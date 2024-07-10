Four months on, and they are traits his side have shown throughout their rise up the Central League ladder, and again last Sunday as they nailed down a quarter-final spot in the Chatham Cup — coming from behind to beat Miramar Rangers 2-1.
A succession of wins this year has come after the team was initially behind on the scoreboard, including when they have been reduced to only 10 players.
Robertson said the huge character being shown by his players wanting to achieve something special for the club wasn’t lost on him; that included right throughout his squad to players who weren’t regular starters.
“We’ve brought in a number of players this year, as well as the returning players, that have added some experience,” Robertson said.
“And the team’s a really tight-knit group. They’re together in everything we do.
“We’ve come from behind before and won games. I would prefer we didn’t have to do that, but we keep showing that we’re resilient and we’re never out of the game.
“I’m delighted everyone’s performing well. And there are players not in the squad who are contributing really well as well. It takes a full squad to win a Chatham Cup or qualify for the National League.”
The Jim Hoyle-captained team has been drawn to face Northern League leaders Birkenhead United in the Chatham Cup quarter-finals.
Napier City Rovers will return to the scene of their Chatham Cup fourth-round heroics on Sunday to face the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in Central League action.
They sit in third spot on the points table with six rounds remaining. Only goal difference separates them from second-placed Western Suburbs, a side who have played one more match than them.
“Now the focus will turn to our National League qualification campaign,” Robertson said.
“We’ve got six games to go. We’re in a good position, but the job is certainly not done.”
As part of their participation agreement, the Wellington Phoenix Reserves — who are in fifth spot — are guaranteed one of four qualifying spots from the Central League to the 2024 National League.
The spots go to the other three top finishers.
Napier City Rovers haven’t reached the quarter-finals stage of the Chatham Cup since 2019; a season fondly remembered by players remaining from then and fans as the year the club secured their fifth cup title.