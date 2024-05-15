Napier City Rovers new recruit Adam Hewson on work-life balance and his friendship with Jonny McNamara. Video / Neil Reid

Footballer Adam Hewson is making the most of his shift north to Napier. He spoke to Neil Reid.

Juggling work and top-level domestic football commitments – the latter while being classified as an amateur player – is all part of a day’s work for Adam Hewson.

A new recruit for Napier City Rovers for the 2024 season, the 25-year-old is like the majority of his teammates in holding down a fulltime job five days a week, then training three times a week during the increasingly chilly autumn nights under Park Island’s floodlights.

Add to that, every second week the team then meet up early Friday evening at Napier City Rovers’ clubrooms before driving down to the capital for Central League clashes against Wellington-based opposition.

This weekend, that sees them play North Wellington in the capital.

Hewson and his teammates have to play as amateurs under New Zealand Football’s regulations for the Northern, Central and Southern Leagues; the trio of regional leagues that are battling it out for spots in the 10-strong National League.

For the clubs that abide by the rules, it means players can only receive a maximum $150-a-game payment.

The left winger said the balancing act of work and football - that featured long days and travel demands - wasn’t hard to stomach given the positive culture and “comradeship” amongst his new team.

“Some people don’t think of it as training because you’re coming to hang out with your good mates,” Hewson said.

“For me, it’s easy. I get up and go to work. I love my job.

“And then coming here is just as easy, getting around the lads and I love the training.

“I enjoy my job. It’s good to have a good football and work-life balance, for me [football] it’s a good hobby I’ve got.”

Adam Hewson has been an impressive signing for Napier City Rovers for their 2024 season. Photo / Neil Reid

Hewson turned in another impressive performance in Napier City Rovers’ dramatic 2-1 win over Petone last Sunday.

A feature of his play this year has been his direct – and quick - running with the ball and great delivery to his teammates in goal-scoring positions.

He did that again on Sunday at Bluewater Stadium in a victory sealed in the 95th minute by Sam Lack with a strike from the edge of Petone’s penalty box.

The Bill Robertson-coached team opened the scoring in the 43rd minute via Oscar Faulds – the leader of the Central League’s Golden Boot ladder with 12 goals – before Petone looked to have drawn the match with a goal to Jack O’Connor four minutes into added time.

Napier City Rovers striker Oscar Faulds walks off Bluewater Stadium after his side's 2-1 win over Petone, a match he scored his 12th goal of the season in. Photo / Neil Reid

A minute later, substitute Lack – who has impressed all season either in the starting XI or off the bench – struck to secure his side a sixth win on the trot.

Earlier in the first half, Napier City Rovers goalkeeper William Tonning pulled off a brilliant penalty save; his second of the season and one of several crucial saves in a man-of-the-match performance.

Forward Jonny McNamara also put in another industrious performance, continuing his strong start to the 2024 Central League.

Napier City Rovers teammates Adam Hewson (centre) and Jonny McNamara (right) have struck up an impressive bond on and off the pitch. Photo / Neil Reid

McNamara is a player who combines well with Hewson both on and off the football pitch.

“I work at Reece Plumbing, I sell plumbing supplies,” Hewson said.

“And he’s a plumber, so I sell him plumbing supplies. Every morning he comes in, gets his coffee, gets his plumbing supplies and then goes for the day. I probably see him three or four times a day.”

The pair’s banter at training is comically brutal.

Jonny McNamara is hugged by teammate Adam Hewson after scoring during Napier City Rovers' 3-0 win over Stop Out on April 14. Photo / Neil Reid

Hewson said it was a friendship he enjoyed, with the pair’s infectious personalities coming together “for the good” of the duo and also those around them.

Hewson signed on with Napier City Rovers after several seasons with Dunedin side Green Island, including impressing in the Southern League.

He switched to Napier City Rovers for a change of scenery, having enjoyed previous trips to Napier to play at Bluewater Stadium.

He was also able to secure a job transfer with Reece Plumbing.

Napier City Rovers players Stephen Hoyle (from left), Fergus Neil and Adam Hewson put in the hard yards during a training session in the lead-up to the 2024 Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

Hewson said Napier City Rovers was a good “family club”, just like Green Island.

But he had welcomed the increased level of competition across the Central League – as opposed to the Southern League, which is dominated by two Christchurch clubs.

“Dunedin doesn’t have a lot of a footballing mindset compared to what Christchurch does,” he said.

“Christchurch has got a lot more people, a lot more talent, and you can kind of see that with the top two teams in the Southern League... [in Dunedin] getting numbers to training was always difficult, sometimes you would only have five or six [players].”

It wasn’t just the football he was enjoying since his move north.

Left wing Adam Hewson battles for possession during Napier City Rovers' opening 3-0 Central League loss to national champions Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

He was a big fan of Hawke’s Bay weather and had also found several good fishing spots.

Earlier in his career, Hewson spent the 2019-20 season in the Wellington Phoenix Reserves set-up.

He said it was an “awesome” experience, including the chance to see the way the club’s A-League team operated.

At the time a teenager, he said it was also a reality check into how competitive it was for young players wanting to make the step up.

Adam Hewson has been warmly welcomed by Napier City Rovers supporters after his move north from Dunedin. Photo / Neil Reid

“As much as you’re trying to create an environment with your mates, at the end of the day, they’re people you’re competing for spots with... that’s probably [what] the hardest part is,” Hewson said.

“Whether or not it’s your mate, he’s also keeping you out of the team.”

Hewson’s goal for 2024 – like his new teammates – is crystal clear; challenging for the Central League title and in the process securing qualification for New Zealand Football’s National League, to be played later this year.

“I think the lads we’ve got here this year can really do it,” Hewson said of the Central League hopes.

“Qualifying for the National League is a key part of why I came up here as well.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.