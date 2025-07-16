It’s come after the Hastings District Council began its early rollout of lower vehicle speed limits outside schools.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the early adoption of the lower speed limits reflected the council’s strong commitment to improving safety outcomes for tamariki, whānau, and the wider community.

“We’re taking a proactive step to protect our children and show leadership in road safety,” Hazlehurst said.

Sadler says she is happy with the move.

“Speeding cars are a problem for us. In fact, sometimes there are police cars waiting in our carpark for them.

“We have had many close calls with our tamariki, and I’ve tried numerous times to get a school crossing, but we are on a state highway.”

She said the signage was impressive.

“It’s very visible. You can’t miss them, so there is no excuse for speeding,” Sadler said.

Hazlehurst said that by rolling out variable speed limits before schedule, the council was ensuring safer journeys to and from school for everyone.

The lower vehicle speed limits outside schools align the district with the Government’s new Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024.

Over the next three months, all schools across Hastings will move to variable speed limits, operating during defined school travel periods during school terms.

These periods typically cover 45 minutes before and after school, but up to an hour in areas where multiple schools are nearby.

Bridge Pā, Maraekākaho, Puketapu, Te Pōhue, and Waimārama schools are the first to have the new variable speed limits in place from July 14.

The council’s goal is to have the school speed limits operating at all Hastings schools by mid-September.

The changes apply to both urban and rural schools and adhere to national rules that define school zone extents and classification criteria.

Unlike the previous permanent speed zones, the new approach uses variable signs that are only active during designated school travel periods, improving clarity and consistency for drivers.

All electronic signs have been purchased, with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi support.

Additional funding has been sought from NZTA to help with the installation of static variable signs.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.