The woman was airlifted to hospital in serious condition. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust

A woman in her 60s is in a serious condition in Waikato Hospital following an attack by a pack of dogs in Tairua this morning.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust attending aircraft officer Simon Thorpe said: “It was an attack by a pack of dogs, apparently four in total.”

The trust was contacted at about 8am to assist the woman who suffered injuries from a dog attack, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust staff said.

She was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

It was confirmed the helicopter landed in Tairua about 8.36am and arrived at Waikato Hospital about 10.11am.







