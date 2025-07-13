Kaipara Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen (right), pictured with the district's mayor, Craig Jepson, took the Whangārei Fire station to the ERA over a senior role position. Photo / Susan Botting
A six-year employment battle stemming from a Fire and Emergency worker’s transfer from Auckland to a role at Northland’s leading fire headquarters looks set to continue.
Jonathan Larsen, the deputy mayor of the Kaipara District Council, has indicated he will apply to appeal a recent Employment Courtdecision which found against him in his dispute with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).
Larsen then filed a statement of problem with the ERA in 2018, and, through mediation, an agreement known as a Record of Settlement (RoS) was reached.
The RoS stipulated Larsen would commence duties as a station officer in Whangārei no later than November 2020, with the possibility of starting earlier if a position became available.
On May 15, 2019, Fenz offered Larsen a permanent role at Whangārei, which he accepted.
However, a month after Larsen resigned from his current role, the New Zealand Professional Fire Union (NZPFU) raised a dispute claiming Fenz had breached employment guidelines by not putting the position out to others as required.
Larsen advised that he could not start his role until the dispute was sorted.
On July 1, 2019, he went on paid sick leave, which continued for 22 months.
Opportunities refused
During that period, he was offered eight secondment opportunities as a station officer and in training roles, which he declined.
After more than a year on paid sick leave, Fenz informed Larsen it would be undertaking a medical review of his fitness to work, and he was cleared to work from April 29, 2021.
That same day, Larsen was directed to report to his role at St Heliers pending the outcome of the ERA investigation.
But he did not turn up and Fenz put him on unpaid leave.
At the Employment Court hearing in February, Geoff Davenport, lawyer for Fenz, noted the many offers Fena made to Larsen were met with no explanation as to why he would not accept the roles.
Larsen told the court he had not accepted the roles as they were temporary and any acceptance may have undermined his permanent position in Whangārei.
Davenport pointed out that any payout the court may direct must take into account 22 months of paid sick leave that had been paid at the same time he was receiving earnings as a councillor at the Kaipara District Council from 2019 to 2023.
Larsen claimed he had become isolated and withdrawn because of the employment process, but Davenport told the court that this was contrary to his ongoing engagement at council meetings throughout the time period.
Employment Court judge Joanna Holden agreed with the ERA decision and in her recently released decision noted Fenz was right to place him on unpaid leave given the multiple attempts to find a resolution.
“It is evident that throughout those attempts Fenz was endeavouring to balance its conflicting obligations in a fair and reasonable way,” Judge Holden said in her judgment.
Ron Devlin, Te Hiku regional manager for Fenz, told NZME he could not comment on individual employment matters.
