It was back-to-back wins for Christchurch Boys' High School in the annual grudge match but it was marred by some spectators' behaviour. Photo / George Heard

One of New Zealand’s leading actors, and a proud old boy, has slammed outrageous sideline behaviour at yesterday’s first XV rugby grudge match between two of Christchurch’s most prestigious schools and called for future matches to be played behind closed doors.

Punches, homophobic slurs and abuse marred the annual fixture between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College despite spectators being breath-tested and strongly-worded pre-match behaviour warnings issued by both schools.

Trouble-makers were ejected while the referee pointed out one spectator who had allegedly been casting racial abuse at a player. Fans of the two sides called one another “syrups” or “soggies” – both terms are references to sexual acts.

Today, Christ’s College executive principal Garth Wynne said while the match itself was played in good spirit – won 37-3 by Boys’ High – and students from both schools who “represented themselves well, on and off the field”, he was disappointed with “some aspects of spectator behaviour”.

“There’s no excuse for it, and it does not reflect the values we seek to encourage within our community,” Wynne said.

“Given the significance of this fixture, we annually review the match day to ensure a better experience for everyone involved.”

Star actor Mark Hadlow, who attended Christ’s College from 1971-74 and watched two of the annual derby games with city rivals CBHS, was “flabbergasted” to hear about yesterday’s sideline behaviour.

Actor Mark Hadlow is a former Christ's College pupil. Photo / NZH

Although there had always been “heckling” between the rival groups of supporters, he never recalled witnessing any violence or hate-filled invective.

“There was never a fight, the Homosexual Law Reform Act didn’t come into effect until 1986, and back then we were called ‘black balls’ – we weren’t called ‘syrups’,” said Hadlow, who played Dori the dwarf in the Hollywood blockbuster movie series The Hobbit.

“It was much more autocratically controlled by masters. The discipline was a whole lot different back then. We had corporal punishment for a start.

“But this sort of behaviour is totally unacceptable, not just from a school perspective but from a society perspective. This is unacceptable in our country.”

Hadlow, 65, still has a strong sense of attachment and pride with Christ’s College.

And he’s not critical of his old school, or CBHS, but rather he believes the issues stem from larger societal issues.

“You’re not going to stop this because the actual feel of our society does not stop these boys from doing this. What is going to stop them acting like that if they see it in their communities every day?” he told the Herald.

“We have to shift our whole mindset around violence and abuse. Social media is responsible for a lot of this. I can imagine the texts and social media flying around before the game.

“Homophobic slurs should be utterly, utterly prohibited. A person’s ethnicity, diversity, and sexuality have absolutely nothing to do with anything except an individual. I don’t know what education is happening there but it’s completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Several supporters were ejected after a scuffle in the crowd. Photo / George Heard

He cited the annual Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge universities in England, which dates back nearly 200 years, as a hotly-contested event which avoids physical confrontations or controversies.

“You don’t see abuse like [yesterday] in any other situation,” Hadlow said.

“It’s all about grandstanding – and it’s become unacceptable.”

Every supporter at yesterday’s match underwent breath testing on entry and had any bags searched for liquor.

A fight broke out at this year's annual First XV rugby grudge match between Christchurch Boys’ High School and Christ’s College. Photo / George Heard

Hadlow described the measures as “insane”.

The only solution for the future, as Hadlow sees it, is to hold the game behind closed doors, without a crowd.

It could be filmed and live-streamed into classrooms for pupils to watch.

“You won’t do it any other way,” he said. “There will always be the stirrers, the underminers, and it’s a very small percentage. It’s like what hooliganism used to be in football years ago.”

Christchurch Boys' High School dominated this year's game. Photo / George Heard

New Zealand Rugby has no jurisdiction over secondary school rugby.

But Steve Lancaster, NZR’s general manager community rugby, said they “strongly condemn” any behaviour that makes rugby environments “unsafe or unwelcoming”.

“Rugby should be fun, safe and inclusive to everyone,” Lancaster said.

“We are confident that between Canterbury Rugby and the two schools involved, the appropriate steps will be taken to address any behaviour that is counter to the values of the game.”

Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Tony Smail echoed Lancaster’s comments that “rugby is a game for everyone” and that it should be welcoming and safe for everybody, including players, officials, volunteers and spectators.

“We strongly condemn any behaviour that is contrary to this,” Smail told the Herald.

“Canterbury Rugby works with all schools and clubs to promote safe and respectful environments and will continue to do so in the future.”