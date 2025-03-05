The Jim Hoyle-captained team has been back in training mode since February 6, putting in the hard yards at Park Island as they look to build on a very impressive 2024.
But unlike the build-up to last season - when there were 10 new recruits to the squad – the majority of the team that’s hoping to set the football’s National League alight again already have a strong bond.
Coach Bill Robertson has been able to retain the majority of match regulars from the 2024 National League campaign; goalkeeper William Tonning, striker Oscar Faulds and midfielder Ethan Richards are the only match-day squad regulars who have departed.
Tonning has signed a professional deal in Sweden, Faulds is now scoring goals in Luxembourg, while Richards has signed with National League runners-up Birkenhead United.
Hoyle – whose side beat Palmerston North United 3-1 in a pre-season clash on Saturday – said having such a settled squad to work with was a bonus as the team prepared for the late March kick-off of the Central League.
“Pre-season is always so important every year; setting the standards, building fitness for the season to come and welcoming new players into the team,” he said.
“Luckily, we’ve maintained a lot of the squad so we’re kind of just picking up where we left off [from last year]. It’s good to have a settled dressing room.
Then came a stunning National League campaign where Hoyle’s side missed the final by just two competition points. They lost just two games in the 10-team league, including a 1-0 defeat in heartbreaking fashion to eventual champions Auckland City.
“We were fighting for the final spots right up until the last day,” Hoyle said, looking back on 2024 with pride.
“That was so important for the club. Goal number one is to make it to the National League, then you’ve got to try and compete. So, we were happy that we could do that last year.”
Midfielder Cameron Emerson is among the squad who have been putting in the hard yards around Park Island three times a week in the pre-season; including Tuesday and Wednesday sessions starting at 6.30am.
Emerson was consistently one of his side’s best in 2024, which included playing in a more defensive midfield role than in previous seasons.
He echoed his captain, saying it was great to start building up for a new season with so many combinations already proven in the heat of battle on the football pitch.
“We had a successful season last year,” Emerson said.
“We want to build on that and we’ve recruited well again this year. That’s good for the chemistry going into this season.
“A lot of us are familiar with how each other plays, that’s good for our chemistry going into this season. It’s going to be easier to play together in pre-season and hopefully push that forward into the regular season as well.”
New recruits include new English goalkeeper Harry Townsend. The 23-year-old is a former teammate of outstanding Napier City Rovers defender Matt Jones at Missouri State Bears; Missouri State University’s top football team.
He will be joined by countryman and former Hull City scholarship player Mason Johnson. The 19-year-old was a regular with Hull City’s under-19 and under-21 teams during his time at the club whose first-team is in the English Championship.
The Wellington Phoenix Reserves and the other top three finishing teams will then progress through to New Zealand Football’s National League set to start in September; a competition that will grow to 11 teams this year with the inclusion of Auckland FC’s reserves team.