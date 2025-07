Emergency services searching the Avon River in Christchurch after a car was found submerged this evening. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services have found a car submerged in Christchurch’s Avon River with fears people could be inside.

Fire and Emergency NZ was “working to determine whether there is anybody inside”, a spokeswoman told the Herald.

The car was submerged in the river near Pages Rd in New Brighton, she said.

A member of the public phoned in about the car at 7.10pm.