Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby wrap: Saint Kentigern stand tall, Westlake finally beaten

NZ Herald
15 mins to read
Luke Parr scores a try in St Kentigern's victory over Sacred Heart College. Photo / Photosport

Luke Parr scores a try in St Kentigern's victory over Sacred Heart College. Photo / Photosport

By Adam Julian and Bruce Holloway

- Saint Kentigern stand tall.

- Westlake finally beaten.

- Nelson win the Quad.

- Hamilton squeak home in Super 8.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

- John McGlashan still a force.

St Kentigern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby