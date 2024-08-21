But back-to-back Central League losses – combined with fourth-placed Miramar Rangers’ winning ways – has put the acid on.

Two games remain, starting with Sunday’s clash with eighth-placed North Wellington at Bluewater Stadium. Then follows a clash with Western Suburbs, currently in second and guaranteed a National League spot.

Napier City Rovers are three points ahead of Miramar Rangers, with a four-point haul over the next two weekends – a win and a draw – enough to secure third and qualification to the country’s elite domestic league.

Robertson said the equation wasn’t lost on his players who had repeatedly fronted earlier in the season.

“The last three weeks is the first time in the season we’ve faced any sort of adversity,” Robertson said.

“We’ve won a lot of games of football. So, this is a good test of character, a good test of resilience.

The leadership of captain Jim Hoyle will be crucial for Napier City Rovers in their final two games of the Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’ve got good players and good characters in this squad. And good teams recover and bounce back and do what they need to do to pick up wins when they need to.

“That’s the challenge.”

Napier City Rovers go into Sunday’s game on the back of three successive losses.

The team has consistently been winners in 2024.

The string of defeats started with the heartbreaking 2-1 Chatham Cup quarterfinal loss to Birkenhead United on July 28.

Napier City Rovers striker Oscar Faulds lies prone on the Bluewater Stadium turf after his side's 2-1 Chatham Cup quarterfinal loss to Birkenhead United. Photo / Neil Reid

Then came the successive Central League losses to Miramar Rangers and Petone FC.

The latter was a game they should have secured points in. Despite having the vast majority of shots on goal, they went on to lose 1-0.

With the Chatham Cup semifinals played last weekend, Napier City Rovers and their Central League rivals for third spot had a weekend to reset.

Robertson’s team still trained last week, with the coach saying his players were “obviously disappointed” with the Petone FC result.

“But it’s important in sport that the focus is always on what’s next,” he said.

Fergus Neil whips in a cross during Napier City Rovers' 3-2 loss to Miramar Rangers in Central League action on August 4 at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

“The boys trained well and they’re now looking forward to the next game, the next home game. There’s some real focus knowing we need to win.”

Securing a spot in the National League was one of the priorities Napier City Rovers set themselves at the start of 2024.

It is a 10-team league they have qualified for in both 2022 and 2023.

And if they make it again this season, they will again be the only club outside of the main metro centres Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to qualify.

“To do it three consecutive years, given the challenges we face as a regional club, would be an unbelievable achievement,” Robertson said.

“I think sometimes, how difficult some of those challenges we face is not appreciated. If we do qualify again, it will be a fantastic achievement.”

Those challenges include return road trips to Wellington every second weekend during the Central League – with nine of their opponents based in the capital – and the club’s geographical location meaning Napier City Rovers don’t have as much local player depth to call on.

Napier City Rovers fans will be hoping to see some goal-scoring celebrations from their team in Sunday's clash with North Wellington. Photo / Neil Reid

The Central League’s points table shows how competitive the top four teams have been in 2024.

The third-placed Napier City Rovers have 34 points.

That points haul is more than they registered in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but with two rounds to go still not enough to guarantee National League qualification.

With two rounds to go, Napier City Rovers’ fate very much is in their own hands.

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson, right and flanked by defender Fergus Neil, is backing his players to rise to the occasion. Photo / Neil Reid

Given how they have played this year, a four-point haul from their final two games is achievable.

“As we’ve seen in the Central League any team can beat anyone,” Robertson said.

“At home, we’ve got a really good record and we’re confident going into our next game. And Miramar have still got to pick up maximum points to keep the pressure on us; they can’t slip up either.

“Hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and get the points we need.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.