins at the death.

Lock Tevita Tatafu was one of the St Peter's stars on the day. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Meanwhile, Leonardo Flores McAlpine, St Peter’s undersized openside flanker, tackled himself to a standstill.

Broadhurst was the pick of the Grammar players with his persistent and robust runs, while prop Charlie Wallis earned his corn in the tight stuff.

St Peter’s joy at the final whistle was palpable. Wins by St Peter’s over Auckland Grammar are uncommon, with only 17 achieved in 66 previous meetings. One of the most noteworthy was in 2018 when Ajay Faleafaga (now with the Highlanders) kicked a last-play penalty in a 33-30 win at Grammar. St Peter’s went on to win the National Top Four that season.

In a post-match Facebook video, St Peter’s coach Mark Wilson said his team could feel very proud of what they did for the St Peter’s rugby community.

He described it as “a genuine performance”, though thought his team was also guilty of at times playing “a bit much rugby in the wrong areas”.

“But I can’t fault the boys’ effort and commitment,” Wilson said.

Auckland Grammar remain second on the table, with either 29 points or 33, depending on who you believe. There were news reports from other quarters last week that Dilworth had retrospectively defaulted their on-field win against Auckland Grammar a fortnight ago after questions were raised about the eligibility of their new first five, Viliami Katoa.

However, when this wrap was filed, Auckland Rugby’s official results and table still showed – two weeks on – that Dilworth had beaten Grammar and the points reflected this. More on this issue next week.

Sacred Heart’s propensity for coughing up penalties – some of them deserved – meant they had to work extra hard to beat an improving Mt Albert Grammar 11-7 and stay in contention for a top-four berth.

They were 11-0 up after lock Toby Grace crashed over for a try from a 5m scrum on the stroke of halftime, while Max Morgan added penalties in both halves. Sacred deserved their lead after dominating territory and possession.

But at one stage, they conceded nine penalties in a row and Mt Albert Grammar eventually nabbed a converted try through prop Maihi Wilcox. Sacred Heart needed desperate late defence to secure the win.

St Kentigern’s 10-8 home win over Kelston Boys’ High School was a tight affair with the visitors leading 3-0 at halftime through a Jarrel Vaega penalty.

Angus Revell levelled for Saint Kentigern. But Kelston winger Jeremiah Lemana put his team back in front with an unconverted try and it needed a 61st minute converted try from centre Siale Pahulu to secure the win for Saint Kentigern.

Dilworth continued recent good form with a 33-19 away win over Botany Downs Secondary College. Two tries to No 8 Tanielu Amosa and one to sub Lachlan Taylor brought respectability for Botany.

King’s College beat St Paul’s College 43-5 to climb back into fourth place. They did the bulk of the damage in the first half, with tries to Charlie Burn, Harrison Martin, Johan Schaumkell and Ryan Young, with further tries to Burn, Spencer Capper and Hawaiki Morison in the second spell.

Liston College secured their fourth win of the season, a notable 25-0 blanking of De La Salle College, through tries to forwards Jacob Tevaga (2), Titali Ahio and Mitchell Veatupu.

The next round of matches is on July 27, with Sacred Heart’s hosting of King’s College shaping as critical for top-four qualification, as well as for the Fitzpatrick-Kirkpatrick Cup, which has been contested between the schools since 2008.

Auckland 1A (official) points: St Kentigern 38, Auckland Grammar 29, St Peter’s 27, King’s 27; Kelston 24, Sacred Heart 24, Liston 22; Mt Albert Grammar 17, De La Salle 17, St Paul’s 10, Dilworth 10, Botany Downs 0.

End of an era for Hotham – and Hamilton Boys’ High

Nigel Hotham, the mastermind behind Hamilton Boys’ High School’s standard-setting rugby programme, has stepped down mid-season as the school’s First XV coach after a remarkable 21 years at the helm.

It marks the end of an era not just for a school which has absolutely basked in silverware during this time, claiming five New Zealand Secondary School First XV titles, four Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournaments and Super 8 Championships in 14 of the last 16 seasons, but arguably also for the wider code, given Hotham’s development of generations of players had made him a critical cog within New Zealand’s rugby machinery.

