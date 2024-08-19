By contrast, St Kentigern will be seeking their seventh title since first winning in 2001 – though ominously, they have not been able to win a championship since the competition introduced rules to thwart player-poaching practices at the end of 2018.

Since the inception of the 1A final in 1996, St Kentigern have won six titles and Kelston three. St Kentigern were beaten finalists last year, while Kelston won the final a year earlier and were awarded the title with no final due to Covid in 2021.

Against the backdrop of all that history, St Kentigern had to work very hard to deal with a current-day threat and overcome a passionate Sacred Heart team 26-18 in their semifinal. Kelston’s delight at upsetting second-placed qualifiers Auckland Grammar 17-11 was best evidenced by some caustic social media posts.

St Kentigern’s semifinal win over 2023 champions Sacred Heart was surprisingly good, considering the atrocious weather.

It was so wet, puddles were even starting to form on the Tāmaki Estuary in the background at St Kentigern, but both teams confidently kept the ball in hand for many phases in trying conditions.

The larger St Kentigern pack had clear superiority at scrum time and were more muscular in the loose, while first five-eighths Angus Revell was very strategic with probing kicks in behind.

But Sacred Heart had first points from a penalty before St Kentigern second five-eighths Benjamin Moughan grabbed a sixth-minute converted try.

However Sacred, playing with a first-half wind, seized the initiative back when winger Soane Ma’asi finished a fine move, and a further penalty then earned them an 11-7 lead midway through the first spell.

Two Revell penalties gave St Kentigern a 13-11 halftime edge, and two second-half tries to bulldozing prop Riley Grant Faiva – a big crowd favourite – produced a margin of comfort.

When Sacred prop Ravai Faktaufon scored 10 minutes from time, his team were only trailing 18-23 and they still had enough of a sniff to resuscitate memories of their great escapes in the previous fortnight.

But St Kentigern displayed expert strategic game management and kept play well inside Sacred’s half as the clock wound down.

For St Kentigern No 8 Zephaniah Lototau was always a handful, and halfback Sam McLeod was lively.

For Sacred Heart, early on first five-eighths Cohen Norrie – a super talent to watch out for in future on the wider rugby landscape – showed some delightful dancing feet. But in diabolical conditions, by the final whistle he looked more like something out of the last verse of a Bruce Springsteen song.

Meanwhile, well-performed hooker Xavier Leota scored a try in each half to steer Kelston to victory over Auckland Grammar, with his team’s other points all coming from the boot of Jarrel Vaega.

Kelston led 10-0 at halftime, though Grammar first-five Rios Tasmania gave them a chance with two penalties at the start of the second spell.

But Leota’s second converted try in the 64th minute was pivotal, though winger Jonathan Thomson did manage a late consolation for Grammar.

With publicity-shy schools refusing to comment to media, the best illustration of what victory meant to unfiltered Westies perhaps came from the “Kelston Rugby” Instagram feed.

“No scholarships, just pure talent, heart and brotherhood,” they posted.

“No need for scholarships when you can use local talent from the ‘hood,” they further goaded.

Grammar fans were also accused in one social media post of tipping water on Kelston fans.

Pizza on the menu for rugby boys, as seen on a photo posted on Instagram.

Still, at least there wasn’t an all-in 100-strong brawl at the final whistle, as there was when these two teams clashed in a bitter 1A semifinal back in 2009.

As to Saturday’s final, for historical context, Kelston beat St Kentigern 13-8 in the first-ever final in 1996, with future All Blacks halfback Kevin Senio scoring the winning try.

Then in 1998, Kelston won by a record score of 58-13, but St Kentigern beat the national top four champions 38-17 in 2011.

Westlake v Rosmini final in North Harbour

Reigning Blues region champions Westlake Boys’ High will once again face Rosmini College in the final of the Kyocera Document Solutions North Harbour First XV championship on Saturday (at Westlake).

Westlake eased to a 55-0 win over Rangitoto College, but Rosmini were made to fight hard before beating Whangarei Boys’ High 18-16 at home.

Westlake forwards dominated the match against Rangitoto, and whereas they usually set a platform for their backs, on this occasion they pretty much did everything themselves.

