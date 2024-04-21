Football star David Beckham has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg after a deal went sour. Photos / Getty Images

David Beckham is suing Ted actor Mark Wahlberg after the pair’s fitness brand deal took a turn for the worst and saw the famed footballer lose £8.5 million ($17.8 million).

Beckham’s firm, DB Ventures Ltd, is alleging the Hollywood star “duped” him into working with F45, according to The Sun.

The former England captain agreed to be the franchise’s worldwide ambassador when he was living in Los Angeles, where he and Wahlberg first became pals.

Beckham is also taking legal action against Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG) and founders of F45 Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

He alleges he is more than $17.8 million out of pocket after stocks he was promised were withheld until after share prices plunged.

Wahlberg and his co-defendants say the claims of “fraudulent conduct” against them have no grounds and have requested a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

Tyler Cameron and David Beckham attend the David Beckham and F45 Training Launch DB45 on May 9, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo / Getty Images

The defendants’ motion to dismiss says DB Ventures Ltd are putting the blame on everyone else and not acknowledging their fault in the matter, adding: “The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit.”

At first, Beckham partnered up with golfing icon Greg Norman who also had a bone to pick with F45, however, a judge informed the pair later on that they had to take legal action separately.

Beckham lived in the same Beverly Hills neighbourhood as Wahlberg when he and his family moved to LA in 2007. Allegedly, the pair became buddies during that time, according to The Sun.

Despite the former Man Utd and Real Madrid ace’s legal woes, he was spotted last week having a ball of a time at his wife Victoria’s 50th birthday bash.

The Spice Girls can be seen dancing and singing to their song Stop in a video shared by David Beckham on Instagram. Photo / @davidbeckham

Beckham shared a video on Instagram that shows Victoria - alongside Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton - singing and dancing to their 1997 song Stop at the London soiree.

The party for the fashion designer and Spice Girls star was attended by several high-profile celebrities - including Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana, Guy Ritchie and Marc Anthony - and cost $525,000, reports The Sun.