There was almost a touch of pathos in Hotham’s highly successful reign ending with a dramatic home defeat to Tauranga Boys’ College last Thursday – and more about that engaging contest later.

Nigel Hotham has stepped down as Hamilton Boys' High School head coach.

But it shouldn’t detract from what a colossus the 60-year-old has become in secondary school rugby and the influence he has had on players, ranging from 2005 New Zealand Secondary School representative-come-Scottish and British and Irish Lions international Sean Maitland through to newly-selected All Blacks halfback Cortez Ratima.

Māori All Blacks captain Rameka Poihipi (Ngāti Whakaue) was another Hotham pupil and he reflected on this influence from afar.

“There are an abundance of players who have Nigel to thank for their careers,” Poihipi said. “His programme is so extensive, it sets you up for the mental and physical demands of professional rugby.

“The other thing it does is build special connections. There’s so much training, travel, challenge and fun. The camaraderie is very strong. I consider myself privileged to have been part of it.”

Hotham has resigned from his job as associate headmaster at Hamilton Boys’ High and is shortly heading off to the Touch World Cup 2024 in Nottingham, England, where his son Legin is playing for New Zealand, and then to the Paris Olympics, where his daughter Jazmin is playing for the Tokyo champions, the Black Ferns Sevens women’s side.

After that he is taking up a coaching role with USRC Tigers, a struggling rugby club in Hong Kong, which would appear to be desperately in need of some Hotham magic.

Initially he didn’t give a lot of weight to the USRC Tigers offer, but the idea grew on him, with coaching a foreign club presenting a whole different set of challenges.

“The last of five kids have left home so life was going to be different anyway,” Hotham said. “I was ready for a change.”

Hotham singled out a couple of his most treasured moments.

“There are so many memories of great matches, and most importantly great people. I guess if I had to select standout moments it would be winning our first Super 8 title in 2006. There was a picture taken of that team with Noah [Hotham’s son, now at the Crusaders] dressed as Mickey Mouse.”

Another was winning the National Top Four at home in 2013.

St Kentigern were the reigning national champions and unbeaten in 51 consecutive matches. But they came unstuck to Hamilton in a fever-pitch atmosphere, where there were more spectators watching the schoolboys than the Waikato-Auckland NPC match across town.

“We beat St Kent’s 12-10 in the final on a Bryn Gatland drop goal. That St Kent’s team was supposed to be unbeatable, and they were unbelievable.”

Hotham also coached New Zealand secondary schools rugby and touch teams and took touch at Hamilton Boys’ High to new levels of success, winning the national title in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016, 2022.

He earlier served a three-year apprenticeship with Kelston Boys’ High School, coaching the First XV from 2000 to 2002. In each of those seasons, Kelston finished in the top four of the 1A competition and fashioned an overall record of 51 wins in 66 matches.

Arriving at Hamilton Boys’ in 2003 was a marked contrast.

“It was a very different group, compared to the big Polynesians at Kelston, with very different humour.

“But it was also a blank canvas to develop something.”

Hotham is highly regarded universally. But some school sources have pondered whether Hamilton Boys’ made a strategic error in not appointing him principal after the retirement of the long-serving Sue Hassall last year.

One put it this way: “To lose Sue was unfortunate – but to then lose Nigel was downright careless.”

Meanwhile, assistants Cam Moorby and Greg Kirkham will run the Hamilton team for the rest of the season and the post will be advertised at the end of the year.

But when pressed, Hotham said if it was down to him, Moorby – a former Hamilton Boys’ First XV player – would get the job.

By the Numbers: Nigel Hotham

Matches coached: 412

Won: 351, Lost: 53, Drawn: 5

Points For: 13,591

Points Against: 4329

Team Honours

Super 8 Winners (15): 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 (Shared), 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

National Top Four Appearances (12): 2007 (Third), 2008 (Shared Win), 2009 (Won), 2010 (Second), 2012 (Third), 2013 (Won), 2014 (Shared Win), 2016 (Third), 2017 (Second), 2018 (Third), 2019 (Third), 2022 (Won)

Moascar Cup Holders: 2008-2010, (17 defences), 2013-2014, 2022, 2023 (33 defences, most of any school in this period)

Sanix World Youth Champions: 2010, 2011, 2014, 2023

Thailand World Schools Champions: 2022

Condor Sevens Winners: 2006, 2008, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 (Didn’t lose a single game from 2016-22)

National Touch Champions: 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019

Individual Honours

NZ Schools Players: 51

All Blacks (6): Tawera Kerr Kerr-Barlow, Josh Lord, Emoni Narawa, Cortez Ratima, Sevu Reece.

