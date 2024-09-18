The 2022 season was the club’s first in the league in 20 years, with a change of formats during the previous two decades meaning National League spots were based on regional franchises – such as the now-defunct Hawke’s Bay United – and not clubs.
And as a Hawke’s Bay born and bred player, who had a stint playing and studying in America, he said it was massive for the club and the region that Napier City Rovers had qualified after finishing third in the recent Central League.
“Doing it three times in a row, something that we’re very proud of as a club,” Emerson said.
“People come and go from the club, people get older and start playing different levels with different parts of the country and stuff like that.
“But to do my stint away and then come back and then get the club to where they are now, back in the National League, is a very proud moment for me.”
After 18 rounds, Napier City Rovers were denied second place in the Central League by the slimmest of margins.
Wellington side Western Suburbs, who the Bill Robertson-coached team are set to play in a National League warm-up on Saturday, nabbed second by virtue of a one-goal differential in the goals-for-and-against metric.
Napier City Rovers beat Western Suburbs 2-1 in the final match of the Central League, the weekend after nailing their third successive National League spot with a 6-1 win over North Wellington.
Emerson said it was great the five-goal win that secured their place in New Zealand Football’s top domestic league had been in front of home fans at Bluewater Stadium.
“I’m happy with how I’ve played. I can be a bit of a harsh critic on myself at times, go home and think, ‘I should have done this, I should have done that’. But I’m just doing what I can to help the team in any way possible.”
The role has put Emerson in the firing line as he’s tried to contest for the ball, cut down opposition attacks and also spark moves for his own side.
This season that has seen him take kicks to the head, come out of clashes with a badly split eye-lid, and received countless rakes down his shins.
With Napier City Rovers home games played on Sunday, Emerson said it wasn’t normally until a Tuesday – the day his side has the first of its three night-time training sessions for the week – that his body told him how physical the weekend’s match had been.
“But it’s always a nice feeling, being able to go out on the grass at the end of the day and kind of just get the pain out and run it off,” he said.
“Then the rest of the week’s kind of smooth sailing.”
“It’s quite a physical and active job; in and out of the truck all day, loading trucks, moving stuff around the factory,” he said.
“I enjoy it. I work with really good people, and I get to be out and about. I don’t think I’d be good at a desk job.”
While the 28-year-old has been a regular since returning to Hawke’s Bay in 2021, he’s been joined by several new teammates this season.
Recruits this season Stephen Hoyle, William Tonning, Benjamin Stanley, Matt Jones, Adam Hewson, Oscar Tonning, Max Chretien and brothers Ethan and Kieran Richards all started the season with the aim of playing National League football.