The Spice Girls perform on stage at the Brit Awards ceremony in London, February 1997. Photo / Supplied

The Spice Girls have reunited to work on a mystery project which will be announced “pretty soon”.

The girl group have not worked together as a five-piece in more than a decade after Victoria Beckham previously sat out the band’s 2019 tour, but Melanie Brown has revealed all the singers are involved in the new project which they are currently “finishing off”.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, she explained: “We are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

When Mel B was asked how they managed to persuade popstar-turned-fashion designer Beckham to take part, she insisted all five of the Spice Girls remain in touch and they even have a WhatsApp group.

She said: “Well, it’s not even about convincing her. I mean she dressed me and my mum for when I got my MBE, so we’ve kind of always been in contact.

“It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls. Photo / Getty Images

“She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time. And we’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

The band previously hit the road for the Spice World – 2019 Tour with Mel B performing alongside Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner while Beckham insisted she was too busy with her fashion brand to take part.

Beckham previously told Vogue Germany she just wanted to focus on her family and building her clothing brand.

She explained: “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.’

“I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company. I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am.”