All Blacks Sevens (10): Luke Masirewa, Declan O’Donnell, Kylem O’Donnell, Glen Robertson, Payton Spencer, Dwayne Sweeney, Isaac Te Tamaki, Save Tokula, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.

Internationals (7): Sean Maitland (Scotland/British & Irish Lions), Caleb Muntz (Fiji), Jared Payne (Ireland/British & Irish Lions, Toby Smith (Australia), Henry Speight (Australia), Albert Vulivuli (Fiji), Dominique Waqaniburotu (Fiji).

Tauranga crash the party

Tauranga Boys’ College spoiled Hotham’s going-away party with a gripping 20-18 win on Thursday – though Hamilton had more chances than a Monopoly board to avoid defeat in this high-calibre top-of-the-table Super 8 battle.

Cruelly, for those with a sense of occasion, the win was Tauranga’s first in Hamilton during the Hotham era. The last time Tauranga had won here (2002), Reuben Thorne was the All Blacks captain, Helen Clark the Prime Minister and Nickelback were top of the charts.

The Don Clarke “Boot” has been at stake in this fixture annually since 1958 so it was fitting that goalkicking decided the contest.

In the 57th minute, with the match deadlocked 13-13, Tauranga, with the benefit of a penalty advantage, shifted possession promptly to space. Reserve outside back Dylan Henderson stepped extravagantly off the right foot to prise open the defence. He was hauled down five metres short of the paint, but Hamilton were outflanked and first five Mason Verster beat the cover to the right corner.

In front of Hamilton hecklers, Verster then nailed a sideline conversion of rare quality to make it 20-13.

Inevitably Hamilton rallied, monopolising possession for the last 12 minutes. Tauranga were resolute until the 70th minute, when reserve flanker Noah Walker powered over close to the sticks.

Nikau Dromgoool, who had started on the bench, had a conversion on the 22 in centre field to again tie the scores, but his stuttered approach to the tee allowed Tauranga to charge.

Henderson emulated Cheslin Kolbe, whacked and winded in the stomach while blocking the kick. He jumped like a startled Kangaroo but soldiered on.

Still there was time. Tauranga were exhausted, Hamilton scented blood and audaciously busted into Tauranga territory and won a penalty. This time Dromgoool had a shot from midfield 30m to win the match – and with no charge permitted.

But he dragged the kick left and a morgue-like silence engulfed the jam-packed venue.

There may well be a sequel to this contest in either the Super 8 final or Chiefs national qualifiers later in the season.

That’s because there was nothing in it. While Hamilton had the measure of the visitors in the scrum, with tighthead prop Liam Van Der Hayden especially destructive, Tauranga locks Leo Keaney and Tom Dyer reigned supreme in the lineouts.

Hamilton’s hard-running centres Hiraka Waitai-Haenga and Ollie Guerin each scored tries with determined surges to the line, but Tauranga were marginally more clinical.

Their first try in the 15th minute was an absolute belter. From a scrum, two crisp passes were despatched to fullback Aaron Riley, who hit a gap like Lightning McQueen to execute a deluxe 40m finish.

Verster combined expertly with captain and halfback Charlie Sinton and didn’t miss a kick in four attempts. No 8 Aidian Spratley was another Tauranga Trojan.

By contrast Hamilton scored three tries to two but missed three conversions and a penalty.

Westlake rediscover their mojo

Westlake Boys’ High First XV have a notable South African flavour to their squad this year, and like gazelles on the high veldt, the league leaders ran nimble and free in an 80-0 demolition of hapless Takapuna Grammar in the Kyocera Document Solutions North Harbour competition.

