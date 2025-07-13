Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

IndyCar Farm to Finish 275: Alex Palou holds off Scott Dixon to win seventh of season

AFP
3 mins to read

Kiwis Scott Dixon, left, and Marcus Armstrong, right, on the podium with winner Alex Palou after race two at Iowa Speedway. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis Scott Dixon, left, and Marcus Armstrong, right, on the podium with winner Alex Palou after race two at Iowa Speedway. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spain’s Alex Palou held off Scott Dixon over the final laps to capture today’s IndyCar Farm to Finish 275, stretching his season points lead with his seventh win of the year.

The pole-sitter and Indianapolis 500 champion collected his 18th career IndyCar triumph in 93 starts after 275 laps around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Motorsport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Motorsport