Big Ben’s perfect timing helps Napier City Rovers secure National League spot

The smile was unmissable from Stanley post-match as coach Bill Robertson and Napier City Rovers players congratulated him on the pitch for his man-of-the-match performance.

Stanley said it had been a “surreal” day where he had stepped up in a season-defining match for the side.

“I feel like all season I’ve just kind of wanted to come and do that for the boys,” he said.

“It’s nice to have a moment like that.”

Napier City Rovers striker Ben Stanley jumps for joy after scoring his second goal. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers’ spark on attack had earlier been missing in back-to-back Central League match losses to Miramar Rangers and Petone FC. Those losses threatened to see Miramar overtake them on the points table.

The dip coincided with sharp-shooter Swedish-born Kiwi Oscar Faulds flying to Europe to trial for a Danish second division team, having caught their eye after scoring 21 goals in just 14 league matches.

But Stanley brought an X-factor to the side’s attack on Sunday in a victory that sealed their spot in the 2024 National League.

For the past month, they have been locked in a tense battle with Miramar Rangers for a spot in the Central League’s top three, a position which would secure National League qualification.

Napier City Rovers striker Ben Stanley slots in his second goal in his side's 6-1 win over North Wellington at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

Miramar’s failure to beat Waterside Karori last Saturday meant a win by Robertson’s team 24 hours later would secure Napier City Rovers at least third spot on the table.

Stanley has struggled for consistent game time in the Central League in 2024 largely due to his lack of a New Zealand passport.

Despite arriving in New Zealand with his family when he was just 6, the 23-year-old English-born player is classified by New Zealand Football as a foreign player.

Napier City Rovers players gather around Adam Hewson (second from left), after he scored late in his side's 6-1 win over North Wellington. Photo / Neil Reid

His application for citizenship is with Immigration New Zealand and once granted the young footballer who has called New Zealand home for 17 years will finally be classified as a local player.

Clubs in New Zealand Football’s top-flight leagues can only field four players its rules deem as foreigners.

Stanley hasn’t been part of that quartet for the majority of the Central League, with most of his appearances coming in the Chatham Cup where coaches don’t have the same selection restrictions.

Sunday’s showing from him was the perfect example of not letting a golden chance slip away.

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson (left to right) shares his joy post-match after his side secured a National League spot with his assistant coach Shane McKenzie and Adam Hewson. Photo / Neil Reid

“Doing something like that for the team today, and I am always looking to score, makes the game so much fun,” he said.

“But getting the National League spot today was all that mattered. It’s [trying to play in the National League] is everything I’ve come here for this season. Qualifying is all I could ask for.”

Stanley wasn’t the only player to be a menace for North Wellington’s defence.

Napier City Rovers forward Harry Mason after scoring from the penalty spot. Photo / Neil Reid

After the Wellington club opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Napier City Rovers led 2-1 at the break after a penalty to Harry Mason and then an own goal near halftime.

Then came a four-goal blitz in the final 16 minutes that included Stanley’s double, then late goals to Adam Hewson and Stephen Hoyle.

Hoyle’s goal came during an outstanding 90-minute performance where he was both uncompromising on defence and again highlighted his outstanding distribution skills to repeatedly set his teammates on to the attack.

A screen grab of a video of Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson being doused in water, beer and sports drink after his side secured National League qualification. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers now face Western Suburbs in the final round of the Central League on Saturday. A three-goal win would be enough to see Rovers finish in second spot.

Meanwhile, Faulds’ trial in Denmark was unsuccessful, being unable to train fully after catching Covid-19.

But his disappointment proved to be short-lived.

Within days he was in Sweden, starting what proved to be a successful trial with Utsiktens BK.

Faulds has now signed a fully professional contract with the club which plays in the Swedish Superettan, the European nation’s second division.

Oscar Faulds scored 21 goals in 14 Central League games this year, but his immediate future now lies in Sweden. Photo / Neil Reid

With Faulds’ contract now confirmed, Robertson will be able to sign another New Zealand player to replace him.

A sign of the striker’s dominance in the Central League is that he still holds a six-goal lead in the race to be its top-scorer despite not playing in the competition since late July.