The lopsided scoreline was a culmination of Westlake being back to full strength, after a rare loss a week earlier, and Takapuna being a bit run-of-the-mill this season.

Westlake came out fired-up with their approach typified by Alex Vaaia, their prop who could just as easily be a flanker or a centre and who scored after just 90 seconds.

Levi Leith was one of many Westlake try-scorers against Takapuna. Photo / Max Sharp, North Harbour Rugby

Westlake are not into mauls. Wide open spaces are more their thing and a waterfall of tries followed to the usual culprits in first five Blake Lidgard, Solomone Tuitupou, J.D. Van Der Westhuizen, and Harper Wilson.

Westlake led 42-0 at halftime and cleared the bench at halftime. Try of the day went to sub Alec Oelofse, who took the ball from a restart, ran through the Takapuna forward pack and then split the fullback and wing to score.

Fullback Brody Good was just as good, chiming in with a couple of tries, while coming off the bench, Levi Leith and Ollie Davies also got on the scoresheet.

In other matches, Rangitoto College beat Massey High School 15-7, Whangārei Boys’ High School beat Mahurangi College 25-5, and Rosmini College won 48-0 over Manurewa High.

Kyocera Document Solutions First XV points: Westlake 45, Rosmini 40, Whangārei 36, Rangitoto 36, Mahurangi 19, Massey 18, Takapuna 4, Manurewa 1.

Nostradamus foreshadows a late Napier win

Whakaata Māori commentator Lewin Husband combined palmistry and passion on Māori Active’s YouTube channel with his description of the chaotic climax to the mid-table Super 8 clash between Napier Boys’ High School and Rotorua Boys’ High School.

With time expired, Napier were trailing 32-26 when a flurry of penalties allowed the hosts to bash persistently but unimaginatively at the Rotorua line.

“Not a penalty try, would it be – that would be surreal,” Husband bellowed with his stream-of-consciousness commentary, minutes before that exact thing unfolded.

With Nostradamus channelled, the penalty try was duly awarded and Napier were able to claim a 33-32 win, a week after losing to Hamilton by one point. Earlier in the season, Napier nudged Hastings by one and the latter lost to Rotorua by one.

Super 8 is that sort of competition. But it shouldn’t have been so tough. Napier were ahead 26-10 after 41 minutes, when highly touted lock George Prouting rumbled over.

However, Rotorua are a youthful side who can be reckless and wonderful in the same breath. In the 61st minute, like All Black Liam Messam used to at Raukura, flanker Staleki Jr Mafileo rushed 50m to create a second try for winger Wiremu Brailey.

Rotorua haven’t yet mastered Messam’s discipline and are now out of contention for the Super 8 final, while Napier must win their remaining fixtures and reply on Hamilton to stumble to stay in contention.

Super 8 Points: Tauranga 24, Hamilton 21, Hastings 17, Napier 15, Rotorua 10, Palmerston North 8, New Plymouth 4, Gisborne 1.

Slender win for Silverstream in Premiership final replay

There would have been a sense of catharsis for Thompson Tukapua when he kicked the winning conversion for St Patrick’s College Silverstream in their nerve-wracking 15-14 win over Scots College in Strathmore.

In the 2023 Premiership final, Tukapua hit the post while attempting a conversion for a share of the championship against Scots.

Tukapua was presented with his chance of redemption inside the 15 and on the 22 in the 69th minute after replacement hooker Dylan Davey had tenaciously bustled through the dogged, fatiguing defence.

It took Silverstream 55 minutes to crack Scots. Lock Samuel Thompson battered his way clear to make it 14-5. Silverstream kept on pressing thereafter and Liam Slight kicked a penalty in the 66th minute.

Scots secured the lead with tries to prop Tobias Mene and No 8 Brandon Lo. Happy Valley-Patu slotted two conversions.

Remarkably, 14 of the past 19 matches between the schools have been decided by a converted try or less, with wins split nine apiece.

Elsewhere in the Premiership, Wellington College remained unbeaten with a 38-3 victory over Paraparaumu College. Wairarapa College stayed in semifinal contention by consigning Hutt International Boys’ School to a seventh consecutive defeat (38-10) and St Pat’s Town won their sixth consecutive match with a 30-15 win over Rongotai College. No 8 Jeremy Perez had a productive afternoon with two tries.

