- John McGlashan still a force.

St Kentigern stand tall against defending champs

Ten minutes prior to kickoff in Auckland’s First XV 1A rugby match between Sacred Heart and Saint Kentigern, a stampede of visiting supporters body-painted like Na’vi – the sapient humanoids who inhabited the Pandora moon in James Cameron’s sci-fi Avatar movie – exuberantly invaded and made themselves at home.

And 90 minutes later, these same curious schoolboy hunter-gatherers, enamelled in deepest St Kentigern blue and as alien as anything ever seen on the Sacred Heart terraces, left feeling 10 foot tall and full of inner peace, enlightenment and harmony with the universe after their team pummelled the Catholics 39-10.

It was a stark reversal of their previous encounter in the 2023 1A grand final that yielded its own movie classic in the form of a high-brow schoolboy rugby documentary which Sacred fans can watch on Sky TV this week for much-needed solace.

St Kentigern fans cheer on their school. Photo / Bruce Holloway

But if Sacred Heart don’t urgently remedy their set pieces, there will certainly be no 2024 sequel to their cinematic documentary, Sacred – A Rugby Story for the Ages – because Saint Kentigern’s lineouts ruled to such an extent that twice in the first half alone, Sacred threw the ball to their stationary tighthead prop occupying the five position. The scrums were a fiercer battle, but again St Kentigern enjoyed ascendancy.

In the 38th minute, Sacred’s scrum, 5m shy of their line, screwed opposite to the direction expected. A panic-pass then dribbled over the sideline, allowing St Kentigern’s lineout to get to work. Eventually halfback Sam McLeod dotted down and it became 19-3.

However, it could have been 12-9 at halftime. Sacred Heart enjoyed a wealth of possession late in the first half, but winger Max Morgan was narrowly astray with two penalty attempts. First five-eighths Cohen Norrie made an exhilarating bust from 22 to 22 but a calculated kick was ruined by a wayward bounce.

Saint Kentigern’s lineout fired an early warning shot with a pushover try to hooker Luka Makata, while first five Angus Revell employed his right boot intelligently to pin Sacred Heart in their territory.

In the 18th minute, Morgan landed a penalty to make it 7-3. St Kent’s used their superior height to force a fumble at the restart, at which point the referee took a tumble. Antony Petrie’s leg was attended to for the best part of five minutes.

The only player in either team to check on his welfare was St Kentigern tighthead prop Riley Grant Faiva – and when play resumed, his scrum was penalised.

It was hardly surprising the next time Faiva carried, he cannoned through for a try. In the 57th minute, he did it again; afterwards applying a sweaty palm into the face of Sacred lock Toby Grace to let him know all about it.

Towering St Kentigern lock Junior Aukuso Slade was another menace for Grace, as was the back row of Sam Jancys, Almalani Taiala and Zephaniah Lototau, who stymied Sacred’s ambition.

The Catholics’ solitary try was scored in the 54th minute by tighthead prop Sateki Mesquita when it was 29-3. St Kent’s had earlier secured a four-try bonus point with a Luke Parr try that saw the ball make a rare visit to the wing.

Sacred Heart have a 4-3 record and face St Peter’s, Mount Albert Grammar and King’s College in the next three rounds, so a top-four finish is far from certain.

Meanwhile, St Kentigern will have their sights set on a home semifinal with a 7-0 record. Excluding finals, St Kent’s have won 19 1A matches in a row since a 22-20 defeat to Sacred Heart in the penultimate round of the 2022 competition.

Auckland Grammar got back on track with a 17-10 away win over Kelston Boys’ High School. Grammar scored all their points in the first half, with tries to centre Boston Krone and prop Charlie Wallis, after Kelston prop Xavier Leota had opened the scoring with a fifth-minute try.

In the final minute, Kelston winger Jeremiah Lemana narrowed the margin with a try.

Tries from Angel Po’e-Davis, Semisi Fa’aui and Ignatius Schmidt got De La Salle College home 15-13 against Dilworth. Vilisoni Ahovelo and Isaiah Silipa scored for Dilworth.

King’s College easily beat Botany Downs Secondary College 39-9 with tries to Kahurangi Cotterill, Christian Collins, Johan Schaumkell (2), Sione Manuopangai (2) and Hawaiki Morison. For the second successive week, Botany fullback Preston Field scored all his team’s points.

