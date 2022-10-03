Goal scorer Sam Lack celebrates Napier City Rovers first National League goal in almost 20 years with Liam Schofield in their game against Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

The winning goal scorer for Napier City Rovers in their first National League game of the season wasn't born the last time the team played in the competition.

Midfielder Sam Lack, 17, was subbed on to the field only eight minutes before slotting home a goal against the Wellington Phoenix Reserves goalkeeper in the 72nd minute.

That goal at the Blues home ground, Bluewater Stadium, secured a 1-0 victory and three points on the table in their first National League game in almost 20 years.

Lack said the goal was also the first he had ever scored for the side since joining the team halfway through the 2021 season.

"That feeling was unimaginable basically, one of the best feelings I've had."

He said he knew immediately after the goal that they would have to play tight for the rest of the game to secure the win.

"I knew from there we had to be smart about our defensive shape, sit back a lot and not let them get on the counter or anything."

17-year-old midfielder Lack wasn't born yet the last time the Rovers competed in the National league about 20 years ago. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said the entire team has been left feeling a 'high' since the final whistle blew.

"We went into the changing room, there were a few beers going around, music loud and just everyone happy.

"Hopefully we can keep performing and we will see what will happen from there."

Lack is one of the youngest players on the team, and he said he has been playing football since he was three years old.

"All my life basically, it runs in my family."

Coach Bill Robertson said team did not feel as much pressure now they had achieved qualification in the National League as a provincial team, in comparison to how they felt trying to qualify.

"Towards the end of the season, I felt that because we were close to qualifying and we hadn't quite achieved it, I think everyone felt the pressure because it was something we wanted to achieve so much for this club.

"It was kind of a nothing to lose attitude going into the competition but to get a win in the first game is obviously really special for the club."

He said for a provincial team with young players, some still in school like Lack, it meant a lot to beat a team that includes professional players and even a couple of All Whites.

He said the team plans to continue taking it one game at a time and they have not set any goal on where they want to finish on the table.

"I've said to the players you've got to try and enjoy the experience, not every player now gets the opportunity to play national league football with this new structure so we've earned it by achieving qualification and now I'm just saying to the players to just enjoy it."

Napier City Rovers' next game will be away against Christchurch United on Saturday, October 8, kicking off at 12.30pm at the Christchurch Football Centre.