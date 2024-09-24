“An agent contacted me and talked about a club in the Danish second tier that wanted me in for a trial,” Faulds, who is now back with Napier City Rovers, said.

“They paid for my flight over.

“But I got sick in my first training with Covid and was in isolation. I only did two trainings and basically got the feedback, ‘You’re good enough, but we just haven’t been able to see enough of you because you’ve been sick’.

“It was good to know I am good enough, but it just wasn’t the time for it.”

Sharpshooter Oscar Faulds' shirt hangs proudly in the Napier City Rovers dressing room at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

Faulds flew to Denmark as Napier City Rovers were involved in a tight race to secure a finish in the Central League’s top three, a placing that would secure them a spot in the National League.

That race was successful for the Bill Robertson-coached team, who kick off their 2024 National League campaign against Western Springs on Sunday at Bluewater Stadium.

But what wasn’t successful was Faulds’ second trial offered to him in Scandinavia during a drama-filled four weeks away from Hawke’s Bay.

After hearing he hadn’t been signed by the Danish club, Utsiktens BK — who play in the Swedish Superettan — offered him a trial for a fully professional contract.

Faulds impressed, being offered a contract and travelling five hours from his base in Sweden to the city of Gothenburg to pose for photos to be released to media when his signing was publicly released.

But hours before the contract was to become binding on the last day of Fifa’s June 14-August 30 transfer window, club officials pulled the offer.

Oscar Faulds has been a goal-scoring machine for Napier City Rovers, winning the golden boot of the Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

“I trained with the team, took a signing picture, and then two hours before the window closed, the assistant coach called me and said, ‘Sorry the club won’t pay for you’,” Faulds revealed.

“I’ve been a bit gutted about that.

“But I’m a big believer in if it wasn’t meant to be, it wasn’t meant to be. I think something better will come out of it.”

To rub salt into Faulds’ wounds, the goal-scoring sensation of the 2024 Central League — who topped the league’s golden boot race despite missing the final four matches of the competition — then caught strep throat.

Napier City Rovers fans will be hoping for many more goal-scoring celebrations from Oscar Faulds. Photo / Neil Reid

“I’ve been very unlucky with illness,” he said.

“It’s been gutting. When you’re basically about to sign a pro contract, and then you get sick directly after it ... it’s just like a punch in the stomach.”

He flew back into Napier on September 14, returning to the training pitch with his Napier City Rovers teammates three days later.

Faulds will be the most travelled player of the 2024 New Zealand top-flight domestic season when he lines up on Saturday.

Swedish-born Kiwi Oscar Faulds says the strong brotherhood that runs through the Napier City Rovers squad bought him back to the club. Photo / Neil Reid

Between his initial arrival in Napier in February for Central League pre-season training — and then the recent drama-filled return trip to Scandinavia — he has clocked up more than 43,000km in international travel.

He wants to put the latest trip behind him, stressing he was “excited for this new chapter” with Napier City Rovers in the National League.

The feeling goes both ways.

While his teammates and the club’s fanbase would have wanted him to succeed in the trials, the excitement levels, when he arrived at Napier City Rovers’ awards night hours after he flew back to Napier, were huge.

Oscar Faulds (right) watches on Napier City Rovers teammate Kieran Richards is fouled during his side’s 3-0 loss to Wellington Olympic in March. Photo / Neil Reid

“I’m happy being back with the team, coming back to the National League and hopefully taking the team to a good place in the league,” he said.

“They’re a great bunch of lads. I like the guys ... I’ve missed them and can’t speak highly enough of them.

“They’re up there for the best team I’ve been in, in terms of team spirit. It just feels like a family.”

With 21 goals, Faulds will go into the National League as the second-highest scorer out of the Northern, Central and Southern leagues the 10 qualifiers come from.

Napier City Rovers (left to right) Sam Lack, Harry Mason, George Andrew, William Tonning, Ben Graney and Oscar Faulds in their side’s dressing room at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

The highest scorer at the end of the season will win New Zealand Football’s golden boot award.

Cashmere Technical’s Garbhan Coughlan scored 26 goals in the Southern League — the country’s least competitive regional league where score blowouts have been frequent.

Before his globetrotting for fully professional contract trials in Scandinavia, Faulds was linked as a potential signing with the Wellington Phoenix A-League club.

He spent a week on trial with them in July, saying having a chance to train alongside experienced All Whites such as Kosta Barbarouses was a “good experience”.

Faulds said his priority now was to give it all he could during the upcoming National League for Napier City Rovers, then see if he could ignite his pro football ambition in Fifa’s next transfer window in January.

If he has his way, that’ll include a devastating highlights reel, saying he was capable of more than he showed in the Central League.

National League | Golden Boot 🥇



The regional phase has come to an end and here are the top scorers from each League 🔥



Congrats to Jake Mechell, Oscar Faulds and Garbhan Coughlan 🫡



Watch the National League live and free on FIFA+ 📺https://t.co/rjmaAuCIas#NZNationalLeague pic.twitter.com/1XK5EFAO0d — NZ National League 🏆🇳🇿 (@nzleagues) September 2, 2024

“Like 21 goals and six assists in 14 starts is crazy numbers when you think about it,” Faulds said.

“But I think my overall play could have been a bit better. I know I’ve got more in me, so I still feel like I’m not showing the best of me yet.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.

