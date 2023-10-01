Liam Schofield is back in the Napier City Rovers’ National League squad after taking time out from football earlier in 2023. Photo / Neil Reid

When 2023 started, Napier City Rovers Chatham Cup-winning hero Liam Schofield was fired up for the coming football season.

But the priorities of Schofield – a goal-scorer in his club’s 2019 Chatham Cup final victory – changed like so many other Hawke’s Bay locals in the aftermath of the deadly destruction left by Cyclone Gabrielle.

When the cyclone hit in mid-February, Napier City Rovers were in the early stages of pre-season training for the Central League; where they would eventually finish third and qualify for the New Zealand Football’s National League.

Sunday sees the side host Oceania and defending National League champions Auckland City, eight days on from Napier City Rovers’ brutal 7-1 loss to Wellington Olympic.

Shortly before Hawke’s Bay bore the brunt of the deadly cyclone, England-born Schofield had returned from a holiday to Europe with his partner to see family for the first time since Covid-19 closed New Zealand’s borders.

Then in the days that followed Cyclone Gabrielle, Schofield joined the scores of volunteers who offered their time to help the thousands of residents whose homes had been swamped by roof-high flooding, and with properties left engulfed in mud and silt.

As well as volunteering on his own, Schofield also joined with the rest of the Napier City Rovers’ Central League squad for several working bees at badly impacted properties.

At the time he told the Herald about the “shocking scenes” he had witnessed, his sadness at seeing people who had to resort to sleeping in their cars and why it was so important to help out.

Napier City Rovers players Fergus Neil (left), Liam Schofield and captain Jim Hoyle (right) joined the Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up around Napier. Photo / Napier City Rovers

When it came time to refocus on football, the 29-year-old said he couldn’t dedicate himself physically or mentally to the challenge.

“I got back from Europe and then the cyclone happened,” Schofield said.

“I did quite a bit of voluntary work throughout that and it just took its toll on me. Coming into train, I just couldn’t get up for it physically and mentally.

“It just got to the point where my body just kind of said no. I needed to have a break.”

The @thirstywhale Central League team ditched training to help the community of Waiohiki in the aftermath of the devastation left by the cyclone 💙 They'll be going to Puketapu soon. The club is very proud of the mahi you are doing out there boys 💙#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/emdSA7H11h — ⚽️ Thirsty Whale 🐳 Napier City Rovers (@NCR_fc) February 24, 2023

Just weeks into the Central League, Schofield made the call to step away from the Napier City Rovers’ first team.

Feeling “exhausted”, he initially thought he would not make himself available for first-team selection until 2024.

He became a spectator at Bluewater Stadium for Central League clashes, adding during his self-imposed lay-off he hugely missed the camaraderie and brotherhood of the first team.

By mid-year, he was back on the pitch playing for Napier City Rovers’ reserve team in Central Football’s Federation League.

And then when his beloved club was beset with injuries and suspensions late in the Central League while pushing for qualification for the current National League, Schofield put his hand up for a recall.

Liam Schofield was quickly welcomed back into the fray by his Napier City Rovers teammates. Photo / Neil Reid

It was an offer that coach Bill Robertson wasted little time accepting.

“I saw that the team was short and wanted to help out,” Schofield said.

“And I appreciate everybody getting behind me and welcoming me back in. They’re a great set of lads and everybody’s there for each other.

“I’ve got that buzz again. I’m proud to be representing the club in the National League and it’s a massive achievement to have qualified for it in back-to-back seasons.”

Schofield was outstanding in midfield in Napier City Rovers’ campaign-opening 3-0 win over Petone FC last month.

It was a showing that he said was a “perfect” team performance.

Liam Schofield says he and his teammates are not in the National League simply to make up the numbers - and are after some big scalps. Photo / Neil Reid

One of the first people to approach Schofield on the pitch with a congratulatory handshake post-match was captain Jim Hoyle.

The pair – who both hail from Barnsley - play football and work together. While Hoyle is the on-field leader, Schofield calls the shots in the workplace as foreman of the painting crew they’re a part of.

“We spend a lot of time together . . . it’s a good bond, it’s something quite special,” he said.

Napier City Rovers players, including Liam Schofield sixth from right, stand during a minute’s silence ahead of their 3-0 National League win over Petone. Photo / Neil Reid

But the clash against Wellington Olympic showed just how long a week can be in football.

While the showing against Petone was arguably the side’s best performance of the season, last Saturday’s was easily their worst.

Wellington Olympic showed how dangerous and clinical they are in a dominating display to win 7-1 in the capital.

While Napier City Rovers didn’t help themselves with some costly errors, Wellington Olympic’s footballing showcase was one that showed why they are genuine National League title contenders.

The scoreline would have been even grimmer reading if not for several sharp saves by goalkeeper Oscar Mason. Up front, Deri Corfe scored Napier City Rovers’ sole goal; reward for all the effort he put in while in possession.

Things get no easier this Sunday when they face Auckland City; a side that features numerous players who have represented the All Whites or New Zealand age-group teams. Given their resources and budget, they are heavily favoured to retain their title.





Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle (far left), and Liam Schofield (far right), share a strong bond on and off the pitch. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers will be desperate to bounce back from the six-goal drubbing against Wellington Olympic; a showing which has been so unlike anything they have put out on the pitch so far in 2023.

And they will have to front at Bluewater Stadium without forward Jonny McNamara due to suspension after he was red-carded for an off-the-ball incident against Wellington Olympic.

Schofield said having the chance to host the Oceania’s top-ranked club ahead of their appearance at Fifa’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia was “massive”.

“They’re one of the best teams in the country, if not the best, competing at the Club World Cup and having won all the accolades they have.

“It’s the fixture you want to play in and be a part of.”

Talking before the match against Wellington Olympic, Schofield said he and his teammates were looking forward to taking on the top Auckland team, saying they were adamant on their day they could challenge any National League opposition.

He said players were well aware some pundits had written off Rovers’ hopes in the lead-up to the National League.

If anything, others’ poor expectations on the side took the pressure off them, Schofield said.

Napier City Rover Liam Schofield (left), listens in as assistant coach Stuart James talks after the side’s 3-0 National League win over Petone in Napier on September 24. Photo / Neil Reid

“I love it when I see people writing us off as a club. Let them do it,” he added.

“We know that we’re better than that and we can prove anyone wrong on the day. It’s down to ourselves really.

“I think we can be up there challenging. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be.”

>> Napier City Rovers v Auckland City FC

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday

Bluewater Stadium

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.