Mt Albert Grammar secured their best win of the season, 22-16 over fourth-placed St Peter’s College.

Winger Titali Ahio led the way with a try in each half as Liston College thrashed St Paul’s College 32-3.

Auckland 1A points: St Kentigern 34, Auckland Grammar 28, Kelston 23, St Peter’s 23, King’s 22; Sacred Heart 20, De La Salle 17, Liston 17; Mt Albert Grammar 16, St Paul’s 10, Dilworth 5, Botany Downs 0.

Auckland 1A draw (2.30pm Saturday, home team first), Friday, 12 noon: Sacred Heart v Mt Albert Grammar; Saint Kentigern v Kelston; King’s College v St Paul’s; Botany Downs v Dilworth; De La Salle v Liston; Auckland Grammar v St Peter’s.

Rosmini roll Westlake

A dogged and dominant Rosmini College upset Westlake Boys High School 25-19 in a thriller to move within five points of the defending Blues champions at the top of North Harbour’s Kyocera-sponsored First XV competition.

Victory brought an end to Westlake’s prodigious 37-match winning run in North Harbour rugby and much joy to Rosmini, who are in the second year of a rebuild under coach Richard Mayhew.

Mayhew is a former college head boy and member of Rosmini’s 2003 “Invincibles” team, which won the North Harbour competition after an undefeated season.

Rosmini College brought an end to Westlake's prodigious 37-match winning run in North Harbour.

“It has been a wee while coming,” Mayhew said of Rosmini’s win, in acknowledging Westlake had become the benchmark not just for North Harbour, but for the wider Auckland region in recent years.

“We learned a lot from losing to them in the first round and then ‘the belief factor’ became the next hurdle,” Mayhew said.

“It is difficult but historically we have always competed – and now we know we can beat them.”

Mayhew is particularly excited about Rosmini’s future with development plans at the college, the growing rugby culture and work being done with the Under-16s and the Second XV.

But there were also plenty of current-day heroes for Rosmini to celebrate, as they raced to a 14-point lead and then hung on grimly defending their line in the final five minutes.

Pick of the tries came from goose-stepping fullback Ryder Heath, who burst 50m with a solo effort and also kicked well. The others came from halfback Ashton Savage and second five Inoke Vaingalo.

Hooker Jayden Clark was Rosmini’s best on the day while other standouts were captain and prop Brody Savage and loose forward Anton Seuseu, who made a number of hard carries.

Westlake could have no complaints. They lacked their usual mojo and couldn’t make an impact.

The Rosmini backs played with a lot of pace, while their forwards were expert at disrupting the Westlake lineout, which is usually an attacking weapon.

The majority of the match was played in Westlake’s half, where the Rosmini forwards were relentless.

In other matches, third-placed Rangitoto College only just edged out a determined Mahurangi College 9-8, Whangārei Boys’ High School were comfortable in beating Takapuna Grammar 56-3 and Massey High School beat Manurewa High School 42-10.

Kyocera North Harbour First XV points: Westlake 40, Rosmini 35, Rangitoto 32, Whangārei 31, Mahurangi 19, Massey 18, Takapuna 4, Manurewa 1.

North Harbour First XV draw (home team first, all games 12pm Saturday unless stated): Westlake v Takapuna (3.30pm Thursday); Whangārei v Mahurangi; Massey v Rangitoto; Rosmini v Manurewa.

Narrow win for Hamilton Boys’

In Super 8 First XV rugby, Hamilton Boys’ High School squeaked home 25-24 against Napier Boys’ High School, the team they beat by 34 points in last year’s final.

But if it wasn’t for a marginal ruling that Napier had been held up after mauling their way over the line 10 minutes from time, Hamilton might even have been contemplating a rare home loss.

Both teams had their issues in what was often a battle of unforced errors.

Hamilton made a shambolic start with generally messy set plays, iced by four missed kicks in perfect conditions in the second half and far too many offsides.

Hamilton Boys High winger Ross Anderson heading towards the tryline. Photo / Bruce Holloway

On three occasions, Napier failed to find touch with penalty kicks and somehow could not make the most of having the dominant pack.

Napier took an early lead through a converted Ruben de Plesis try and Hamilton did not get in front until the 28th minute, when – with Napier having a man in the bin – prop Liam van der Hayden forced his way over after good work from winger Ross Anderson.

