Two crashes in Hastings and Waipukurau on Wednesday morning resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

A vehicle crash in Central Hawke’s Bay has sent one person to the hospital in a serious condition.

About 9.55am today police were told of a two-vehicle crash on Racecourse Rd, Waipukurau.

A car and motorbike crashed, injuring the motorbike rider.

A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said one ambulance responded to Racecourse Rd and transported one person in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.