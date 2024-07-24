As he prepared to distribute meals provided by sponsors The Thirsty Whale before the side drove away from Bluewater Stadium, left wing Adam Hewson said he was “100 %” confident his team would return with three points.
“But last time we played these guys [in a match Napier City Rovers won 3-1], we went 1-nil down and they gave us a good game for the full 90 minutes,” Hewson said.
“We got there in the end. Every game, you’ve got to take the best team out there and do what you can.”
Contributing on the pitch wasn’t Hewson’s only key role for the road trip to Wellington, and both previous ones and those to come for the rest of 2024.
The 25-year-old has also got the responsibility of doing the food run; picking up about 20 supplied meals from The Thirsty Whale for players and management who are travelling after a full day’s work at their day jobs.
“I leave work around 4pm on a Friday, head back home, shower up, get changed and then head to The Thirsty Whale,” Hewson said.
“We get some good food for the trip. I ask the boys Thursday night after training what they want; normally there’s a chicken burger, beef burger and a pasta option.”
The road trips to the capital city are part and parcel of playing for Napier City Rovers’ first team.
Last season, eight of their Central League opponents were based in Wellington. The ninth was Whanganui Athletic — three and a half hours’ drive away.
There was one new face among the travelling group last week — recent recruit Jordan Annear.
The striker has played for a variety of non-league clubs in England, arriving in Hawke’s Bay with his wife Abbie earlier in the week.
Roadies are nothing new to him, playing for clubs that faced several hours on the road to and from games in England.
“We change up the rooming arrangements with every trip, so I’m always rooming with someone different. It’s my first season here, so I’ve been able to get to know the guys really well.
“And as well as being stuck in a fan for about four hours, it’s great for building the bond.”
Things haven’t always been so sweet for the players.
Prior to the 2023 season, overnight stays weren’t part of the budget.
Players would leave as early as 6am on a bus for Wellington on game day; arriving near lunchtime to prepare for mid-afternoon kickoffs. Post match, they’d then face a six-hour bus ride home.
Veteran midfielder Liam Schofield — one of the remaining heroes of Napier City Rovers’ 2019 Chatham Cup victory — said players would never moan about the travel demands; that was part of playing for the special club.