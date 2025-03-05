Hoyle – whose side beat Palmerston North United 3-1 in a pre-season clash on Saturday – said having such a settled squad to work with was a bonus as the team prepared for the late March kick-off of the Central League.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle has had a big summer; first getting married and now firing up in pre-season ahead of the 2025 Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

“Pre-season is always so important every year; setting the standards, building fitness for the season to come and welcoming new players into the team,” he said.

“Luckily, we’ve maintained a lot of the squad so we’re kind of just picking up where we left off [from last year]. It’s good to have a settled dressing room.

English goalkeeper Harry Townsend is a new recruit at Napier City Rovers, coming in to fill the place of the departed William Tonning. Photo / Neil Reid

“We know everyone’s close in there from the long season last year and it’s good to keep building on those relationships, and hopefully we’ll see an improvement in everyone this year.”

Last season was an outstanding one for Napier City Rovers.

First, they made the Chatham Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, then finished joint second in the Central League.

Then came a stunning National League campaign where Hoyle’s side missed the final by just two competition points. They lost just two games in the 10-team league, including a 1-0 defeat in heartbreaking fashion to eventual champions Auckland City.

Former Hull City player Mason Johnson is one of Napier City Rovers' new recruits for the 2025 season. Photo / Neil Reid

“We were fighting for the final spots right up until the last day,” Hoyle said, looking back on 2024 with pride.

“That was so important for the club. Goal number one is to make it to the National League, then you’ve got to try and compete. So, we were happy that we could do that last year.”

Midfielder Cameron Emerson is among the squad who have been putting in the hard yards around Park Island three times a week in the pre-season; including Tuesday and Wednesday sessions starting at 6.30am.

Napier City Rovers player Cam Emerson - one of the rocks of his side's midfield - takes a breather during pre-season training. Photo / Neil Reid

Emerson was consistently one of his side’s best in 2024, which included playing in a more defensive midfield role than in previous seasons.

He echoed his captain, saying it was great to start building up for a new season with so many combinations already proven in the heat of battle on the football pitch.

“We had a successful season last year,” Emerson said.

Christian Leopard goes on a surge downfield during pre-season training for Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

“We want to build on that and we’ve recruited well again this year. That’s good for the chemistry going into this season.

“A lot of us are familiar with how each other plays, that’s good for our chemistry going into this season. It’s going to be easier to play together in pre-season and hopefully push that forward into the regular season as well.”

New recruits include new English goalkeeper Harry Townsend. The 23-year-old is a former teammate of outstanding Napier City Rovers defender Matt Jones at Missouri State Bears; Missouri State University’s top football team.

He will be joined by countryman and former Hull City scholarship player Mason Johnson. The 19-year-old was a regular with Hull City’s under-19 and under-21 teams during his time at the club whose first-team is in the English Championship.

Napier City Rovers’ first assignment of the year is the 18-match Central League.

Impressive forward Max Chretien is back for a second season at Napier City Rovers after impressing throughout 2024. Photo / Neil Reid

The Wellington Phoenix Reserves and the other top three finishing teams will then progress through to New Zealand Football’s National League set to start in September; a competition that will grow to 11 teams this year with the inclusion of Auckland FC’s reserves team.

Getting match fit for the upcoming season hasn’t been Hoyle’s sole priority in early 2025.

The popular captain also married his longtime Briar in mid-February at Te Awanga just weeks into his side’s pre-season campaign.

Hoyle described the wedding ceremony and celebrations that followed as an “amazing day”.

Napier City Rovers go through their paces during the pre-season build-up to the 2025 Central League at Park Island. Photo / Neil Reid

“Briar did an amazing job of planning the wedding. For me it was focusing on work, trying to stay fit in the off-season and be in good wedding shape,” he said with a smile.

“I couldn’t have started the season off better than getting married to Briar and then kicking it off straight in with training with the boys now.”

Briar is among Napier City Rovers’ heartiest fans.

Napier City Rovers go through their paces during the pre-season build-up to the 2025 Central League at Park Island. Photo / Neil Reid

Since the pair got together, her family has also become loyal fans of the Bluewater Stadium-based team.

“Her whole family are at every home game, her mum and dad, her brother and his partner their kids,” Hoyle said.

“That’s massive for me. It’s kind of the whole family vibe of this club, that everyone’s family gets behind us. They’re 100% my biggest fans.”

Click here to rewind and catch up on the 2024 series of the behind-the-scenes Inside the Rovers mini-doc series.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

