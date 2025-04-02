Townsend made a winning start to his Napier City Rovers career last Saturday.
Goals from Sam Lack, Jack Albertini and Adam Hewson helped the team to a 3-2 win over the side Napier City Rovers were locked in second spot with at the end of last year’s 2024 Central League.
Sunday’s clash will see the return of former Napier City Rovers player Alex Mort in the colours of North Wellington. He has returned to the capital to play football after his 2024 season was ruined by a groin injury.
Just like strikers talk of the euphoria they feel after slotting a goal into the net, Townsend said pulling off a crucial save provided a heck of a buzz.
“Yeah, it’s a nice feeling,” he said.
“It’s a nice little rush. And that’s what you sort of live for in goal.”
When things weren’t going so well, Townsend said it was important to keep perspective and think back on things that had worked well.
“I’ve had a lot of experiences, good and bad, and you can always reflect on them,” he said.
“They always get you through. And normally the good outweigh the bad.”
For Townsend, those good experiences include two trophy-winning seasons at Missouri State University and in 2022 keeping the most clean sheets in the US league the side played in.
“I thought, ‘Why not?’ ... have a new experience,” Townsend said.
“I was looking at coming over [to New Zealand] before for a new experience and to try something new. I was in contact with Jonesy at the time and Tonners [Tonning] left for a new opportunity, so it all came about.”
The pair had bonded well when they were at Missouri State, with Townsend joking “it’s like the middle of nowhere, there’s not much going on, so all the boys spent a lot of time together”.
Jones and Townsend are not only mates and teammates, but they’re also housemates.
The pair are among five players – including Max Chretien, Kieran Richards and Mason Johnson – who are renting a house together.
Like Townsend, 19-year-old Englishman Johnson is also new to Napier City Rovers this season.
Jones, Chretien and Richards were key performers for the side throughout 2024; a year that ended with the Jim Hoyle-captained team finishing two competition points shy of reaching the National League final.
“Pretty much the core of the team has returned,” Townsend said.
“So, we want to try and build on that and win some trophies, hopefully.”
Townsend arrived in Napier during the tail-end of summer, in time for the start of his side’s pre-season campaign that began on February 6.
Away from the footy pitch, he has enjoyed the outdoors including playing some golf with Jones – “he’s a lot better than me,” he joked – and visits to the beach.
“It’s a lot different lifestyle to Missouri and England,” he said. “It’s been cool.”