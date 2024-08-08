Not that Archibald pays much attention to historical results.

“I don’t really believe in the old hoodoos.”

History may not influence future results, but it is always at the fore of a fixture dating back to 1892 - invoking unbridled passion on the field and off it. Captain Josh Findlay has seen the battle from both sides of the touchline.

“It’s awesome. I’ve only played in one myself, but it’s a pretty cool atmosphere with all the old boys and the whole school behind you - everyone chanting, it’s next level.”

The inspirational leader will call on the experience of his first five-eighths to help keep the team’s emotions in check.

“Will Haig - he’s played three years of First XV now. He’s played three College matches so he knows what it’s all about, he knows how to handle the pressure.”

Pressure is something that the Christ’s College side has become well acquainted with in recent weeks - surviving “must-win” games against St Bede’s and St Thomas’s in their final two round-robin games to qualify for finals.

Head coach Sam Broomhall believes his side is well-tuned for the knockout stage.

“It was do or die - especially against St Bede’s. We got a lot of confidence out of that, winning a tight game away from home because that’s a hell of an atmosphere at St Bede’s.”

Reuben Thorne and Sam Broomhall, Christ's College coaches. Photo / George Heard

Broomhall is one of two former All Blacks in College’s three-man coaching team. Reuben Thorne rejoined the side recently to assist with the forwards. Both bring extensive big-game experience for their players to draw on.

“Taking the heat out of it and getting them to focus on what’s really important - which is what you do when you’re in those big games because it’s not the flashy stuff, it’s doing the basics really well and really accurately that makes the difference.”

Having played the game at the highest level (including 55 games for the Crusaders), Broomhall has a genuine affection for First XV rugby.

“It’s great footy. There’s an element of structure and accuracy but there’s also that element of they’re just teenage boys out there playing. And it does wax and wane a bit during the game. You have times when the concentration drops off and you see it – it’s just how you pull yourself out of that.”

He agrees that there’ll be some thought of redemption for his side after losing to CBHS in the round-robin.

“We were up 25-10 and then we just let it go in the second half and they came back. So, I think there was a little bit of ‘man, that was an opportunity missed’. It’s pretty exciting for the lads.”

Final preparations for Christ's College First XV. Photo / George Heard

For Year 13 boys in both teams, a loss tomorrow has even greater ramifications – bringing down the curtain on their school rugby career. Findlay plans to highlight the significance of that to his playing group before they run out onto their hallowed number one field.

“This could potentially be some of our last games on this paddock. Just making sure everyone knows how much it means to some of us.”

Players to watch

Josh Findlay points to his superstar lock Finn McLeod as the one to watch in the CBHS pack.

“He’s a big boy. Big, tall, sort of plays like a flanker - he can open a game up pretty quickly. Likes to hang a bit wider, big strong carrier - just a real workhorse.”

Out wide, all eyes will be on diminutive winger Cam Jones – a serial try scorer.

“He’s not a very big fella, he’s only 70kg odd. Bumps off people, skins them - he’s next level.”

For Christ’s, Broomhall suggests two of his veterans.

“A good openside flanker Frankie Meates - he’s had a really good season. Our outside centre PJ Palamo - he’s been playing awesome and both of those guys have played since year 11 so it’s their last year and they’re just playing really well.”

Archibald suggests College’s strength is up front.

“Christ’s scrum is very good - you don’t want to get into a set-piece battle against them, that’s for sure.”

Broomhall has the numbers to back that up.

“If I put our biggest front row on the park you’re probably looking at close to 400kg. The First XV is definitely getting bigger.”

Christ's College v CBHS June 2024. Photo / George Heard

Recent results

2024 – CBHS 34-25

2023 – CBHS 37-3

2022 – CBHS 47-33

2021 – College 35-34

2020 – College 28-27

Kickoff - 2.45pm Saturday at Christchurch Boys’ High School, Field 1.

The second semifinal features another local derby, Nelson College (1) v Marlborough Boys’ College (4).



