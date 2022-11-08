Blues ‘brothers’: The bond that unites Rovers’ teenaged tyros

Sam Lack, left, about to be embraced by Napier City Rovers team-mate Liam Schofield after scoring his club's first National League goal in 20 years. Photo / Ian Cooper

A pre-school friendship forged on Hawke’s Bay playgrounds is now uniting in football’s National League.

Napier City Rovers teenage duo Sam Lack and Oscar Mason – both aged 18 - are among the most talented young players coming through the squad.

They have also made their impact on the field during the 2022 National League.

Lack scored the crucial goal in the club’s season-opening 1-0 win over the Wellington Phoenix Reserves at Bluewater Stadium. A week later, Mason pulled off a brilliant penalty save in the 1-1 draw on the road against Christchurch United.

Mason’s impressive 2022 season also includes being selected in the New Zealand Under-19, which triumphed in September’s Oceania Football Confederation’s qualifying tournament for next year’s Under-20 World Cup.

On Sunday the pair will unite again when Napier City Rovers host Birkenhead United in the club’s final home game of the National League.

Both say they initially benefitted from New Zealand Football’s ruling that clubs must start at least two under-20 players in the National, Northern, Central and Southern leagues.

But now, both are in the team on merit – not to meet age mandates.

And despite his young age, the skillful Lack said he was thriving on the challenge of coming up against fully grown men.

Sam Lack, centre, watches on as Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson, talks tactics during a training session. Photo / Neil Reid

“I know I can play football very well so I am just more confident and competent as the games go by,” he said.

“I played last year for a little bit, but as this year went on and I got my opportunities I got used to the quality of the league a bit more.

“Obviously, I am not the biggest person, so I need to try to use my body to my advantage and just get out of situations where I can’t compete, try and use my body and get fouls.”

Lack made his debut for Napier City Rovers in the Central League aged just 16.

He learned quickly to brush off any age-related comments from older players right from the start.

“I just let it go, I just don’t listen to them and block it out,” he said. “If they say stuff, I just don’t ignore them. It’s as easy as that.”

It was an identical approach taken by Mason who, also because of his undoubted ability and potential in goal, quickly earned the respect of his older team-mates.

Mason was just 15 when he debuted for Napier City Rovers in the 2020 Central League. Last weekend he brought up his 50th first-team cap for the club.

“As I have played more, started to perform better, the respect has gotten greater,” Mason said.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Oscar Mason made his senior debut for Napier City Rovers aged just 15, and has now played 50 50 matches for the club. New Zealand Herald photograph by Neil Reid

“I am not seen as a kid. I am not treated like a kid. I am treated like a normal player, which is good. I guess some people would maybe treat me like a kid, but if I am playing men’s football then why should I be treated like a kid?”

Lack and Mason are in their final year at Napier Boys’ High School.

The progress that they have made on the pitch has proven to be an inspiration for younger players in Napier City Rovers’ junior programme.

And Lack said his mate was also an inspiration to him, including the recent call-up to the New Zealand Under-19 team.

“I’m very proud of Oscar,” he said. “He’s my best mate and I aspire to be like him.

“I have been friends with him since I was 3 years old. We’ve played football together all our life, basically.”

Mason said he was stoked that it was Lack who had scored the winning goal in the season-opening win over the Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

He said he believed Lack was making the most of his chances, mostly coming off the bench during this year’s Central League and National League campaigns.

He respected all of his team-mates, but Mason added to be able to play with a long-time mate meant a lot to him.

“When he has played he has done well,” Mason said.

“I grew up with him, I went to primary school with him. We have always been involved with the same schools and with every football thing, there has always been me and him.

“It’s good to be playing at the highest level [with him]. This is not just any old football, we are playing National League together.”

Lack’s goal for Napier City Rovers prior to the National League kicking off was to secure at least a top-four finish.

With three games remaining – including away matches against Melville United and Auckland United – that is now a mathematical long shot.

The side sits ninth on the points table, with a record of one win, a draw and three straight losses.

Teenaged midfielder Sam Lack has been in impressive form for Napier City Rovers in both the Central League and National League in 2022. Photo / Neil Reid

Their form has been much stronger than where they sit on the points table, dominating parts of the four matches they haven’t won, but left to rue missed opportunities up front and costly mistakes at the back.

Lack said he was “proud” his team had qualified for the top-flight domestic league via earlier securing a top-four finish in the Central League.

It’s the first time Napier City Rovers has been in the league for two decades, with Hawke’s Bay United taking a spot in the previous format of the league after a New Zealand Football tournament restructure.

“To qualify for the National League, and be able to compete with the best teams in New Zealand, is a massive achievement for the club,” Lack said. “It’s been a long time since the club has achieved that.”

The long spell between entries meant that the last goal Napier City Rovers had scored in the National League was recorded before Lack and Mason were born.