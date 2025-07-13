Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The New Zealand Black Sox. Photo / WBSC

New Zealand’s Black Sox have fallen short of an eighth world title after a 3-0 defeat to Venezuela in today’s WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup final in Canada.

Venezuela claimed their maiden title in a rematch of the 2013 final.

Pedro Flores opened the scoring in the third inning with a home run off Liam Potts, who gave up just two hits in 4.1 innings pitched.

New Zealand left two batters stranded at the top of the sixth inning which proved to be crucial as Kleiver Rodriguez Barreto struck a two-run home run moments later to extend Venezuela’s lead.

Venezuela then closed out the victory with three New Zealand outs.