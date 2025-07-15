Waipukurau crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured
A vehicle crash in Central Hawke’s Bay has sent one person to the hospital in a serious condition.
About 9.55am today police were told of a two-vehicle crash on Racecourse Rd, Waipukurau.
A car and motorbike crashed, injuring the motorbike rider.
A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said one
ambulance responded to Racecourse Rd and transported one person in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.