They were too strong and organised, won opposing lineouts at will, three times scoring tries from them, and took scrum tightheads.

Openside flanker Solomone Tuitupou, a rising star on the Shore, starred in nailing absolutely everything, while other try-scorers were hooker Jack Mahan (2), captain Blake Lidgard, Harper Wilson and fullback Brody Good.

It was a measure of Westlake’s dominance that Rangitoto did not get into Westlake’s 22 until the 60th minute.

Meanwhile Rosmini needed patience to beat a fired-up Whangārei.

With the wind behind them Rosmini kept Whangārei pinned in their own half for almost the entire first spell, though only had a try to loosehead Brody Savage and a penalty to fullback Ryder Heath to show for their efforts.

And against the run of play, Whangārei nicked a converted try just before the break, then controlled much of the second half and harvested three penalties.

Ultimately it took a late try from Rosmini centre Liam Campbell-Mauafu to secure the win.

For Rosmini the work of their pack was the catalyst for victory, with hooker Jayden Clark and flanker George Lendich the stand-outs.

Rotorua Boys’ big boilover

For the third consecutive year, the Super 8 champions have failed to advance to the national top Four.

Tauranga Boys’ College ended the seasons of Rotorua Boys’ High School in 2022 and Hamilton Boys’ High School in 2023.

And now, in a cruel twist of irony, Tauranga’s Super 8 winning season has ended after a seemingly unfathomable 20-20 draw against Rotorua.

Tauranga had trounced Rotorua 57-14 on June 6 and were irrepressible in their record 37-0 demolition of Hamiton a week earlier but were thrown off stride by a committed Rotorua team with growing belief and a disruptive game plan.

Both teams scored three tries in the Chiefs regional quarter-final but Rotorua advanced after scoring the first try.

It was Rotorua’s last try that sent shockwaves around the motu. Behind 20-13, Rotorua became unyieldingly focused, stubbornly advancing 40m until the hosts crumbled. No 8 Te Ariki Rogers scored underneath the posts with the last thrust and a conversion by fullback Isileli Tuuafaiva terminated Tauranga.

Rotorua are coached by Courtney Mita, Jake Rogers and PE teacher Jeremy Te Huia, the same trio that led Rotorua to the national under-15 title in 2023. Rotorua only won two matches in Super 8 but defeats by less than 10 to New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Napier Boys’ High School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School hinted at growth.

“We told the boys the pressure was on Tauranga,” Te Huia said. “Everybody expected them to win.

“We had a lot of time to watch their games and analyse their key players. If we shut down their main threats and put them under pressure they’re unfamiliar with, they would have to go to Plan B which they haven’t done all season.

Rotorua Boys' High School claimed the Super Eight title.

“The other thing we did is change the way we kicked. In the wet conditions, we succeeded with the up-and-under to their back three.

“We definitely started better. We got that first try, were held up over the line and dropped the ball in another promising attack.”

Still, Tauranga led 12-8 at halftime, with hooker Tyl Sinkinson in bustling form and scoring a try.

Rotorua became unsettled, conceding a yellow card and a penalty try. However, their defence, which leaked 206 points in Super 8, was resolute leaving the door ajar for the last-minute heroics.

Te Huia nominated flanker Setaleki Mafileo – who scored the pivotal first try – as his player of the match. Centre Tavita Pomale was the other try scorer. Winger Wiremu Brady celebrated his 50th game. He’s also the solitary survivor from Rotorua’s defeat by Tauranga in 2022.

Excluding Tauranga’s June 6 romp, four of the last five games between Rotorua and Tauranga have been decided by two points or less.

Rotorua play Counties champions Pukekohe High School in the curtain-raiser to the Counties Steelers-Tasman Makos representative match on Saturday, for the right to challenge the winner of the Hamilton Boys’ High School versus New Plymouth Boys’ High School regional semifinal.

As expected, Hamilton thrashed St Paul’s Collegiate 57-21 in the other quarter-final on Thursday. It is a curiosity of the structure that St Paul’s were given the qualifying berth ahead of St John’s – who beat St Paul’s the Saturday prior in the CNI semfinals – on the basis of round-robin finishing positions.

