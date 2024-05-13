Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby wrap: A Grammar lesson, Hamilton’s union v league beat-up, Central North Island action and Wellington grading chaos

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
16 mins to read
Boston Krone scores for Auckland Grammar v Mount Albert Grammar. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Key points:

  • Auckland Grammar made a statement in their derby match against Mount Albert Grammar
  • A sponsor of Hamilton Boys’ First XV has expressed concern over alleged pressure on students to abandon rugby league
  • The opening round of the Central North Island competition began with intense competition
  • Four grading fixtures will determine the final makeup of the Wellington Premiership
  • Tawa College have recorded three victories in a seven-day “Death Week”

Publicity-averse Auckland Grammar have made a fine start to the city’s 1A First XV rugby championship with a 32-5 towelling of their one-time subsidiary school, Mt Albert Grammar.

Auckland Grammar headmaster Tim O’Connor

