Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

First XV Rugby: Christchurch Boys’ High School v Christ’s College part 2

Mike Thorpe
By
5 mins to read
Christ's College First XV complete preparations for clash with the old enemy, CBHS. Video / George Heard

The biggest rivalry in Christchurch schoolboy rugby which dates back 132 years is set for another showdown this weekend.

The stakes are always high when Christchurch Boys’ High meets Christ’s College, but their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport