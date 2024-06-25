Sam Lack proved to be a game-changer for Napier City Rovers during their Central League clash against Waterside Karori. He came off the bench at halftime when his side was down 1-0, before inspiring them to an eventual 7-1 win at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

Down 1-0 at halftime, teenage Sam Lack came off the bench to inspire Napier City Rovers to a 7-1 win on Sunday. Neil Reid reports this weekend he’s set to face off against an older brother.

Sam Lack is no stranger to making an impact off the bench when it’s needed most for Napier City Rovers.

That includes two years ago – when aged just 17 – he scored the goal that saw his side claim victory in the first match they had played in the National League for two decades.

And he continued those heroics off the bench at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday, proving to be the spark his side needed to record a 7-1 demolition job on Wellington-based club Waterside Karori in a crucial round 11 Central League clash.

It was a match the Bill Robertson-coached side had to win to stay level on the points table with second-placed Western Suburbs.

A loss would have seen then-fourth-placed Waterside Karori leapfrog Napier City Rovers into third spot as the battle heats up for 2024 National League spots.

Trailing 1-0 at the break – despite numerous goal-scoring opportunities – Robertson moved to his bench early, unleashing the fast and mobile Lack in a bid to fully unlock Waterside Karori’s defence.

Forty-five minutes later it proved to be a tactical masterstroke by Robertson; with Lack scoring the first of his side’s goals and playing a hand in several others.

Napier City Rovers players congratulate Sam Lack who scored shortly after coming off the bench. Photo / Neil Reid

“I was pretty stoked to come on, score a goal and get us back into the game,” Lack said afterwards.

“They bought me on to just give some energy, and that’s what I thought I did.

“After we scored . . . we were just very good and dominated the game.”

Lack had earlier watched on from the substitutes’ bench during what was a frustrating opening 45 minutes for Napier City Rovers.

The side had several promising chances on goal, but the woodwork and Waterside Karori goalkeeper Seth Mitchell-Webster denied them.

Napier City Rovers forward Oscar Faulds scores on his way to a hat-trick. Photo / Neil Reid

At the other end, Albie Francis-Alles scored for Waterside Karori in the 35th minute with a cracking volley from the edge of Napier City Rovers’ penalty area.

“I thought we had our chance in the first half,” Lack said. “We could have taken the lead.

“I wasn’t expecting to come on at halftime. It’s early for a substitution, it doesn’t happen that often.

“But getting the nod from Bill to come on was very good. It was pleasing to come on and help the team get the victory.”

Referee Martin Roil handed out three yellow cards to Waterside Karori players in the final 30 minutes; two to Tomas Alvarado, earning him an early shower in the 69th minute.

Jubilant Napier City Rovers players engulf Harry Mason after his stunning strike from a free kick late in the match. Photo / Neil Reid

Lack certainly wasn’t the only player to impress last Sunday.

Starter and assistant coach Stephen Hoyle cast a huge presence on Bluewater Stadium, both on defence, with his strong distribution game and also as the second half opened up leading attacks deep into Waterside Karori territory.

Up front, Oscar Faulds - who banged in a hat-trick – and Max Chretien - who supplied a goal with a diving header – used their size and mobility to be constant threats.

Liam Schofield, Adam Hewson, Cameron Emerson and Kieran Richards were dangerous on the ball, with Hewson continuing to show with his work-rate what a great signing he has been for the 2024 season.

One of the biggest applauses of the day was saved for Napier City Rovers’ seventh and final goal scored by Harry Mason.

Like Lack, Mason was a second-half substitution.

Playing just two days after the death of his beloved grandmother Wendy – who was one of his biggest fans – Mason delivered a stunning strike from a freekick on the edge of Waterside Karori’s penalty box.

An emotional Harry Mason (centre), flanked by Stephen Hoyle and Sam Lack walks off Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

His teammates quickly engulfed him as Bluewater Stadium erupted in cheering.

In terms of the hunt for National League spots, the importance of the three points gained against Waterside Karori can’t be overstated.

Four teams will qualify for this year’s National League. The Wellington Phoenix Reserves – who are in sixth place - are guaranteed a spot regardless of where they finish, with the other places going to the top three finishing clubs.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle nods the ball clear of danger. Photo / Neil Reid

With seven rounds remaining, defending champions Wellington Olympic hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Western Suburbs and Napier City Rovers (who are third on goals for and against).

But Napier City Rovers have a game in hand over both Wellington Olympic and Western Suburbs.

Lack said given the tightness at the top of the table, everyone within the squad had known how crucial winning last Sunday was.

“If we lost that game, we would have dropped down to fifth.

Napier City Rovers forward Harry Mason unleashes his direct free kick strike which led to a goal, and a huge ovation from the Bluewater Stadium crowd. Photo / Neil Reid

“And Waterside Karori would have come up to be level with Western Suburbs.

“It was crucial for us.”

Saturday’s clash in Wellington - the side’s first road trip for a couple of weeks - will see Lack come up against one of his older brothers in action again this season.

Harry Lack plays for Stop Out.

Napier City Rovers forward Harry Mason salutes team supporters behind the goal after a stunning strike from a direct free kick provided his side's seventh goal. Photo / Neil Reid

And he left quite an impression on his younger brother when the sides clashed in third-round Central League action in a match Napier City Rovers won 3-0.

“He gave me a bit of a roughing up. I think there were three fouls from him against me,” Lack said.

“It’s brotherly love, I guess.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.