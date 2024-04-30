Some of Napier City Rovers' top ex-players continue to give back well after their playing days ended. Video / Neil Reid

Oscar Faulds has been in hot goal-scoring form for Napier City Rovers. But the new recruit told Neil Reid the best is still to come.

Swedish-born Kiwi Oscar Faulds made no secret of his desire to bury the football in the back of the net during his debut season in New Zealand’s domestic leagues.

And the 22-year-old – who travelled across the world to make a late run to be in contention for the Oly Whites squad for the Paris Olympics – has done just that, scoring 10 goals for Napier City Rovers in the opening five rounds of the Central League.

After not scoring in his side’s opening clash of the season, he has followed that up with a hat-trick against Waterside Karori, one goal against Stop Out, four against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and then a double against Island Bay United in a 3-1 win at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

Faulds is tied at the top of the Central League’s Golden Boot ladder on 10 goals, along with Western Suburbs’ American import, Lucas Meek.

Meek has played for Inter Miami’s second team and was previously on a short-term deal with the club’s first team; a club that is co-owned by David Beckham and whose roster is headed by Lionel Messi.

While scoring provided a sense of “euphoria”, he said what he was most pleased about was Napier City Rovers four successive wins.

“I’m just happy with the team’s performance,” Faulds said.

“I don’t really focus too much on myself, I’m more focused on the team. And if the team plays well, I’ll get chances. I can only thank the team we’re playing well, that’s why I’m getting these chances.”

Eight fingers and two thumbs signify the 10 goals Oscar Faulds has scored in the opening five weeks of the Central League for Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

Despite scoring two against Island Bay, Faulds said he didn’t think it was “my day in front of goal”, saying he believed he should have finished other opportunities.

“But you have those days sometimes and hopefully just score a few more next time. I think I can do a bit better.”

Napier City Rovers are in third spot on the points table after the opening five rounds of the Central League.

On Saturday they face table-topping Miramar Rangers in Wellington.

Faulds is not on his own when it comes to being a threat in front of goal for the opposition so far in 2024.

Fellow forward Jonny McNamara has also been in sublime touch; scoring five goals that put him fourth equal in the Golden Boot ladder.

National League | Golden boot ⚽



Take a look at the top scorers' leaderboard across the three regions! 🔥#NZNationalLeague #NZFootball pic.twitter.com/lsPvM4JFEl — NZ National League 🏆🇳🇿 (@nzleagues) April 29, 2024

McNamara had another impressive game against Island Bay, scoring once and being one of his side’s most mobile players; in the process creating chances for his team-mates.

Sam Lack, Stephen Hoyle, Cameron Emerson, Adam Hewson, Matt Jones and Benjamin Stanley are amongst others in the Napier City Rovers squad who have created nightmares for opposition defenders this season.

Faulds said he was enjoying playing alongside McNamara. He added players were combining well right across the squad to create attacking opportunities.

“We work a lot on these one-twos and things in training,” he said.

Napier City Rovers forward Jonny McNamara unleashes a swimming goal-scoring celebration after scoring against Island Bay United. Photo / Neil Reid

“[As a team] we are working on things at training and it is paying ff.

“Jonny’s playing very well . . . he’s got good movement to get in the right positions.”

Despite conceding the opening goal against Island Bay after a defensive blunder in the 14th minute, the Bill Robertson-coached team controlled the match. Island Bay restricted the eventual scoreline after some impressive saves from their goalkeeper, John Eccles.

Napier City Rovers goalie William Tonning also pulled off two outstanding saves in the second half.

Faulds said he was enjoying his time with Napier City Rovers.

Matt Jones goes aerial as Napier City Rovers attack a corner kick against Island Bay United. Photo / Neil Reid

Both the weather – he came from –10C conditions in Sweden – and his new team-mates had impressed him.

“I’m loving the weather,” he said.

“And the team is very integrated. And if the team does well on the pitch, I’m happy. And right now, we’re doing very well.

“Miramar on Saturday is going to be a tough test, and hopefully with this run of form we’re on, we’ll come well prepared.”

Napier City Rovers defender Matt Jones looks to move the ball forward during his side’s win over Island Bay United. Photo / Neil Reid

Faulds has played at various levels in Sweden, including for Second Division club Hudiksvalls FF. As a teenager, he played in the Junior Allsvenskan; the top-tier of Under-19 club football in Sweden.

He believed the Central League was a “bit higher” of a standard than he had come from in Sweden.

“I’m liking it. These players suit me,” he said.

Watch the Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode One: Back to Work

Episode Two: The Darkest Days

Episode Three: Skin Deep

Episode Four: Good as Gould

Episode Five: The Hard Yards

Episode Six: Leaving a Legacy

Episode Seven: Fun and Games

Episode Eight: Game Day

Episode Nine: The Great Dane

Episode 10: Back-to-Back

Episode 11: Long Road Back

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.