Rotorua last made the national top four in 2015. That season they won 22 out of 25 games and conquered Scots College 36-27 in the final.

# Surprise draws in regional qualifiers aren’t without precedent. In 2007, Wellington College won 21 consecutive matches but were knocked out of national top four contention in a 17-17 draw by Gisborne Boys’ High School who became New Zealand champions. Gisborne lost out to Scots College 33-33 in 2015.

In 2022 Wellington champions St Patrick’s College Silverstream and Napier Boys’ shared a 17-17 draw with Napier advancing. Even at the first national top four in 1982, Moascar Cup holders Western Heights High School were eliminated by a coin toss in the semifinals by Waitaki Boys’ High after a 12-12 stalemate.

St John’s are Central North Island champs for the first time

St John’s College (Hamilton) are Taine Randall Cup winners and Central North Island (CNI) champions for the first time following a stunning 42-33 upset of Feilding High School at Owen Delany Park in Taupō.

Feilding have also surrendered the Rick Francis Memorial Shield after 10 successive defences and ended a 16-match unbeaten CNI streak.

Coach Tony Su’a said the championship win meant everything to St John’s, who are in the seventh year of their current rugby programme at a college with a roll of 948.

“As soon as the final whistle sounded, my phone went off,” Su’a said. “When you have been trying for so many years and finally win something, you really gain an understanding of how much it also means to all those who have gone before.

“I’m just so proud, not just for the boys and coaching staff, but all those people from earlier years who care so deeply. That is what adds kudos and importance.”

The St John’s rugby programme was floundering before Howie King, Jonny Walters, and Kevin O’Brien joined forces in 2016.

St John's celebrate winning the Taine Randell Cup.

These World Rugby-accredited coaches helped construct a programme aimed at better utilising Marist rugby connections to build numbers and keep boys in the game. By 2018, St John’s were in the CNI competition and after two flops in finals have, at last, conquered the Manawatū giants in a decider.

It also helped that after the heartbreak of having lost the previous two finals, Su’a and his team took a completely different approach this year.

All season they’ve dialled back on the basics of structure and formation and tried instead to bring more creativity into their play.

“We’ve put the emphasis more on the boys thinking for themselves and playing what is in front of them. Essentially the boys are pretty much being coaches on the pitch rather than looking to the sideline for answers.”

It hasn’t always worked. Su’a admitted initially it was “real ugly” for boys used to heavy format and structure – and even in June Feilding hammered St John’s 48-15 – but it has added an extra dimension to their play in recent weeks.

St John’s also turned to 10-pin bowling as part of their preparation, using it as a bonding exercise on the Monday of finals week – and then even having another crack pre-match on Saturday.

Su’a said this less-than-standard pre-match approach was derived from personal experience as a youth. Before a big game his coach opted to take the team out to feed the ducks at a lake, and a light-hearted jaunt prompted a collective release of tension.

Odd or not, it worked. St John’s were up 19-0 in a flash, and ahead 39-12 10 minutes before fulltime.

Feilding built phases efficiently enough in a surreal opening with their athletic and muscular pack. The trouble was St John’s pounced on errors quicker than Madrid pick-pocketers and had three tries in 15 minutes. Winger Okusitino Vea started the rot for Feilding, fetching a wayward pass at halfway

But the big headline writer was centre Karlan Mosaati, who absolutely carved up Feilding with several sizzling breaks. Mosaati set up fullback Kaden Makea twice and had another try creation snuffed out by a poorly positioned assistant referee.

The St John’s pack grew in stature with blindside Konelio Burgess a convincing Vaea Fifita impersonator, while industrious hooker Ben Parnwell barged over for two tries. First five Callum McCabe kicked four conversions and three penalties.

Rupeni Raviyawa was possibly Feilding’s best player. The No 8 scored and created a try; full of running to the end. Prop Emori Balenaisa was another honest toiler.

Feilding were most in-sync when the bench was emptied, and substitutions poised some encouraging questions for the coaches.

