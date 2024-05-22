Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

22 May, 2024 12:05 AM 2 mins to read

Police have named the victim of a fatal crash on Flat Rd earlier this month.

Leon James Kennerley from Waipa died after the motorbike he was riding crashed in Kihikihi, south of Te Awamutu on Saturday, May 4.

The father-of-three was 49 years old.

A police statement released today said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police about 7.45pm.

At the time, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said a helicopter, a rapid response unit and an ambulance were sent to the scene at 7.50pm.

Kennerley died at the scene.

A funeral notice for Kennerley published online said he was the “very much loved husband of Shelley for 18 years” and father to three daughters: Lizzie, Courtney, and Renee.

“Leon was loved and greatly respected by his many friends,” the notice said.

A service to farewell Kennerley was held at St Andrews Church in Cambridge on May 10 at 11am.

Public tributes published on Legacy Funerals’ website described Kennerley as a “funny and kind man”.

“[He was] so generous with his time, skill and humour and could tell many wonderful stories. He will be dearly missed by many,” one tribute said.

Another tribute left on the site said Kennerley’s loss had left “a hole” in the hearts of his friends and loved ones.

“You were one in a million man. You knew what to say and how to make a dull moment brighter,” the tribute said.

“Your girls and wife were your world and you shared that so much with us. Life won’t be the same without you.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.