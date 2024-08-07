The Swedish-born Kiwi was plucked out from the relative obscurity of Sweden’s fourth division by Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson for the 2024 season, where the club hopes to secure a spot in the National League for a third successive season.
Faulds has become a sensation, scoring 21 goals in 14 games in the Central League; making him the leader in the race for New Zealand Football’s (NZF) domestic golden boot award.
For Napier City Rovers – who face Petone FC on Saturday, six days on from a gutting 3-2 loss to Miramar Rangers – Faulds’ opportunity was bitter-sweet.
While it is great that one of their players had the potential pathway to a fulltime pro deal, if he is snapped up it would rob them of the most potent member of their strike force for the final three games of the Central League, then, if they qualify, the National League.
“But yeah, it’s obviously disappointing and quite disruptive. You recruit a group of players at the start of the season with the view of having them available for the full season. But that’s not how it’s worked out.
“We’re not a fully professional league, so players are free to come and go as they please. And when professional contracts and opportunities come up, we’re not going to stand in their way.”
Faulds’ 21-goal haul is the most scored by anyone in the Northern, Central and Southern Leagues; the three competitions where the 10 qualifiers for New Zealand Football’s 2024 National League come from.
Second spot is held by Irish striker Garbhan Coughlan, who plays for Cashmere Technical in the Southern League; the country’s least competitive league where winning margins exceeding 10 goals have occurred this season.
Wellington club Western Suburbs’ American striker Lucas Meek – who has played for Inter Miami’s second team and was previously on a short-term deal with the David Beckham co-owned club’s first team – is in third.
Robertson said the rise of Faulds was a “great story” for the potential Napier City Rovers could offer young talent.
NZF regulations state clubs in our top leagues can only pay players a maximum of $150 a match. The average professional football player’s wage in Demark is about $100,000.
Last month Faulds spent a week trialling under Wellington Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano. It is understood that the A-League team were keen for him to return for another trial.
“Oscar’s had a fantastic season for us,” Robertson said.
“We need to replace those goals, whether that be through one player, or it being shared through the rest of the group.”
Fellow forward Max Chretien scored again during the loss to Miramar.
Recent English addition Jordan Annear is yet to score in his first three matches for the club; a trio of games that includes his debut off the bench against Island Bay last month. Annear looked strong in the air on Sunday.
Other options up front could be Stephen Hoyle moving up from the back, or unleashing the power, size and strong running of Benjamin Stanley.
The side needs to be firing up front ahead of its final three games of the Central League, and the National League if they qualify.
A top-three finish is needed to reach the country’s top domestic football league.