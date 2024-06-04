The annual first XV rugby grudge match between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College was held in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

An after-match carpark scuffle has marred an otherwise good-natured annual First XV rugby grudge match between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College.

Supporters from both sides had been warned to be on their best behaviour for the Christchurch schoolboys fixture that dates back more than 130 years.

The game was held this afternoon at Linwood Rugby Club’s ground, Linfield Park, for the first time.

And although a high-quality match itself passed relatively smoothly, with just the usual chants of “Syrup, syrup, syrup!” and “Soggy, soggy, soggy!”, along with a few half-hearted pitch invaders, there was a confrontation in the carpark afterwards.

Jubilant Christchurch Boys’ High School fans. Photo / George Heard

Herald reporters at the scene witnessed the scuffle unfold. Punches were thrown while others were shoved.

Police confirmed they had a presence at the game but said “there were no issues”.

A scuffle between opposing supporters broke out in the carpark after the game. Photo / George Heard

The fixture has a history of sideline thuggery dating back to the mid-90s and has previously seen the presence of police and security guards at the match.

The match was hotly contested, as ever. Photo / George Heard

There is often breath-testing for supporters as they enter the grounds but today, with the game being held off-site, there were no such measures.

Last year was marred by punches, homophobic slurs and invective being thrown around the sideline.

A string of arrests after a 2009 mass brawl then saw Christchurch Boys’ High School (CBHS) endorse a Christ’s College initiative to eliminate all alcohol from the event.

CBHS told its students on its website last week what it expects from them.

“The boys will be accompanied at the match by their teachers. Our teachers are there to stand alongside our students in supporting the match. We do not expect teachers to have to confront students over offensive behaviour. To enable this our boys and parents do need to know that our Blue Black values will be applied and behaviour that is offensive, discriminatory or that puts others at risk will be responded to firmly. We will talk with the boys about this in the coming weeks to make sure that our expectations are explicit,” it stated.

“The college match builds memories, culture and connection. We are determined to ensure that its contribution is positive.”

Most supporters today were in good spirits for the game that CBHS won 34-25.

The Christchurch Boys' High School First XV haka before the game. Photo / George Heard

There was plenty of the usual back-and-forth banter and chants between the schools, along with haka, a half-hearted shirtless streaker, and mini pitch invasions by over-excited old boys celebrating tries.

The crowd was in good spirits. Photo / George Heard

“It’s not necessarily bad blood – everyone portrays it as if we’ve got beef but it’s just a massive game,” said College old boy George Lanky.

“I’ve got so many mates at Boys’ High and it’s just a really good time to have everyone together. It’s the one time of the year where we all get together.”

The Christ's College fans. Photo / George Heard

Others weren’t so magnanimous.

“I hate them, I f****** hate them,” said one Christ’s College old boy.

“We really, really want the boys to win.”

The “College Match” dates back 132 years, when Christ’s College won the inaugural fixture 34-0.

Since then, the blue-and-black hoops of Boys’ High have been the more successful of the two sides, winning 86 times to 43 for the white-and-black striped Christ’s, while there have been only nine draws.

Over the decades, the game has featured legendary future All Blacks, especially those wearing the No 10 jersey, including Robbie Deans, Andrew Mehrtens, Dan Carter, Colin Slade and Damian McKenzie.