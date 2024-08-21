But back-to-back Central League losses – combined with fourth-placed Miramar Rangers’ winning ways – has put the acid on.
Two games remain, starting with Sunday’s clash with eighth-placed North Wellington at Bluewater Stadium. Then follows a clash with Western Suburbs, currently in second and guaranteed a National League spot.
Napier City Rovers are three points ahead of Miramar Rangers, with a four-point haul over the next two weekends – a win and a draw – enough to secure third and qualification to the country’s elite domestic league.
And if they make it again this season, they will again be the only club outside of the main metro centres Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to qualify.
“To do it three consecutive years, given the challenges we face as a regional club, would be an unbelievable achievement,” Robertson said.
“I think sometimes, how difficult some of those challenges we face is not appreciated. If we do qualify again, it will be a fantastic achievement.”
Those challenges include return road trips to Wellington every second weekend during the Central League – with nine of their opponents based in the capital – and the club’s geographical location meaning Napier City Rovers don’t have as much local player depth to call on.
The Central League’s points table shows how competitive the top four teams have been in 2024.
The third-placed Napier City Rovers have 34 points.