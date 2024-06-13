Chris Rattue’s Watchlist: Free-to-air football rules this weekend and beyond

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo / AP

OPINION

Chris Rattue ranks the top sporting events to watch over the next few days.

6) NBA finals, game four, Saturday 12.30pm – Sky

The Dallas Mavericks aren’t going to win the basketball title (famous last words), but can they prolong the series against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a Boston Celtics squad with far deeper quality? Sitting 3-0 up the Celtics can claim an 18th franchise title and move ahead of the Lakers.

For more iconic American sport, games three and four of the Stanley Cup final ice hockey showdown between Edmonton and Florida start at noon on Friday and Sunday (Sky).

5) T20 World Cup - Sky

If you must, try Australia v Scotland (Sunday 12.30pm)...there have been shenanigans in the build-up with the dastardly Aussies supposedly suggesting they could manipulate the game in St Lucia to knock England out.

Or are they simply winding the old enemy up?

It’s typically cricket, with complicated formulas around run rates involved. If some competition manipulation is in - it is banned in the cricket rule book - the player under the gun will be Aussie captain Mitch Marsh.

But how the heck do you it if the match referee needs to get involved, enter Jeff Crowe, the former Kiwi captain, who would have the almost impossible task of trying to untangle the situation.

4) US Open golf, from Friday 4am – SKY

It’s the Scottie Scheffler show – the best player since Tiger Woods is virtually unbeatable on his day, as five tournament wins this year show.

He even finished in the top 10 at the PGA Championship despite being arrested by a crazy cop mid-tournament.

In other words, Scheffler is the hottest of favourites to win the US Open on the famous Pinehurst course in North Carolina.

Whereas Tiger was all fire and gallery-lifting energy, Scheffler pads around like a bloke on holiday. The basic rule is this – if Scheffler’s putting is reasonably good, he wins.

US Opens are set up to be tough. My tip – Aussie Cameron Smith.

Sky’s coverage also includes channels dedicated to specific groupings.

(The superstar grouping of Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy tees off at 5.14 Friday morning.)

3) Super Rugby semifinals, Friday 7.05pm & Saturday 4.35pm – Sky

On the face of it, the Brumbies – who excel in Canberra – have little chance on Friday night at Eden Park, a disaster zone for Australian rugby. The loss of power lock Patrick Tuipulotu will make things tougher for the Blues. The Brumbies attack with precision and will test the Blues, but the home side should eventually surge to victory.

In Wellington, the Hurricanes have conceded the Saturday night time slot to the Warriors NRL game at Mt Smart, so face the Chiefs in a 4.35pm kickoff.

The Hurricanes and Chiefs have terrific attacks. Both are stacked with fringe prospects fighting for All Blacks selection. It could be a cracker.

I fear that all the stoppages inherent in modern rugby will put a cap on the fun though.

2) Warriors v Melbourne, Saturday 7.30pm – Sky

The classy Storm make a rare trip to Auckland where they put a long winning NRL run against the Warriors on the line.

This is a big moment in Warriors history – Shaun Johnson returns, along with the question: Are the Warriors better with or without the much-loved veteran superstar?

The Warriors reverted to a more physical, less-scripted attack plan in his injury absence and it worked beyond most people’s wildest dreams.

It will be fascinating to see how Johnson is re-integrated. Making things even tougher, Johnson will be up against New Zealand’s best halfback – Jahrome Hughes.

For my money, shifting Te Maire Martin from halfback to five-eighths is a mistake that will disrupt his game and the Warriors’ successful new formula.

The Johnson question is yet another great Warriors storyline though. Stay tuned.

Magic memory: The Storm-Warriors game in March was an epic, decided by Xavier Coates’ famous leap over Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for a try.

1) Euros 2024, from Saturday 7am (Germany v Scotland) – TVNZ+

By far the highlight of the weekend’s action, with more to come.

A feast of free-to-air football is in store over the next month with TVNZ having the broadcast rights to the usually superb European tournament.

Favourable comparisons are sometimes made with the World Cup, but they are two very different beasts.

One advantage of the Euros is that it is easier for all national fans to get to the games, providing great atmospheres. Another beauty is that every now and then a complete outsider - notably Denmark and Greece - has won the prize.

The opening game sees hosts and one of the title favourites Germany take on Scotland, among the great underperformers of world football.

The dark horse prospects include war-ravaged Ukraine. There will be massive support from the neutrals should Ukraine get on a roll.

A lot of Kiwis suddenly become English fans at these football tournaments – Gareth Southgate’s squad opens against a Serbian attack that relies on aerial power. (Monday 7am). But England could score a few goals against a team with brittle defense.

The tournament is being seen as the moment when young English midfielder Jude Bellingham, a sensation at Real Madrid, takes his place as a giant on the world stage. Serbia offer the chance of a great start for Bellingham.