In addition to Raviyawa, James Tuituba, Dane Johnston, Alani Fakava and Kailan Ellmers scored tries for Fielding; Nixon Foreman (3) and Aston Scott added conversions.

The aggregate of 75 points broke the record for highest scoring CNI final which was previously held by St Paul’s Collegiate and St Peter’s Cambridge who shared a 36-36 draw in 2020.

Central North Island playoffs:

3 v 4: Lindisfarne College 40 St Paul’s Collegiate 15; 5 v 6: St Peter’s Cambridge 49 Wesley College 29; 7 v 8: Rathkeale College 31 Francis Douglas: 22; 9 v 10: Whanganui Collegiate 60 v St John’s Hastings 35.

Silverstream sweep to Wellington Premiership title

St Patrick’s College, Silverstream are irrefutably the best rugby school in the capital. The Upper Hutt-based school won four grades in 2024, their nearest rivals one.

The First XV Premiership is the most coveted prize and in the final at Jerry Collins Stadium, Silverstream overpowered Wellington College 31-12.

Wellington were unbeaten heading into the decider but were subdued by a dogged and disciplined Silverstream pack. The second-placed qualifiers had won the final eight times since 2010.

Wellington started briskly, defining the inclement weather with bold and expansive attack. A break by winger Teina Hingston-Mill took Wellington within a nostril hair of the stripe. Head prefect Ollie Church followed up and wouldn’t be denied.

Silverstream resorted to convention to settle and a 15m lineout drive restored some structure. Several pick-and-goes were finished by openside Drew Breg-McLean.

Heart rates were sent into potentially fatal territory when Silverstream halfback Kian O’Connell passed to nobody in his own in-goal area. First five Thompson Tukapua calmly swooped on the loose possession and earned a penalty against an over-zealous Wellington defence.

A quick tap by Breg-McLean took that advantage to halfway. From the lineout, Silverstream surgically built phases and lock Samuel Thompson smashed over for a try.

The collective power of the Silverstream forwards and the poise and quality of Tukapua soon became the dominant narrative.

Ahead 14-5 at halftime, Silverstream quickly stretched that advantage to 24-5 with a 45m Liam Slight penalty and a second Thompson try.

Wellington rushed on four reserves and initially enjoyed a spike of momentum. Second five Te Aowera Para made a searing outside break and a sideline conversion by Ariche Sims closed the gap to 24-12.

Silverstream appeared to be waning until hooker Jericho Wharehinga bustled ahead and created space that didn’t exist by improbably offloading in the grasp of two to Tukapua, who sailed 30m clear.

Under the coaching of former All Blacks Neemia Tialata, John Schwalger and Piri Weepu, Wellington never stopped trying in their first final since 2017. With a greater contingent of players back than Silverstream in 2025, there is good reason for optimism.

Silverstream’s eighth premiership title is one of their sweetest. The margin of victory was the largest in a final since Wellington belted Silverstream 45-9 in 2009. Silverstream’s biggest win in a final was 28-14 against St Pats Town in 2022.

Under the diligent coaching of John Herbert and Karl Davis, Silverstream won six games in a row after their June 12 meltdown against Wellington College where they had a player sent off and were on the wrong end of a 21-6 penalty count. Silverstream have won all three premier divisions in 2024 as well as the Under 15A final.

Palmerston North go through

Silverstream now face Palmerston North Boys’ High School in a Hurricanes regional semifinal on Saturday. The winner of that game will earn a place in the Hurricanes regional final which decides their representative for the national top four.

Earlier in the season, Palmerston North beat Silverstream 22-8 and set up a ‘Stream rematch by defeating Hastings Boys’ High School 32-27.

Palmerston North had lost to Hastings in Super 8 and with six minutes remaining were down 27-20. Richie Schaaf crashed over for a match-levelling try but Hastings were still ahead by virtue of scoring the first try.

Hastings’ lineout wobbled; a lineout steal gave Palmerston North a lifeline. Hastings’ discipline cracked and Schaaf celebrated a second.

On the other side of the draw, Gisborne Boys’ High School will play Feilding High School.

