Back at Racing Bulls, and behind the wheel of its new VCARB02 for the first time on track, the Kiwi looked far more at home than he had done in the season’s two opening grands prix, driving the troublesome RB21 in Melbourne and Shanghai.

And given his past experience with Racing Bulls, senior team principal Christian Horner conceded the sister team is the best place for the Kiwi – for now – after promoting him with just 11 grands prix worth of experience.

However, as was not the case with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him, Horner maintains that he does see a future for the 23-year-old with Red Bull.

“With hindsight, I think we asked too much, too soon of Liam,” said Horner. “We’ve got a lot of work to do with the car, and unfortunately, you’ve got to be cruel to be kind.

“But he’s not out of Formula One, he’s gone back to Racing Bulls. We still believe in him as a talent for the future. Liam would have got there, but it would have taken five, six, seven races, half the season. We don’t have that amount of time.”

At the same time, Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda, plus Norris and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, all had scares, and all found themselves in trouble at various points in the day’s first session.

In his first taste of the RB21, Tsunoda lost control of his car at turn 17, while Verstappen left the track altogether at turn nine, and complained of his car flexing in the slow-speed corners.

However, Lawson was still the slowest of the four Red Bull-affiliated cars. As the other half of the equation in Lawson’s demotion, Tsunoda finished with the sixth-fastest lap time, 0.364s faster than the Kiwi, with a best time of 1m 29.172s.

Verstappen was a fraction quicker than Tsunoda, getting around for a best time of 1m 29.065s to place fifth, while Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar was eighth, 0.311s faster than his teammate.

While his fastest time was set on the soft tyre, Lawson did look impressive on the slower, hard compound, on which he completed 13 of his 27 laps.

Lawson has raced at Suzuka four times; including an 11th place finish at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, and three more times racing in Super Formula.

The day’s second practice session gets under way later on Friday. The 20 drivers will have a third practice on Saturday (NZ time), before qualifying for the Grand Prix, to be raced on Sunday.