For Hamilton, centre Ollie Guerin became increasingly influential in the second half, while Hiraka Waitai-Haenga magically created a try with his very first touch of the ball coming off the bench, as Nikau Dromgool and then Jake Rabarts and Tom Martin scored.

But arguably the most pivotal moment in the match came after Napier hooker Troy Thomas had already brought his team back into contention with a 49th-minute try. Trailing 17-25, Napier mauled their way over the line from a lineout and there were facial expressions of disbelief from the visitors when the decision was “held up”.

The significance of that outcome was then magnified when Napier were awarded a penalty try after a maul collapse and it was an anxious final few minutes for the home team.

Hamilton now face leaders Tauranga Boys’ College (42-24 winners over Palmerston North Boys’ High School) at home on Thursday (12.30pm) in a critical top-of-the-table clash. The match will have extra emotional significance, given it will be the last time legendary coach Nigel Hotham is at the helm for Hamilton Boys’. (More on Hotham’s future in next week’s wrap.)

Just as tight was Rotorua Boys’ High School’s 22-21 home win on Thursday over third-placed Hastings Boys’ High School, secured by tries to No 8 Te Ariki Rogers, replacement halfback Pete Chisholm and sub Wiremu Brailey.

Gisborne Boys’ High School’s home match against New Plymouth Boys’ High School was postponed following last week’s east coast weather event.

Super 8 Points: Tauranga 20, Hamilton 20, Hastings 17, Napier 10, Palmerston North 8, Rotorua 8, New Plymouth 4, Gisborne 1.

Super 8 draw, Thursday: Hamilton v Tauranga, 12.30pm. Saturday: Napier v Rotorua, 12pm.

Nelson crack a century in historic Quad

Nelson College cracked a century for the first time in Quadrangular (Quad) history en route to winning the 98th annual tournament for the 25th time (outright).

The tourney, which also features Christ’s College, Wellington College and Whanganui Collegiate, has been running continuously since 1925, and Nelson were empathic winners on their home field.

They overwhelmed Wellington College 47-0 in a record breaking victory against those opponents and on Thursday, gallant Christ’s College were outpaced 53-35. Nelson’s 53 points were only two short of the 55 they scored against Christ’s in the 1997 final.

The record for most points in a Quad belongs to Wellington College, who won the 2010 tournament, thrashing Whanganui Collegiate (67-12) and Nelson College (36-11).

Nelson have won five of the last six Quads, retained the Trustbank Cup (the Ranfurly Shield of South Island secondary school rugby) and remain unbeaten in six matches in the Myles Toyota Premiership.

Nelson weren’t as merciless with Christ’s as they were with Wellington. Christ’s 35 points represented the highest score by a losing team in 392 Quad matches.

Christ’s led 18-17 at halftime and proved stiff opposition for lengthy periods, with pesky disruption at the breakdown, a constructive and robust lineout and a never-surrender attitude. It was a marked improvement from their lacklustre showing against Whanganui Collegiate, when they won 31-10.

However, Christ’s were punished too often for mistakes in their own territory and Nelson proved they can score points in almost every conceivable way.

With time almost expired, first five Harrison Inch retrieved a Christ’s clearance on halfway. To Inch’s left, imposing blindside Saumaki Saumaki was roaring for the ball, generating a head of steam rivalling that of an out-of-control locomotive.

Instead of distributing, Inch casually sauntered to the 10m mark and kicked a 40m drop goal.

Nobody would have been more delighted with that moment than Chris Morris. In 1965, Morris wobbled over a dropped goal to win Nelson the Quad final 15-14 against Wellington College. Morris was in attendance at the 2024 Quad with seven of his teammates from the 1965 side.

Nelson play with verve. Their pack is big, athletic and disciplined while the Crusaders U-18 halves combination, Oliver Gibbons and Inch, are adept at creating space.

Nelson started the final with a try after two minutes. Breaks by winger Michael de Beer and centre Fanua Fa’avae paved the way for openside flanker Kobe Brownlee to muscle over.

Brownlee emulated the feat of Wellington College winger Jacob Kennedy in the 2023 final by scoring a hat-trick. In the second half, he went within a whisker of a fourth.

Brownlee is rangy, fast and abrasive – a central figure in Nelson’s polished and varied lineout, which provides a plethora of threats.