Gisborne’s monumental upset

Gisborne Boys’ High School have a storied rugby history, but the last decade has been cruel. Since 2017, Gisborne have only won seven out of 56 games in the unforgiving Super 8 competition, finishing last overall six times.

So, when Gisborne stunned Napier Boys’ 27-26 in a Hurricanes regional quarter-final in Napier on Thursday, there were more than a few raised eyebrows.

However, it should be noted Gisborne won their last Super 8 match against Taranaki champions New Plymouth Boys’ High School (24-20) and only lost to the Wellington and Bay of Plenty Regional winners by two points each earlier in the season.

On a fine, cool day scores were tied 14-14 midway through the second half when Gisborne blew proceedings wide open with two tries. Robust hooker Tyrone Mauheni plowed through, and then left wing Safin Tuwairua-Brown snatched an intercept with 15 minutes remaining to make it 24-14.

With 65 minutes up, inspirational Napier captain George Prouting completed his hat-trick, scoring twice in five minutes, to propel Napier 26-24 ahead.

But it was in the 67th minute that Gisborne were awarded a penalty by referee and former Chiefs age-group player Daniel Waenga for not releasing the ball at a ruck.

From 16m to the left of the posts and 37m back, Ruan Ludwig judged the gusting northerly to perfection for 27-26.

Gisborne’s victory is their first against Napier since 2015. In 1988 Gisborne received a late and unexpected invitation to the National Top Four. Gisborne claimed the first of their three national titles when they reversed an earlier season defeat to 23-0 Napier Boys’ 24-15 in the decider.

Could Gisborne embark on another giant killing spree?

Napier coach Tai Te Rito said: “Gisborne did their homework and outmatched us physically. As a unit, they’ve improved all year and shown real passion for rugby.”

Just an Inch in it – Nelson win Miles Toyota Championship

Give Nelson College an Inch (penalty) – and they’ll always take a Miles Toyota Championship.

At least that seemed to be the case when a controversial late penalty from Nelson’s first-five Harrison Inch secured Nelson College a 20-17 victory over Christchurch Boys’ High School in a gripping Miles Toyota Championship final in Nelson.

The successful shot was advanced 10m by a referee unwilling to tolerate dissent, and was duly landed from 25m out, directly in front of the posts.

Would Inch have made the kick from further back? Four previous misses cast significant doubt on that possibility. And Nelson only converted one of six tries in the semifinal against Marlborough.

In rugby parlance, winning “little moments” counts and Nelson had a minuscule edge in this oval-ball truism.

Nelson were out of the blocks quicker than Finn Butcher. In the sixth minute, belligerent blindside Saumaki Samaki barged off multiple defenders in a terrifying burst. It wouldn’t be the last time Samaki left Christchurch in a clatter.

Christchurch scrambled with heart; Nelson were held up in the 12th minute which started a momentum shift. A cheeky drop-out was caught by centre Ollie Singleton who rushed to halfway. A penalty and many phases followed, and Singleton crossed on the right wing.

Christchurch claimed the lead 10 minutes later with a penalty to winger Hanroux Wessels. Still, Nelson turned with a 12-10 advantage at halftime following a try to winger Mikey Morrison, with Inch influential in its construction.

The opening 20 minutes of the second half was an earnest joust for field position with most of the action between the two 10m lines. It was far from cagey, accomplished tackling from both schools suppressing momentum.

Nelson tighthead prop Sam Takapu was mammoth. Christchurch No 8 Blake Robinson ran affirmatively and an offload towards an unmarked wing was knocked down NBA-style by Nelson.

It took the bench to break open the stalemate. Nelson utility Tane Johnson-Stephens slipped past lethargic grapplers to find space. Johnson-Stephens linked with Inch who was toppled at halfway but freed his right arm to offload from the deck to Linton Laiseni. Laiseni surged to the 22 and passed to halfback Ollie Gibbons who was celebrating even before he crossed. Luckily, he has better balance than “Raygun”.

Christchurch snaffled the restart and employed more expanse. Winger Cam Jones was elusive, and the superlative Singleton scored the match-tying try.

