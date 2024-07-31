Rise again: Napier City Rovers out to replace Chatham Cup pain with league joy

It will be the third time the sides have played this season, with Napier City Rovers winning both: a Central League clash in Wellington and a fourth-round Chatham Cup clash.

But since the latter defeat, Miramar has hammered in 17 goals in their past two matches.

“They’re not going to come up here and lie down,” Robertson said.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game. They’re going to come here full of confidence and desperate because they know they need to win to give themselves a chance at the National League.

“We have got to be ready for that.

Napier City Rovers striker Oscar Faulds lies prone on the Bluewater Stadium turf as the reality of his side's Chatham Cup loss sinks in. Photo / Neil Reid

“Hopefully it will be a good game for everyone to come and watch and we get a result to give ourselves the best chance of representing the region nationally.”

Last year’s National League champions Wellington Olympic head the Central League table with 39 points.

Napier City Rovers are five behind on 34. Third-placed Western Suburbs are also on 34 points but have an inferior goal difference.

Miramar is fourth on 28 points.

Disappointed Napier City Rovers players gather after their side's 2-1 Chatham Cup quarterfinal loss. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’ve got to recover from the Chatham Cup match and make sure we’re at our best to try and get a result,” Robertson said.

Sunday’s gutting 2-1 Chatham Cup loss to Birkenhead United was Napier City Rovers’ first defeat since June 8.

The pain Robertson’s players felt at full-time was clear to anyone at Bluewater Stadium to see.

Goalkeeper William Tonning – a standout in his side’s earlier Cup run and throughout the Central League – and sharp-shooter Oscar Faulds were comforted by teammates before they returned to the dressing room.

Monty Patterson, third from right, and his Birkenhead United teammates gather after his free-kick gave his team a two-goal lead during their eventual 2-1 Chatham Cup quarterfinal win over Napier City Rovers. Photo / Neil Reid

Birkenhead United – the second-placed team in the Northern League – were up 2-0 at halftime after goals by Corban Piper and former All White Monty Patterson. Piper and Patterson impressed throughout the match.

Napier City Rovers had their chances, including two strikes from Kieran Richards – who had a strong match –inside the first 30, which both struck the crossbar.

Robertson’s team wasted no time in hitting back in the second half, scoring just seven seconds after the restart via Jack Albertini.

Birkenhead United players are all smiles, while their Napier City Rovers rivals react in agony, after Monty Patterson's goal from a free-kick during their 2-1 Chatham Cup quarterfinal win. Photo / Neil Reid

Despite their best efforts – and some close calls – they were unable to secure an equaliser.

It was a gutsy second half from Napier City Rovers, including midfielder Cameron Emerson playing on with heavy strapping around his head after a head clash left him with a split eyelid.

Defender Matt Jones was a rock, as well as providing players further upfield with good ball distribution.

Stephen Hoyle also had a strong game. He started the match as a defender before a tactical switch put him with Faulds up front later in the second half as his team threw everything into equalising.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Cameron Emerson prepares to challenge Birkenhead United's Harris Zeb. Photo / Neil Reid

The goalposts also denied Hoyle a goal in the dying minutes.

Robertson said he was “gutted” for his players, who had given it everything during their Chatham Cup run.

“They worked incredibly hard against one of the best teams in the country,” he said. “The message is to recover and bounce back.

“I thought there wasn’t much in the game. We’ve had some good chances, some big moments with the ball hitting the woodwork three times.

Napier City Rovers forward Max Chretien, right, battles for the ball. Photo / Neil Reid

“Birkenhead United have had a few moments and they took a couple of their chances. That’s football. I’m proud of the players.”

In the immediate aftermath of being knocked out of the Chatham Cup – a title players made no secret of their desire to secure for the sixth time in Napier City Rovers’ existence this season – the many positives of their performance might not have been front of mind for the players.

But there were several, including how they fronted up against a side who are guaranteed a spot in the 10-team National League, and are also leading contenders to take out the Northern League.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Cameron Emerson heads to the sideline for treatment after suffering a nasty gash on his eyelid during his side's loss. Photo / Neil Reid

It was a point not lost on Robertson.

“I saw enough there to go, ‘We can be a good side against anybody we play in this country’,” he said.

“And the challenge now is obviously to qualify for the National League.

“Then we can have another go at Birkenhead United and another go at some of the some of the best teams in the country.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.