Hooker Jack Trott rumbled over for two tries while several drives or “off-the-top” attacks had the visitors scrambling.

Nelson were ahead 12-3 after 12 minutes when second five Jimmy West briefly turned into Edwin Moses with a hurdling run to set up Brownlee.

But Christ’s surged back into contention with a try to right winger Franklin Barry. It came after remorseless industry from the forwards and a skip pass from first five Gavin Holder. The pair would rinse and repeat in the second half.

When the composed Holder chipped over a penalty to make it 18-17 at halftime, there were some gasps of bewilderment from the parochial and expectant home crowd.

Any real uncertainty about the outcome was short-lived when Nelson fullback Kaelan Grafton speared through the defence in a 30m dash two minutes after the resumption.

From 24-18, the score ballooned to 53-28. Nelson’s whippet right winger Mikey Morrison brought up the half ton with a blistering surge to the right corner. Stubbornly, Christ’s had the last say with reserve prop Tom Hazeldine wriggling over.

Christ’s flankers Alf Markham and Frankies Meates were tireless and lock Murphy Dargue switched to the back row and toiled gamely. Loosehead prop Josh Ratulomai made his presence felt with some crushing tackles and bustling carries. Christ’s are third in the Myles Toyota Championship.

In the minor final, Wellington College beat Whanganui Collegiate 28-21.

Nelson College dominated to win the Quad.

Johnnies no flash-in-the-pan

John McGlashan College created nationwide headlines in 2022 when they qualified for the National Top Four for the first time with the sons of three All Blacks – John Timu, Aaron Mauger and Jamie Joseph – as well as the nephew of Andrew Hore (who now teaches at the school) in their roster.

And on Friday, the Johnnies showed they remain a force to be reckoned with, toppling Otago Boys’ High School for a fourth time since 2022 in a tense and rain-sodden struggle in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

Founded in 1918, John McGlashan only beat Otago for the first time in 2016. Johnnies’ roll of just over 500 boys is just over half that of Otago Boys’.

Otago burrowed over for the first try from a lineout in the 16th minute. Tighthead prop Jampa Tamang emerged with the spoils, converted by Tevita Latu.

John McGlashan first five Liam Barron knocked over a 42m penalty to make the score 7-3 at halftime.

The Johnnies found a moment of quality in the 46th minute. Winger Ethan McSkimming slipped off a couple of tackles down the right touchline, flicking a lovely offload back on the inside to halfback Will Hancox, who held off another, going 15m down the right edge before leaping over, much to the delight of the home crowd.

The last 24 minutes of the arm-wrestle was largely consigned between the two 22s. Archie Goodall and Liam Ross spearheaded a lion-hearted McGlashan defensive display. In addition to his try, Hancox kicked wisely.

McGlashan’s win was a major coup after an 42-5 implosion in a Moascar Cup challenge against national champions Southland Boys’ High School back on June 12.

McGlashan also celebrated the recent selection of old boy George Bell in the All Blacks. Bell was Deputy Head Boy in 2019, part of a First XV that won the Trustbank Cup 27-26 off St Andrew’s College and defended it a school-record seven times.

Meanwhile, King’s High School beat South Otago High School 31-21 and Southland beat Wakatipu High School 48-0.

Southern Schools Rugby Championship points: Otago 23, Southland 20, King’s 13, John McGlashan 6, Otago Boys’ Second XV 0.

Tranzit Coachlines Premiership: St Pat’s Silverstream beat Hutt international by default; Scots 50 Rongotai 14; Paraparaumu v Tawa postponed; St Pat’s Town 64 St Bernard’s 24.

Points: Silverstream 26, St Pat’s Town 25, Wellington 23, Scots 21, Rongotai 15, Paraparaumu 10, Wairarapa 9, St Bernard’s 6, Tawa 5, HIBS 5.

Miles Toyota Premiership (Canterbury) results: Selwyn Schools Combined 26 Shirley 49; St Andrews 19 Marlborough 35; St Thomas of Canterbury 45 Timaru 35; St Bede’s 25; Christchurch Boys 27.

Points: Nelson 30, St Thomas 26, Christchurch 25, Christ’s 21, Marlborough 19, St Bede’s 14, Shirley 12, St Andrews 11, Timaru 1, Selwyn 1.

# Is there another side to anything reported here? Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.