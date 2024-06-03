GeoNet recorded the shaking as originating from a point 10km north west of Porirua at a depth of 22km at 10.05pm. Photo / GeoNet

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake near Porirua has been felt by more than 16,000 people across the middle of the country.

More than 16,000 people had reported feeling the earthquake only 10 minutes later as of 10.15pm, most rating it weak to light in strength.

GeoNet described the shaking as “moderate”.

The shaking was felt across the bottom of the North Island and top of the South Island.