Four months on, and they are traits his side have shown throughout their rise up the Central League ladder, and again last Sunday as they nailed down a quarter-final spot in the Chatham Cup — coming from behind to beat Miramar Rangers 2-1.

A succession of wins this year has come after the team was initially behind on the scoreboard, including when they have been reduced to only 10 players.

The resilience also covered whatever challenges they faced off the pitch, including the away trips to Wellington every second week for Central League clashes.

Robertson said the huge character being shown by his players wanting to achieve something special for the club wasn’t lost on him; that included right throughout his squad to players who weren’t regular starters.

Napier City Rovers' Max Chretien charges forward against Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’ve brought in a number of players this year, as well as the returning players, that have added some experience,” Robertson said.

“And the team’s a really tight-knit group. They’re together in everything we do.

“We’ve come from behind before and won games. I would prefer we didn’t have to do that, but we keep showing that we’re resilient and we’re never out of the game.

“I’m delighted everyone’s performing well. And there are players not in the squad who are contributing really well as well. It takes a full squad to win a Chatham Cup or qualify for the National League.”

Napier City Rovers players celebrate Oscar Faulds' second and match-winning goal. Photo / Neil Reid

The Jim Hoyle-captained team has been drawn to face Northern League leaders Birkenhead United in the Chatham Cup quarter-finals.

Napier City Rovers will return to the scene of their Chatham Cup fourth-round heroics on Sunday to face the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in Central League action.

They sit in third spot on the points table with six rounds remaining. Only goal difference separates them from second-placed Western Suburbs, a side who have played one more match than them.

“Now the focus will turn to our National League qualification campaign,” Robertson said.

“We’ve got six games to go. We’re in a good position, but the job is certainly not done.”

As part of their participation agreement, the Wellington Phoenix Reserves — who are in fifth spot — are guaranteed one of four qualifying spots from the Central League to the 2024 National League.

The spots go to the other three top finishers.

Napier City Rovers came from behind to beat Miramar Rangers 2-1. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers haven’t reached the quarter-finals stage of the Chatham Cup since 2019; a season fondly remembered by players remaining from then and fans as the year the club secured their fifth cup title.

Stories of that season — including supporter road trips and the drama surrounding the 3-2 final win over Melville United — were shared over a beer in the clubrooms on Sunday night in the hours after the win over Miramar.

Robertson was the side’s player-coach in 2019.

“I’m proud how the boys were resilient and controlled periods of the game against Miramar,” he said.

“We created a lot of chances and managed to get a result.

“Making the quarter-finals is huge for this club, given its history.

“I always felt we were in the game, we’ve got some good players and we controlled possession for long periods.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Liam Schofield prepares to spread the ball upfield during his side's dramatic 2-1 win last Sunday. Photo / Neil Reid

“I was starting to kind of plan for extra time with two minutes to go, so it was great to score the late winner and see the game out.”

Both goals were scored by Swedish-born Kiwi Oscar Faulds, the leader of the Golden Boot race in the Central League.

At the other end of the pitch Danish goalkeeper William Tonning was outstanding, again keeping his side in the match with some stunning saves.

Adam Hewson again showed how important a part of the Napier City Rovers set-up he is in 2024.

A dejected Miramar Rangers goalkeeper Jack De Groot after Napier City Rovers forward Oscar Faulds scored his side's winning goal. Photo / Neil Reid

He might not be the biggest player on the field, but he showed against Miramar he has one of the biggest engines and work ethics in his team.

Hewson constantly looked a threat in the first half.

Down 1-0 at the break, one of Robertson’s key messages to his players was to get Hewson into the match as much as possible.

Adam Hewson takes on the defence during his outstanding performance in Napier City Rovers' 2-1 Chatham Cup fourth-round clash against Miramar Rangers. Photo / Neil Reid

His players listened and it was Hewson who laid on the cross for Faulds to score the first of his two goals.

“He’s such a dynamic player,” Robertson said.

“When we can get a ball to him he causes a lot of trouble just by being direct, travelling and running at people.

“He’s been a really good addition to the club. He’s been a big player for us and hopefully, he will continue to be.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.