Gloomy weather is on its way to Hawke's Bay on Thursday and Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay north of Napier faces heavy rain watch, possible upgrade to warning

Pack your raincoat Hawke’s Bay, Thursday and Friday is looking wet.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay north of Napier, which has a high chance of being upgraded to a warning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a fast-moving low-pressure system was currently moving eastwards over the northern half of the North Island.

“That crosses over as we hit midnight into Friday, that’s when we see the surface winds turn around to an onshore direction for that Hawke’s Bay Tairāwhiti region,” he said.

“That sort of pushes in what could be quite persistent heavy rain, overnight into Friday morning.”