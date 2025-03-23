KiwiSaver: busting the jargon

Invested in KiwiSaver but confused by all the jargon? In this episode of Invest in Yourself with Bree Tomasel, brought to you by Milford, the ZM host gets Milford Senior KiwiSaver Adviser Liam Robertson to break down terms like ‘diversification’ and ‘compound returns’. They also cover what to do when market headlines get scary. Watch now to make better sense of your investments – and maybe even sleep better at night.

Disclaimer: This video is in paid partnership with Milford and is intended to provide general information only. It does not take into account your investment needs or personal circumstances. It is not intended to be viewed as investment or financial advice.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Investment involves risk and returns can be negative as well as positive. Milford Funds Limited is the issuer of the Milford KiwiSaver Plan and Milford Investment Funds. Please read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement at milfordasset.com. Before investing you may wish to seek financial advice. For more information on our financial advice services please visit milfordasset.com/getting-advice