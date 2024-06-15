Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died, aged 26. Photo / Getty Images

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for English second-tier club Millwall, has died. He was 26.

Millwall announced the death of Sarkic on Saturday (NZ time). No further details were disclosed by the London-based club.

Sarkic’s most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5, a 2-0 loss at Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance, according to the Montenegro football federation.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time,” Millwall said.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26. — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 15, 2024

Truly awful news of the death of Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic aged only 26. A young man with everything in front of him, puts everything into perspective.



Sending sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/3xRMBWQwIj — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 15, 2024

Sarkic played 33 times for Millwall after joining from Premier League team Wolverhampton in August last year.



