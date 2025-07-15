Advertisement
Waipukurau crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

Hawkes Bay Today
Two crashes in Hastings and Waipukurau on Wednesday morning resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

A vehicle crash in Central Hawke’s Bay has sent one person to the hospital in a serious condition.

About 9.55am today police were told of a two-vehicle crash on Racecourse Rd, Waipukurau.

A car and motorbike crashed, injuring the motorbike rider.

A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said one