Tranzit Coachlines Premiership points: Silverstream 30, St Pat’s Town 30, Wellington 28, Scots 22, Rongotai 15, Wairarapa 14, St Bernard’s 11, Paraparaumu 10, Tawa 5, HIBS 5.

Muliaina hero in Southern Schools Rugby Championship

Southland Boys’ High School have pipped King’s High School 18-15 in a gut-busting, top-of-the-table clash in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

The leader of the Opposition, Chris Hipkins, was among the hearty souls who braved a chilly and turbulent wind that wreaked havoc in Dunedin.

The National Top Four champions held their nerve when it counted most. In the 69th minute, Mika Muliaina (nephew of All Black Mils Muliaina) kicked a 35m penalty, aided by the breeze, to break a 15-15 deadlock.

Muliaina was responsible for 13 of Southland’s 18 points and is thriving in the No 10 jersey after missing the National Top Four with an injury last year. He was replaced by his brother Rico Muliaina, now playing for Otago University.

Both teams played better into the wind, building long phases and testing well-organised defence. Southland battled the elements in the first half and captain Thomas Spain scored a try after 15 minutes.

However, King’s led 6-5 at the oranges after two penalties by Lafaele Tofiga.

King’s looked menacing after the break and within 10 minutes extended their advantage to 12-5, after two more penalties by Tofiga. Midfielders Henry Smale and Niko Boylan combined effectively, and skipper Charlie Heller was inspired.

Against the run of play, Muliiaina scored a converted try to tie the scores, but Southland’s lead was short-lived when Tofiga banged over a fifth goal.

Muliaina was closest to conquering the elements; his poise on the hooter telling.

Meanwhile. Southland (16) and King’s (12) have had 28 players selected for the Highlanders Development camp during school holidays.

In other matches John McGlashan beat South Otago High School 19-12 and Otago Boys’ High School beat Wakatipu High School 27-0.

Southern Schools Rugby Championship points: Otago 23, Southland 20, King’s 13, John McGlashan 6, Otago Boys’ 2nd XV 0.

Timaru Titan honoured

Timaru Boys’ High School is famous for producing All Backs, like hulking 1935-36 captain Jack Manchester and strapping Crusaders No 8 Cullen Grace, currently on tour with the Māori All Blacks.

By contrast, Tristan Gaffaney isn’t a household name and is unlikely to scale the sporting heights of the aforementioned loose forwards, but nevertheless his contribution to Timaru Boys’ rugby is invaluable.

For four years, Gaffaney has videoed all the school’s First XV games and provided editing, uploading and other audio-visual services. He recently filmed his 50th First XV match and in honour of this, received a Service to Sport award, likely to be the first non-player to receive such an accolade.

Gaffaney’s unique skill and diligence show opportunities to excel in First XV rugby exist beyond the playing squad.

Filmographies aren’t without precedent. Sam “Lashes” Casey served two Otago Boys First XVs that made the National Top Four Finals. He later became a smash on Highlanders TV, co-hosted a rural radio programme with Jamie McKay, got caught with All Black Jordie Barrett in the wrong flat after a night out in Dunedin and was cancelled by SENZ following provocative commentary on women’s rugby.

Meanwhile, Timaru couldn’t break their duck in 2024, going down to Shirley Boys’ High School 34-26. Shirley are one of five teams ranked fourth to eighth and separated by just seven points in the championship standings.

With two rounds remaining, Nelson College, Christchurch Boys’ High School and St Thomas of Canterbury College look safe to secure three of the four playoff berths.

Miles Toyota Premiership (Canterbury) results: Nelson College 40 St Thomas of Canterbury College 14; Christchurch Boys 46; Timaru 26 Shirley Boy’s High 34; St Bede’s 71 Selwyn Schools 12; Christ’s College 19 St Andrews 25

Points: Nelson 35, Christchurch 30, St Thomas 26, Christ’s 22, St Bede’s 19, Marlborough 19, Shirley 17, St Andrews 15, Timaru 2, Selwyn 1.