The big-mouth penalty that followed will irk Christchurch. But with three championships in four years, Nelson are unquestionably entitled to be louder in the Crusaders region.

Nelson College host Southland Boys’ High School in the South Island final on Saturday, seeking to join the 2007, 2019 and 2021 Nelson teams to have made the national top four.

Southland are kings of the Highlanders region again

National Top Four champions Southland Boys’ High have retained the Southern Schools Rugby Championship and Moascar Cup, thwarting King’s High School 32-15.

In grubby conditions at the Les George Oval, Southland joined Otago Boys’ in 2021 in successfully defending the title.

King’s were left to rue a slow start, slumping to a 14-0 deficit in as many minutes. Centre Crenshaw Conroy and openside Jared Reid scored tries from proficient lineouts, flawless phase attack and King’s ill-discipline. The first-half penalty count was 8-3 against the visitors.

King’s lineout drive at times resembled a rapid submarine with one thrust pushing the hosts back 30m. The bustling Niko Boylan scored a try to make it 14-5 but an error immediately handed the ascendancy back to Southland. Jimmy Taylor picked his moment with a calculated snipe.

Things looked grim for King’s when hooker Jake Evans rumbled over two minutes after the interval to make it 26-5. Instead, King’s launched a furious rally fuelled by hearty forwards. Tries to Jeremiah Thuhega-Vaitupu and Riley Boylan closed the gap to 26-15.

The trouble with chasing from so far behind is desperation replaces calculation. Two late penalties by Mika Muliana finally blunted King’s spirit.

If Southland beat Nelson College next Saturday, they will match Otago Boys’ record for most top four appearances by a Highlanders school with 11.

Wesley, wow

There was a remarkable performance by Taitā College fullback Wesley Faitele in their 45-7 win over Stratford High School in an annual traditional fixture last week. Faitele scored five tries and kicked four conversions for a personal haul of 33 points.

Taita, the former school of Hurricanes centurion and English international Brad Sheilds, compete in the Division 2 Murray Jensen Cup in Wellington and are enjoying a historic season with wins in all five of their traditional fixtures against Hato Pāora College, Makoura College, Kāpiti College, Naenae College and Stratford.

The Stratford fixtures dates to the 1960s and since a trophy was introduced for the game in 1990 the Taranaki side leads the head-to-head tally 17-14, but Taitā has won the last six games.

It’s uncertain what the record for most points in a match by a Wellington-based school player is. However former All Blacks Sevens representative Buxton Popoali’i memorably scored 44 in a match for Wellington College in 2007. In 1982 Jeff Karam (brother of All Black Joe) scored 10 four-point tries for St Patrick’s College Silverstream in a 108-14 win over Pōneke Under-19s.

New Zealand Under-20s’ international Stanley Solomon scored 38 points for Wellington College in the 2020 Wellington Under-15 final.

Timaru Boys’ win longest-running annual game

Timaru Boys’ High School failed to win a match in the Miles Toyota Championship, but at least they regained the Selwyn O’Neil Trophy as the winners of the longest continuous secondary school match in New Zealand.

Timaru beat Waitaki Boys’ High School from Ōamaru 41-10 in a match that’s been played every year without fail since 1883.

Timaru were quick to impose their superiority physically and growing in confidence were able to express themselves more freely. Tries were scored by Jay Reihana (2), Luke O’Connor (2), Hamish Melville, Levi Heffernan and Johan Becroft. Zy Woodham added three conversions.

Timaru have only lost to Waitaki once since 2015, but Waitaki lead the overall history with 69 wins to 62. Ten matches have been drawn.

O’Neil coached the famous 1955 Timaru First XV that won all five inter-school matches for the first time. Also accomplished in swimming, squash and skiing, O’Neil coached the First XV from 1954-65 and again in 1977.

He was noted for his prowess in coaching forwards, often devoting whole training sessions to scrummaging. He once punched a boisterous rival spectator too.

O’Neil, a former RNZAF aircraft engineer, died in 2005, having also worked in the technical department at Timaru between 1948 and 1981. His rugby career saw him play in Auckland, Nelson and Canterbury.

# Is there another side to anything reported here? Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets, and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com



