For Napier City Rovers – who face Petone FC on Saturday, six days on from a gutting 3-2 loss to Miramar Rangers – Faulds’ opportunity was bitter-sweet.

While it is great that one of their players had the potential pathway to a fulltime pro deal, if he is snapped up it would rob them of the most potent member of their strike force for the final three games of the Central League, then, if they qualify, the National League.

“We wish him all the best,” Robertson said.

Oscar Faulds fires home a goal while on his way to a hat-trick in a 7-1 win over Waterside Karori in June. Photo / Neil Reid

“But yeah, it’s obviously disappointing and quite disruptive. You recruit a group of players at the start of the season with the view of having them available for the full season. But that’s not how it’s worked out.

“We’re not a fully professional league, so players are free to come and go as they please. And when professional contracts and opportunities come up, we’re not going to stand in their way.”

Faulds’ 21-goal haul is the most scored by anyone in the Northern, Central and Southern Leagues; the three competitions where the 10 qualifiers for New Zealand Football’s 2024 National League come from.

Oscar Faulds is having a fantastic season with @NCR_fc in the Central League!



The striker already scored 21 goals in 14 matches so far in the competition 🔥



Will he be able to score in this weekend’s Chatham Cup quarter-finals? 🤔#NZNationalLeague #NZFootball #Striker pic.twitter.com/HLfsPJQuIR — NZ National League 🏆🇳🇿 (@nzleagues) July 24, 2024

He is also the only Kiwi in the top three.

Second spot is held by Irish striker Garbhan Coughlan, who plays for Cashmere Technical in the Southern League; the country’s least competitive league where winning margins exceeding 10 goals have occurred this season.

Wellington club Western Suburbs’ American striker Lucas Meek – who has played for Inter Miami’s second team and was previously on a short-term deal with the David Beckham co-owned club’s first team – is in third.

Robertson said the rise of Faulds was a “great story” for the potential Napier City Rovers could offer young talent.

Napier City Rovers striker Oscar Faulds has worn his heart on his sleeve during his stint with the club. Photo / Neil Reid

NZF regulations state clubs in our top leagues can only pay players a maximum of $150 a match. The average professional football player’s wage in Demark is about $100,000.

Last month Faulds spent a week trialling under Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano. It is understood that the A-League team were keen for him to return for another trial.

“Oscar’s had a fantastic season for us,” Robertson said.

“He’s come from obscurity, really, from the Swedish fourth tier. We’ve given him a platform to perform well, he’s scored a lot of goals and now he’s got some opportunities that are coming his way.

“We hope it works out for him. If it doesn’t, he’d always be welcome back.”

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle is upended in a foul during his side's 3-2 Central League loss to Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

NZF allows clubs to recruit a replacement for any New Zealand player who signs a professional contract.

“Dependent on how quickly we can do that is dependent on how Oscar’s opportunity goes,” Robertson said.

But if Faulds doesn’t get signed by the Danish club, and remains in Europe without a club, he can’t be replaced.

“We need to move on and make sure the players that we have got here are going to replace those goals Oscar was scoring,” Robertson said.

“We need to replace those goals, whether that be through one player, or it being shared through the rest of the group.”

Fellow forward Max Chretien scored again during the loss to Miramar.

Napier City Rovers striker Jordan Annear challenges for the ball against Miramar. Photo / Neil Reid

Recent English addition Jordan Annear is yet to score in his first three matches for the club; a trio of games that includes his debut off the bench against Island Bay last month. Annear looked strong in the air on Sunday.

Other options up front could be Stephen Hoyle moving up from the back, or unleashing the power, size and strong running of Benjamin Stanley.

The side needs to be firing up front ahead of its final three games of the Central League, and the National League if they qualify.

A top-three finish is needed to reach the country’s top domestic football league.

Sunday’s loss to Miramar has them in third spot, just three points ahead of Miramar.

The best-case scenario for Robertson’s team this weekend would be for them to beat Petone FC, and Miramar to lose to Central League leaders and 2023 National League champions Wellington Olympic.

A disappointed Napier City Rovers goalkeeper William Tonning post-match after his side's 3-2 Central League loss to Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

That would mean just a point would be required from their final two games – against eighth-placed North Wellington or second-placed Western Suburbs – to secure a National League spot.

Two defensive lapses cost them during the 3-2 loss to Miramar Rangers.

After conceding a goal in the opening minute Napier City Rovers fought their way back into the match.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle was a standout for his side during their 3-2 Central League loss to Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

The contribution of captain Jim Hoyle was immense; clearly lifting his players both with his words when they were under the pump and also his involvement in the game both on defence and charging runs upfield.

Robertson said while the loss was “disappointing”, the team remained upbeat in the fact that their National League hopes were still in their own hands.

“We probably didn’t perform at our best and I think the players know that,” he said.

“I could tell the players knew themselves that it wasn’t our best game, but I don’t want to criticise the players. They’ve been really good all season, very consistent.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper William Tonning rises high against Miramar. Photo / Neil Reid

“They’re an honest group of players.”

